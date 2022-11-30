ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

72-year-old dead, 2 others injured in Alabama house fire

By Nicole Cook
 3 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews responded early Wednesday morning to a house fire in Ensley that left one person dead, and two others injured.

According to Battalion Chief Jackie Hicks with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service, crews were dispatched around 3 a.m. to the 1300 block of Avenue H on the call of a home on fire.

Hicks confirmed that three people inside the house, two in critical condition and one in stable condition, were rescued and taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reported that Shelia Daniel Selma, 72, was transported from the home in Ensley to Princeton Baptist Medical Center, where she died shortly after.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

