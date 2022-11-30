Read full article on original website
BRIEF-Aveo Oncology - Effective As Of 1159 P.M. Eastern Time On December 1, 2022, Waiting Period Under Hart-Scott-Rodino Act Expired With Respect To Lg Chem Merger
* AVEO ONCOLOGY - EFFECTIVE AS OF 11:59 P.M. EASTERN TIME ON DECEMBER 1, 2022, WAITING PERIOD UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ACT EXPIRED WITH RESPECT TO LG CHEM MERGER. * AVEO ONCOLOGY - ON DECEMBER 1, 2022, EACH OF AVEO AND LG CHEM RECEIVED A NOTICE FROM CFIUS. * AVEO ONCOLOGY -...
BRIEF-K2fly Says Rio Tinto And Co Agreed To Discontinue Ground Disturbance Licence And Implementation Project
* RIO TINTO AND K2FLY HAVE AGREED IN-PRINCIPLE TO DISCONTINUE GROUND DISTURBANCE LICENCE AND IMPLEMENTATION PROJECT
BRIEF-Benchmark Holdings Says It Is Informed That Managers Got Orders Such That Private Placement Is Covered On Full Offer Size At NOK 4.50/Share
* BENCHMARK HOLDINGS - INFORMED THAT MANAGERS GOT ORDERS SUCH THAT PRIVATE PLACEMENT IS COVERED ON FULL OFFER SIZE AT OFFER PRICE OF NOK 4.50 PER SHARE
BRIEF-Emerge Announces Termination Of Investor Relations Agreement, Stock Option Grant, And Update On Issuance Of Shares For Services
* EMERGE ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF INVESTOR RELATIONS AGREEMENT, STOCK OPTION GRANT, AND UPDATE ON ISSUANCE OF SHARES FOR SERVICES
BRIEF-Winsome Resources Agreed To Acquire Shares In Power Metals Corp
* SIGNS BINDING AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE HONG KONG- BASED SINOMINE'S INTERESTS IN POWER METALS CORP'S CASE LAKE PROJECT
BRIEF-Fpx Nickel Closes $12 Mln Equity Investment From New Corporate Strategic Investor
* FPX NICKEL CLOSES $12 MILLION EQUITY INVESTMENT FROM NEW CORPORATE STRATEGIC INVESTOR
BRIEF-Iveric Bio Announces Pricing Of $300 Mln Public Offering Of Common Stock
* IVERIC BIO ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $300 MILLION PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK. * IVERIC BIO INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF 13.4 MILLION COMMON SHARES PRICED AT $22.50PER SHARE
BRIEF-Refined Metals Corp. (Formerly, Chemesis International Inc.) Announces Completion Of Change Of Business
* REFINED METALS CORP. (FORMERLY, CHEMESIS INTERNATIONAL INC.) ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF CHANGE OF BUSINESS
BRIEF-Jupiter Neurosciences Sees IPO Of 2.6 Million Shares Of Common Stock, Assumed IPO Price Per Share Is $5.75 - SEC Filing
* JUPITER NEUROSCIENCES, INC. SEES IPO OF 2.6 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK, ASSUMED IPO PRICE PER SHARE IS $5.75 - SEC FILING
EXCLUSIVE -Reckitt expects U.S. infant formula shortage until spring
LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The near year-long infant formula shortage in the United States that prompted the intervention of the White House is likely to "persist" until spring, according to Reckitt Benckiser, the maker of what is now the biggest brand in the market, Enfamil. Panicked parents had earlier...
kalkine : Apple vs Elon Musk : The War of Tech Giants | Kalkine Media
A feud is fuelling between Tesla's CEO Elon Musk and technology supergiant Apple. Recently Musk made claims that Apple had stopped advertising on the micro-blogging platform, prompting him to ask if the company actually hated free speech in America.
UPDATE 1-South Africa's Premier Group shelves plans for Johannesburg listing
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 2 (Reuters) - South African consumer goods company Premier Group on Friday shelved its plans to list on the stock market, just weeks after announcing its intention to list on the Johannesburg exchange, citing weak capital market conditions in the country. The maker of Blue Ribbon bread, Snowflake...
Kalkine : How much did Florida pull from BlackRock in largest anti-ESG divestment? | Kalkine Media
Florida's chief financial officer said on Thursday his department would pull $2 billion worth of its assets managed by BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), the biggest such divestment by a state opposed to the asset manager's environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) policies. The move will hardly dent BlackRock's $8 trillion in assets and drew a strong response from the company, which said the action put politics over investor interests.
Kalkine: Which 3 ASX-listed penny stocks are raising millions of funds?
Cauldron Energy said new shares under the placement will be issued under the company’s existing placement capacity. Mithril has received binding commitments for a placement to raise approximately funds. archTIS reaffirms its stated revenue growth objectives of 60% year over year and $9.5M of cash receipts for FY23.
Kalkine : What made TSX rises to near 6 month high? | Kalkine Media
Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday to its highest closing level in nearly six months as technology and gold mining shares climbed and despite mixed earnings reports from major banks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended up 72.19 points, or 0.4%, at 20,525.45, its highest closing level since June 9.
Kalkine: Why Asia's Factory output has slumped in November?
Factory output slumped widely across Asia in November as slowing global demand and uncertainty over the fallout from China's strict COVID-19 lockdowns weighed on business sentiment, private surveys showed on Thursday. The results highlighted Asia's darkening economic outlook for 2023, as the lockdowns disrupt global supply and heighten fears of a further slump in its economy, the world's second-largest.
Kalkine | Which ASX-listed metals and mining penny stocks to explore today?
Antilles Gold (ASX: AAU) has received approximately 70% of the assays from the outcropping gold domain of the El Pilar oxide deposit in central Cuba, from a recent 1800m drilling program. Ark Mines (ASX: AHK) has received assay results back from NAL Laboratories, for the second phase of drilling at the company’s highly prospective nickel cobalt Gunnawarra EPM in North Queensland. Ten Sixty Four, through its Philippines affiliate Philsaga Mining Corporation, announced a JORC Code 2012 compliant Mineral Resource estimate update for the Royal Crowne Vein Gold Deposit.
Kalkine : Is Bitcoin popular in Australia? Is it legal? | Kalkine Media
Australia is an advanced economy and has a fully developed financial landscape comprising banking entities, stock exchanges and other participants. In the last few years, blockchain-based cryptocurrencies have become quite popular worldwide and in the country. Risks aside, these speculative assets, which include Bitcoin and Dogecoin, have many admirers.
UPDATE 1-Australia's Bigtincan gets $300 mln buyout bid from PE firm
(Adds details, background) Dec 2 (Reuters) - Australia's Bigtincan Holdings said on Friday that it has received an unsolicited, non-binding buyout bid from private equity adviser SQN Investors, valuing the software firm at A$441.9 million ($300.62 million). The A$0.80 per share offer represents a 17.6% premium to Bigtincan's share price...
UPDATE 3-Three Arrows Capital says its founders still not cooperating with asset recovery
(Adds Three Arrows Capital founder response to Friday story) Dec 3 (Reuters) - Liquidators for bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital(3AC) said on Friday that the company's founders are refusing to cooperate with asset recovery efforts, hindering the company's ability to return funds to creditors. Founders Kyle Davies and...
