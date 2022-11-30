ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills-Patriots ‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 13 Odds and Betting Preview

By Frankie Taddeo
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TCsbZ_0jSfg9Q700

A best bet for Thursday’s AFC East clash between the Bills and Patriots. The Bills are small road favorites.

Josh Allen and the Bills head to Gillette Stadium in Week 13 for a pivotal AFC East showdown with Mac Jones and the Patriots under the prime-time lights of Thursday Night Football .

Buffalo is 4-2 straight-up (SU) and 2-3-1 against the spread (ATS) on the road this season and aims to extend its two-game winning streak. The Bills, who beat the Lions , 28-25, on Thanksgiving, look to earn a much-needed victory in a tightly contested division that finds all four teams above .500 and in playoff contention.

New England is 6-2 ATS (75%) over its last eight games and will attempt to rebound from a Thanksgiving loss at Minnesota . Jones threw for a career-high 382 yards and tossed multiple touchdowns for the first time this season in the loss.

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots Odds

  • Spread: Buffalo -3.5 (-118) | New England +3.5 (+100)
  • Moneyline: BUF (-200) | NE (+165)
  • Total: 43.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)
  • Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: BUF 63% | NE 37%
  • Game Info: Dec. 1, 2022 | 8:15 p.m. ET | Amazon Prime

Bills Straight-Up Record: 8-3
Bills Against The Spread Record: 5-5-1

Patriots Straight-Up Record: 6-5
Patriots Against The Spread Record: 6-4-1

The line has dropped since opening with Buffalo as a 5.5-point road favorite over New England at SI Sportsbook to only a 3.5-point demand. The game total has ticked down from the opening number of 44 to 43.5.

The Bills possess the NFL’s third-best aerial attack averaging 279.2 passing yards per game and encounter New England’s ninth-ranked passing defense allowing just 195.5 passing yards per game to quarterbacks. Buffalo needs to find a way to get more consistency from its starting wide receiver tandem of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis . Over the past two games, neither elite talent has led the club in receiving as that honor has gone to tight end Dawson Knox and slot wideout Isaiah McKenzie . Despite winning both of those games, the Bills’ offense is working at its peak when Diggs and Davis lead the way.

Devin Singletary has three rushing touchdowns over his last three games and could struggle to add to his scoring total versus a Patriots’ defense that has only allowed two touchdowns to backs this season - both against the Bears in Week 7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i5tlp_0jSfg9Q700

Jamie Germano / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rhamondre Stevenson leads the Patriots in receptions (50) and finds an enticing matchup against a Bills’ defense that has surrendered five touchdowns to backs over the last four games. For player proposition bettors, Stevenson, who is averaging 6.6 receptions over his last five games, is an attractive player to target in receiving props - especially with Damien Harris (thigh) likely to miss the game.

Bettors find a familiar number being posted by oddsmakers in regards to the game total in this matchup since 43.5 was also the line for the second meeting last season (Week 16) as well as the wild-card playoff tilt. The teams combined for 54 and 64 points, respectively, in those games.

Respected money believes that this AFC East rivalry offers solid value by investing in a two-game teaser by pushing the Patriots up to a double-digit home underdog, as well as bringing the total down and backing the ‘over’.

BET: Two-team seven-point teaser - Patriots +10.5/Over 36.5 (-120)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UrySJ_0jSfg9Q700
Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contest for a Shot at $10,000!

Trends

  • The Bills are only 1-4 ATS over their last five games in 2022
  • New England is 7-3 ATS over its last 10 home games at Gillette Stadium
  • The under is 8-3 in Buffalo’s 11 games this season
  • The Bills are 4-1 SU and 3-2 ATS in the last four meetings with the Patriots

2022 SI Betting Thursday Night Football: 20-26-1+ Props -3.95 U
2021 SI Betting Monday Night Football: 25-20 ATS + Props +5.75 U
2021 SI Betting Playoffs: 8-7-1 ATS + Prop Wagers +4.00 U
2021 SI Betting NFL Football: 53-44-1 ATS + Props +14.22 U
2020 SI Betting NFL Football: 72-58-1 ATS (55%)

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and NFL:
Bills-Patriots Player Props to Target
NFL Week 13 Odds, Matchups
U.S.-Netherlands Odds
Chiefs Pass Bills as Super Bowl Favorites
Week 13 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: RB
NFL Power Rankings

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Jerry Jones has blunt reaction to Odell Beckham Jr. visit

Next week will be a big week for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys as they host Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham spent Thursday night with the New York Giants and apparently things went well with his former team. But now it’s the Cowboys’ turn to show what they can offer...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to concerning Bill Belichick news

For 20 years, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick dominated the NFL together, winning six Super Bowls for the New England Patriots while posting an eyepopping 230-69 record in games where Brady was at the helm. But since Brady left the Patriots following the 2020 season, things have not gone quite so well for Belichick and Read more... The post NFL world reacts to concerning Bill Belichick news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Greg Cosell Said About The Bills

The Buffalo Bills remain a top Super Bowl contender behind an offense that ranks second in scoring and total yards behind the Kansas City Chiefs. Many observers believe Josh Allen can steer a high-octane offense to a championship. However, Greg Cosell suggested that everyone is overlooking the supporting cast's shortcomings.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

NFL Week 13: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game

FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters gives you everything you need to know going into Week 13. We'll tell you about all the games, players and matchups you should be watching out for, as well as give a prediction for each game on this week's slate. Thursday, Dec. 1. Buffalo...
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 13 of 2022

Welcome to our NFL Picks for Week 13. I hope you had a Happy Thanksgiving, and have now properly disposed of your leftovers — because eating week-old fridge turkey is gonna get you sick. Speaking of sick, this week I had the honor of writing a tweet for Michael...
The Spun

Patriots Add Significant Injury Report For Thursday Night

Later tonight, the New England Patriots will face off against the Buffalo Bills in a Thursday Night Football matchup. Ahead of this primetime contest, the Pats revealed a notable addition to the injury report. The team has added starting left tackle Trent Brown, listing him as questionable with an undisclosed...
The Spun

Ian Rapoport Predicts Major Change To Patriots Offense

The New England Patriots offense has been operating under a collaborative effort between Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. Patricia is currently the primary play caller, but that could reportedly be changing soon. During his weekly appearance with The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said Belichick...
The Spun

NFL Head Coach Not Happy With Team's Practice Thursday

An NFL coach wasn't too happy with his team's performance at practice earlier this afternoon. According to reports from Colts writers, head coach Jeff Saturday stopped the team's practice on Thursday. Saturday was reportedly unhappy with the team's walkthrough before the practice got started. "Jeff Saturday just stopped Colts practice...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

113K+
Followers
44K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy