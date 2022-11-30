ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

David Pastrnak’s Agent Reveals Where Bruins Contract Talks Stand

David Pastrnak’s six-year deal will expire after the 2022-23 NHL season. The Boston Bruins hope to re-sign the 26-year-old before that happens, and general manager Don Sweeney revealed on Oct. 27 talks between both sides continue. “The communication has been good, just haven?t found the end point yet,” Sweeney...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Jack Edwards issues statement on his Pat Maroon comments

BOSTON -- Bruins play-by-play man Jack Edwards always has a lot to say. But he had remained silent about his controversial comments from Tuesday night, when he poked fun at the weight of Lightning forward Pat Maroon during Boston's 3-1 win over Tampa Bay.That silence ended on Friday.Unprompted, Edwards took a few shots at Maroon being listed at 238 pounds, saying that weight must have been from Day 1 of training camp. He added that Maroon "had a few more pizzas" since the season started, among other jabs regarding his weight.Those comments obviously didn't sit well with Maroon and many...
BOSTON, MA
Pgh Hockey Now

The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Thursday, December 1

The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Thursday, December 1 as Ian Cameron and Alex B. Smith preview and analyze the massive Thursday NHL card from a betting perspective. Subscribe on your favorite platform. DraftKings Sportsbook Ice Guys. States: PA, NY, NJ, MA. DEPOSIT...
Yardbarker

Kris Letang & Penguins Face Tough Road with Defenseman on IR

Pittsburgh Penguins‘ defenceman Kris Letang‘s reputation precedes him. One of the longest-tenured members of the team, he’s a three-time Stanley Cup champion, eight-time All-Star (first and second team combined), and an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship gold medalist. His 16 years in Pittsburgh make him one of the most popular and respected members of the franchise and in the community. He was also recently rewarded with a long-term extension for which he’ll be paid $36.6 million over six years.
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins vs. Vegas, Game 24: Lines, Notes & How to Watch

Do it for Kris Letang. The Pittsburgh Penguins (11-8-4) will be without their top defenseman for the foreseeable future after he suffered a stroke earlier this week. The team is rallying around the 17-year veteran as the resurgent Vegas Golden Knights (17-6-1) visit the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-8-4) Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Pgh Hockey Now

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.

 http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy