David Pastrnak’s Agent Reveals Where Bruins Contract Talks Stand
David Pastrnak’s six-year deal will expire after the 2022-23 NHL season. The Boston Bruins hope to re-sign the 26-year-old before that happens, and general manager Don Sweeney revealed on Oct. 27 talks between both sides continue. “The communication has been good, just haven?t found the end point yet,” Sweeney...
Jack Edwards issues statement on his Pat Maroon comments
BOSTON -- Bruins play-by-play man Jack Edwards always has a lot to say. But he had remained silent about his controversial comments from Tuesday night, when he poked fun at the weight of Lightning forward Pat Maroon during Boston's 3-1 win over Tampa Bay.That silence ended on Friday.Unprompted, Edwards took a few shots at Maroon being listed at 238 pounds, saying that weight must have been from Day 1 of training camp. He added that Maroon "had a few more pizzas" since the season started, among other jabs regarding his weight.Those comments obviously didn't sit well with Maroon and many...
News of Letang’s Stroke Sinks in With Teammates; ‘It’s Scary Stuff’
Defenseman Kris Letang’s equipment hung in his locker stall at PPG Paints Arena Thursday morning after the team held a lightly-attended optional morning skate. It wasn’t just because Letang had not gone on the ice with his teammates, The reason for his absence is still sinking in for his teammates.
Guentzel, Kapanen fuel rally as Penguins slip by Vegas
The Penguins rallied past the Golden Knights 4-3 on Thursday night.
Kapanen Hat Trick, Penguins Give St. Louis the Blues, 6-2
Kasperi Kapanen played his way out of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ lineup early last month. He was a healthy scratch nine times during a 10-game stretch, including one stretch of seven in a row. And if Danton Heinen hadn’t lost his scoring touch, Kapanen might still be spending game nights...
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Thursday, December 1
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Thursday, December 1 as Ian Cameron and Alex B. Smith preview and analyze the massive Thursday NHL card from a betting perspective. Subscribe on your favorite platform. DraftKings Sportsbook Ice Guys. States: PA, NY, NJ, MA. DEPOSIT...
A Fateful Mother-Son Road Trip May Have Saved Kris Letang's Life in 2014
Veteran NHL defenseman Kris Letang suffered a stroke on Monday and will be out indefinitely. The stroke was the second stroke suffered by the 35-year-old Montreal native, who also suffered a similar incident in 2014. In fact, Letang's first stroke might have ended his career if the Penguins hadn't scheduled a special road trip.
Kris Letang & Penguins Face Tough Road with Defenseman on IR
Pittsburgh Penguins‘ defenceman Kris Letang‘s reputation precedes him. One of the longest-tenured members of the team, he’s a three-time Stanley Cup champion, eight-time All-Star (first and second team combined), and an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship gold medalist. His 16 years in Pittsburgh make him one of the most popular and respected members of the franchise and in the community. He was also recently rewarded with a long-term extension for which he’ll be paid $36.6 million over six years.
Penguins vs. Vegas, Game 24: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
Do it for Kris Letang. The Pittsburgh Penguins (11-8-4) will be without their top defenseman for the foreseeable future after he suffered a stroke earlier this week. The team is rallying around the 17-year veteran as the resurgent Vegas Golden Knights (17-6-1) visit the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-8-4) Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.
