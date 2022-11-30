Read full article on original website
BRIEF-Aveo Oncology - Effective As Of 1159 P.M. Eastern Time On December 1, 2022, Waiting Period Under Hart-Scott-Rodino Act Expired With Respect To Lg Chem Merger
* AVEO ONCOLOGY - EFFECTIVE AS OF 11:59 P.M. EASTERN TIME ON DECEMBER 1, 2022, WAITING PERIOD UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ACT EXPIRED WITH RESPECT TO LG CHEM MERGER. * AVEO ONCOLOGY - ON DECEMBER 1, 2022, EACH OF AVEO AND LG CHEM RECEIVED A NOTICE FROM CFIUS. * AVEO ONCOLOGY -...
WRAPUP 5-Ukraine says Russia pulls back forces from river towns opposite Kherson
(Changes byline and dateline; Adds details from Kherson; comments from IMF; EU reaches tentative deal on Russia oil price cap) Kyiv: Russia withdraws some troops from Oleshky, nearby towns. *. Heavy trench warfare in east as winter sets in. *. Kyiv Mayor says stock up on food and warm clothes.
Russia likely planning to encircle Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut, Britain says
(Reuters) - Russia is likely planning to encircle the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut with tactical advances to the north and south, Britain's defence ministry said on Saturday. The capture of the town would have limited operational value but it can potentially allow Russia to threaten Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, the...
Cuba slams U.S. rejection of undersea telecoms connection to island
HAVANA/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Cuba´s Vice Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio on Thursday accused long-time rival the United States of doublespeak after the Biden administration proposed to scrap a plan to install a new undersea telecommunications cable to Cuba. The administration of U.S. president Joe Biden said after widespread...
Spanish police say origin of letter bombs was city of Valladolid - paper
MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish police said six letter bombs that were sent to high profile targets in recent days had been posted from the northern city of Valladolid, El Mundo newspaper reported on Saturday. The devices were sent to targets including Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid,...
Kalkine : Is Bitcoin popular in Australia? Is it legal? | Kalkine Media
Australia is an advanced economy and has a fully developed financial landscape comprising banking entities, stock exchanges and other participants. In the last few years, blockchain-based cryptocurrencies have become quite popular worldwide and in the country. Risks aside, these speculative assets, which include Bitcoin and Dogecoin, have many admirers.
LIVE MARKETS-Might Santa come to town this December?
DJI off ~0.6%, Nasdaq, S&P 500 both now roughly flat. Financials lead S&P sector losses; comm svcs leads gainers. Dec 1 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. MIGHT SANTA COME TO TOWN...
UPDATE 4-Congo agreed to lobby for U.S. sanctions on Gertler to be lifted, deal shows
Deal saw Congo agree to pay Gertler's company 240.7 mln euros. Gertler's company transferred mining, oil permits to Congo. Congo agreed to help get U.S. sanctions on Gertler lifted. *. Deal, signed on Feb. 24, published after nine months. (Updates Dec 1 story to add US Treasury comment) By Sonia...
UPDATE 1-Facebook accused by female truckers of skewing job ads
OAKLAND, Calif., Dec 1 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc unlawfully steered dozens of hiring ads from trucking companies and other advertisers to mostly one gender or age group, an advocacy group for female truckers alleged in a U.S. complaint on Thursday, citing the social media giant's own data. In June,...
Kalkine: Is TSMC planning to make more advanced chips in US? Why is Biden going to visit TSMC?
Taiwan is well-known for producing the world's most advanced semiconductors. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is the world's largest semiconductor manufacturer. The firm develops special integrated circuits. Watch out this video for more.
UPDATE 1-Putin insincere about peace talks, takes war to new level of 'barbarism' - a top U.S. diplomat
KYIV, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin is not sincere about peace talks with Ukraine while he is taking the war to a new level of "barbarism" by trying to turn off the lights of civilians, a top U.S. diplomat said on Saturday. U.S. Under Secretary for Political...
Kalkine | Can Australia upgraded emission reduction targets?
Australia is on pace to achieve newly boosted climate action objectives following the implementation of a slew of new policies. The Albanese Government submitted legislation in Parliament on November 30 to establish the AU$15 billion National Reconstruction Fund, which was a significant electoral pledge. Watch out this video for more.
BRIEF-New York Times Guild Says More Than 1,000 Guild Members Pledged To Walk Out If NYTimes Does Not Agree To Fair Contract By Dec. 8 - Tweet
* NEW YORK TIMES GUILD SAYS MORE THAN 1,000 GUILD MEMBERS PLEDGED TO WALK OUT IF NYTIMES DOES NOT AGREE TO A COMPLETE AND FAIR CONTRACT BY DEC. 8 - TWEET Source text: https://bit.ly/3iAufzp Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement....
UPDATE 2-European stocks close above three-month high on Powell, China cheer
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) STOXX 600 up 0.9%, scales highs last seen in August. Dec 1 (Reuters) - Europe's STOXX 600 index closed above a three-month high on Thursday, as investors cheered U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's hints of smaller interest rate hikes and China's decision to soften its tone on strict COVID-19 restrictions.
U.S. whistleblower Snowden gets a Russian passport - TASS
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, who exposed the scale of secret surveillance by the National Security Agency (NSA), has sworn an oath of allegiance to Russia and received a Russian passport, TASS reported on Friday. "Yes, he got [a passport], he took the oath," Anatoly Kucherena,...
UPDATE 1-Drop in COVID alertness could create deadly new variant - WHO
(Adds details from press conference) Dec 2 (Reuters) - Lapses in strategies to tackle COVID-19 this year continue to create "the perfect conditions" for a deadly new variant to emerge, the World Health Organization's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday. With the peak of the pandemic behind, countries worldwide...
