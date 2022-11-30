Read full article on original website
Wall Street retreats after Powell rally with dollar falling
NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Wall Street equities fell on Thursday as investors digested economic data after a big rally in the previous session from signals the U.S. Federal Reserve would slow its interest rate hiking pace. The U.S. dollar fell to its lowest level since August and Treasury yields sank...
Kalkine: Which 3 ASX-listed penny stocks are raising millions of funds?
Cauldron Energy said new shares under the placement will be issued under the company’s existing placement capacity. Mithril has received binding commitments for a placement to raise approximately funds. archTIS reaffirms its stated revenue growth objectives of 60% year over year and $9.5M of cash receipts for FY23.
BRIEF-Emerge Announces Termination Of Investor Relations Agreement, Stock Option Grant, And Update On Issuance Of Shares For Services
* EMERGE ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF INVESTOR RELATIONS AGREEMENT, STOCK OPTION GRANT, AND UPDATE ON ISSUANCE OF SHARES FOR SERVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
BRIEF-Winsome Resources Agreed To Acquire Shares In Power Metals Corp
* SIGNS BINDING AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE HONG KONG- BASED SINOMINE'S INTERESTS IN POWER METALS CORP'S CASE LAKE PROJECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Crypto broker Genesis owes Gemini's customers $900 million, Financial Times reports
(Reuters) - Crypto broker Genesis and its parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG) owe customers of the Winklevoss twins' crypto exchange Gemini $900 million, the Financial Times reported on Saturday. Crypto exchange Gemini is trying to recover the funds after Genesis was wrongfooted by last month’s failure of Sam Bankman-Fried’s...
LIVE MARKETS-Might Santa come to town this December?
DJI off ~0.6%, Nasdaq, S&P 500 both now roughly flat. Financials lead S&P sector losses; comm svcs leads gainers. Dec 1 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. MIGHT SANTA COME TO TOWN...
BRIEF-Jupiter Neurosciences Sees IPO Of 2.6 Million Shares Of Common Stock, Assumed IPO Price Per Share Is $5.75 - SEC Filing
* JUPITER NEUROSCIENCES, INC. SEES IPO OF 2.6 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK, ASSUMED IPO PRICE PER SHARE IS $5.75 - SEC FILING Further company coverage:.
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares slip on declines in auto stocks, focus on U.S. jobs data
BENGALURU, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Friday after an eight-day rally, dragged by auto stocks, while investors took a pause heading into the U.S. payrolls data to gauge more signs of a shift in rate hike plans from the Federal Reserve. The S&P BSE Sensex fell...
BRIEF-Fpx Nickel Closes $12 Mln Equity Investment From New Corporate Strategic Investor
* FPX NICKEL CLOSES $12 MILLION EQUITY INVESTMENT FROM NEW CORPORATE STRATEGIC INVESTOR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
BRIEF-Iveric Bio Announces Pricing Of $300 Mln Public Offering Of Common Stock
* IVERIC BIO ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $300 MILLION PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK. * IVERIC BIO INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF 13.4 MILLION COMMON SHARES PRICED AT $22.50PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
BRIEF-Mandalay Resources Corporation Announces Refinancing Of Credit Facility
* ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA PROVIDING FOR SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY FOR UP TO $35 MILLION. * HEDGE ARRANGEMENTS ENTERED INTO IN CONNECTION WITH EXISTING FACILITY WILL REMAIN IN PLACE TILL THEIR EXPIRY IN JUNE 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
UPDATE 3-Three Arrows Capital says its founders still not cooperating with asset recovery
(Adds Three Arrows Capital founder response to Friday story) Dec 3 (Reuters) - Liquidators for bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital(3AC) said on Friday that the company's founders are refusing to cooperate with asset recovery efforts, hindering the company's ability to return funds to creditors. Founders Kyle Davies and...
BRIEF-Refined Metals Corp. (Formerly, Chemesis International Inc.) Announces Completion Of Change Of Business
* REFINED METALS CORP. (FORMERLY, CHEMESIS INTERNATIONAL INC.) ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF CHANGE OF BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Gold hits 2-week high on hopes of smaller U.S. rate hikes
(Reuters) - Gold touched a two-week high on Thursday, supported by a weaker dollar after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech sparked expectations of smaller interest rate hikes ahead. Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,774.62 per ounce, as of 0241 GMT, and hit its highest level since Nov. 16....
UPDATE 1-FDA pulls U.S. authorization for Eli Lilly's COVID drug bebtelovimab
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co's COVID-19 drug bebtelovimab is not currently authorized for emergency use in the United States, the Food and Drug Administration said, citing it is not expected to neutralize the dominant BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 subvariants of Omicron. Wednesday's announcement takes away authorization from the...
