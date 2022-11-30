Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Heidi Matheny: preliminary hearing delayed for woman who allegedly drowned grandmotherLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
Multiple Burger King Locations Have Permanently Closed This Fall. More Are to Come.Joel EisenbergDayton, OH
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Ohio this weekKristen WaltersSpringfield, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Holiday lights and the restaurants to pair with them
For the last 140 years onlookers have delighted in the sights of holiday lights since inventor Edward Johnson first rolled them out in 1882. It’s long been studied and shown that the holidays and the sights and sounds associated with them lead to an increase in the hormone dopamine that means a very happy boost.
dayton.com
10 Dayton experiences that make great holiday gifts
Ribbons and wrapping paper are holiday staples, but some of the best presents might not be found under the Christmas tree. The gift of fun and fitness are experiences that can last well beyond the holidays. From outdoor ice skating and indoor rock climbing to nature walks and miniature golf, consider the following Dayton-area options for gift giving bound to create memories throughout the new year.
dayton.com
JUST IN: Cassano’s Pizza opens new Xenia location
Cassano’s Pizza has officially moved its Xenia location into the space that previously housed Rapid Fired Pizza on Progress Drive. CEO Vic “Chip” Cassano III told Dayton.com the pizza shop closed its doors on N. Allison Avenue last night and reopened today at 4 p.m. The new...
dayton.com
Dayton Barrel Works collaborates with Boston Stoker to release coffee vodka
Old Reliable Coffee Vodka will be released at 5 p.m. Friday. Dayton Barrel Works has collaborated with Boston Stoker Coffee Co. to create a new coffee vodka scheduled to be released this week. Old Reliable Coffee Vodka will be released at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at Dayton Barrel Works,...
dayton.com
Troy driving range featuring bar, restaurant, heated bays now open year-round
A 22-acre family-owned driving range in Troy that houses a bar and restaurant has announced it will stay open year-round. Long Shots, located at 2315 S. County Road 25A, has added 10 individually heated bays, a self serve ball dispenser and lights, according to a press release. “This allows patrons...
dayton.com
Champion Mill Arcade at Spooky Nook expected to open in early 2023
Champion Mill Arcade won’t be a duplication of Pinball Garage, said owner Brad Baker. In fact, it won’t be pinball focused at all — though there will be a few pinball machines and 80s arcade games “that keep mom and dad occupied” while the kids play prize-earning games.
dayton.com
Holly Days kicks off today at Dayton Arcade offering ‘magical experience’
Three-day event brings food, fun and shopping. A holiday shopping experience featuring over 45 small businesses, food trucks, a cash bar, live entertainment and many more surprises is returning to the Dayton Arcade for the second year in a row. “Holly Days at the Arcade Presented by Universal 1 Credit...
dayton.com
Illuminate Hamilton includes shop hop, laser lights, luminaries and more
Historic Log Cabin will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. Illuminate Hamilton will light up the city with luminaries, shops will be open late, and there will be laser light shows. “This is a night to have fun in downtown Hamilton, where the shops are open late. Guests can explore downtown, and Main Street and they will get to see Hamilton lit up,” said Tiffany Grubb, director of membership and marketing for the Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce.
dayton.com
Dayton’s fastest-growing communities: What are they, and why?
Warren County continues as Dayton region growth leader in population, residential building permits. Of the four sizable counties at the core of the Dayton region, Warren County has grown the fastest by far in the past two decades in both population and residential building starts/permits, according to data from the U.S. Census and the Ohio Department of Development.
dayton.com
Christy’s Catering closing in Huber Heights: ‘We really enjoyed what we did’
The owners of Christy’s Catering in Huber Heights is closing its doors at the end of the month after nearly 23 years in business. Mike Ivory, who owns the catering business with his wife, Joanne, said they are ready to retire. “We have been able to enjoy many, many...
WKRC
Bowling alley demolished to make way for $75 million development
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The demolition of a longtime bowling alley in Blue Ash is finishing up to make way for a mixed-use project that’s expected to transform the Cincinnati suburb’s downtown. Ringo Lanes, which was purchased by developer Ray Schneider, began demolition about three weeks ago,...
dayton.com
New entertainment center with mini-golf, bowling, self-pour taps, more coming to Beavercreek
A one-of-a-kind entertainment center is coming to Beavercreek across from The Greene Town Center. On Par Entertainment will be located in the space that previously housed FITWORKS along with the vacant space next to it in the Greene Crossing shopping center on Indian Ripple Road. “I’m trying to come up...
Police and medics on scene of truck hitting building in Dayton
DAYTON — Police and medics are on scene of a truck hitting a building in Dayton late Monday afternoon, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>Testimony: Troy man stabbed, beat roommate 60 times before dumping body in Indiana. Crews were dispatched to the 1900 block of Salem Avenue around...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Ohio this week
A popular restaurant chain that rose to fame in recent years over its juicy chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and creamy shakes has just opened another new location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more.
Over 5,000 reporting power outage throughout Miami Valley
Over 5,200 AES customers are reporting they are without power Saturday morning. Multiple counties are reporting down power lines and “glowing” transformers, dispatch from Montgomery County and Clark County confirmed. Authorities have responded to these sites and contacted AES for electrical repairs along with Ohio Department of Transportation...
Crews respond to house fire in Champaign County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews responded on Sunday to the scene of a house fire in Urbana. According to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched to the 700 block of South Main Street in Urbana on a report of a house fire at 11 a.m. 2 NEWS is working to learn if […]
Man found bound, beaten in Dayton
Crews brought the 54-year-old victim to Miami Valley Hospital where he is in critical condition.
dayton.com
Amy Schneider, game show superstar, anticipates impactful future
Dayton native discusses winning ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions. Taking America by storm with intelligence, courage and grace, pop culture phenom Amy Schneider is grateful to have experienced a life-changing year thanks to her “Jeopardy!” superstardom. In January the Dayton native and Chaminade Julienne graduate achieved a...
Wahlburgers coming to Dayton
DAYTON — A restaurant founded by celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to Dayton. Wahlburgers is coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, a spokesperson said. Construction for the location will begin soon in the food court area. Officials for Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway...
1 taken by CareFlight after Springfield crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Clark County on Sunday. According to Springfield Police, a call came in at 8:51 a.m. for a report of a crash in the area of Eagle City Road in Springfield. Upon arrival, authorities found an overturned vehicle in the wood […]
Comments / 1