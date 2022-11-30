ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dayton.com

DAYTON EATS: Holiday lights and the restaurants to pair with them

For the last 140 years onlookers have delighted in the sights of holiday lights since inventor Edward Johnson first rolled them out in 1882. It’s long been studied and shown that the holidays and the sights and sounds associated with them lead to an increase in the hormone dopamine that means a very happy boost.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

10 Dayton experiences that make great holiday gifts

Ribbons and wrapping paper are holiday staples, but some of the best presents might not be found under the Christmas tree. The gift of fun and fitness are experiences that can last well beyond the holidays. From outdoor ice skating and indoor rock climbing to nature walks and miniature golf, consider the following Dayton-area options for gift giving bound to create memories throughout the new year.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

JUST IN: Cassano’s Pizza opens new Xenia location

Cassano’s Pizza has officially moved its Xenia location into the space that previously housed Rapid Fired Pizza on Progress Drive. CEO Vic “Chip” Cassano III told Dayton.com the pizza shop closed its doors on N. Allison Avenue last night and reopened today at 4 p.m. The new...
XENIA, OH
dayton.com

Troy driving range featuring bar, restaurant, heated bays now open year-round

A 22-acre family-owned driving range in Troy that houses a bar and restaurant has announced it will stay open year-round. Long Shots, located at 2315 S. County Road 25A, has added 10 individually heated bays, a self serve ball dispenser and lights, according to a press release. “This allows patrons...
TROY, OH
dayton.com

Champion Mill Arcade at Spooky Nook expected to open in early 2023

Champion Mill Arcade won’t be a duplication of Pinball Garage, said owner Brad Baker. In fact, it won’t be pinball focused at all — though there will be a few pinball machines and 80s arcade games “that keep mom and dad occupied” while the kids play prize-earning games.
HAMILTON, OH
dayton.com

Illuminate Hamilton includes shop hop, laser lights, luminaries and more

Historic Log Cabin will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. Illuminate Hamilton will light up the city with luminaries, shops will be open late, and there will be laser light shows. “This is a night to have fun in downtown Hamilton, where the shops are open late. Guests can explore downtown, and Main Street and they will get to see Hamilton lit up,” said Tiffany Grubb, director of membership and marketing for the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce.
HAMILTON, OH
dayton.com

Dayton’s fastest-growing communities: What are they, and why?

Warren County continues as Dayton region growth leader in population, residential building permits. Of the four sizable counties at the core of the Dayton region, Warren County has grown the fastest by far in the past two decades in both population and residential building starts/permits, according to data from the U.S. Census and the Ohio Department of Development.
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Bowling alley demolished to make way for $75 million development

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The demolition of a longtime bowling alley in Blue Ash is finishing up to make way for a mixed-use project that’s expected to transform the Cincinnati suburb’s downtown. Ringo Lanes, which was purchased by developer Ray Schneider, began demolition about three weeks ago,...
BLUE ASH, OH
WHIO Dayton

Over 5,000 reporting power outage throughout Miami Valley

Over 5,200 AES customers are reporting they are without power Saturday morning. Multiple counties are reporting down power lines and “glowing” transformers, dispatch from Montgomery County and Clark County confirmed. Authorities have responded to these sites and contacted AES for electrical repairs along with Ohio Department of Transportation...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Crews respond to house fire in Champaign County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews responded on Sunday to the scene of a house fire in Urbana. According to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched to the 700 block of South Main Street in Urbana on a report of a house fire at 11 a.m. 2 NEWS is working to learn if […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Amy Schneider, game show superstar, anticipates impactful future

Dayton native discusses winning ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions. Taking America by storm with intelligence, courage and grace, pop culture phenom Amy Schneider is grateful to have experienced a life-changing year thanks to her “Jeopardy!” superstardom. In January the Dayton native and Chaminade Julienne graduate achieved a...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Wahlburgers coming to Dayton

DAYTON — A restaurant founded by celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to Dayton. Wahlburgers is coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, a spokesperson said. Construction for the location will begin soon in the food court area. Officials for Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

1 taken by CareFlight after Springfield crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Clark County on Sunday. According to Springfield Police, a call came in at 8:51 a.m. for a report of a crash in the area of Eagle City Road in Springfield. Upon arrival, authorities found an overturned vehicle in the wood […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy