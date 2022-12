Michigan crushed Ohio State. Michigan destroyed Ohio State. Michigan beat Ohio State. OK, there it is. I said it. Except for the four years I attended Kent State University, I have followed and enjoyed watching and covering the Buckeyes. Michigan fans enjoy the first three sentences of this story. Enjoy the next few weeks, months and perhaps the year. You won your first game at Ohio Stadium since 2000.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO