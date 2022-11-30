Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Man arrested after Friday Manchester stabbing
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police said a man is in custody after allegedly stabbing someone during an argument. John Vianney, 22, of Manchester, was charged with first-degree assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon. Police said they responded to a stabbing report around 6 p.m. Friday at 68...
nbcboston.com
Man Shot to Death in Nashua, NH Home
A suspicious death investigation in Nashua, New Hampshire, has been ruled a homicide, officials announced Saturday. Authorities had initially released limited information as they announced they were investigating a man's suspicious death inside an Amherst Street house. Later, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said an autopsy had been completed on the man who was shot.
WMUR.com
Keene man arrested after Sunday bank robbery
KEENE, N.H. — Keene police said they arrested a man Friday after robbing a bank Sunday. Ethan Clark, 31, of Keene, allegedly gave a Service Credit Union teller a note demanding money. Police said he left with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured, and authorities did...
Attempted Murder Fugitive From Haverhill Caught In New Hampshire: Police
A 21-year-old man from the Merrimack Valley wanted for attempted murder was arrested in New Hampshire this week, authorities said. Seth J. Castillo, of Haverhill, MA, was arrested at 30 Bridge Street in Pelham, NH, around 7:48 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, Pelham Police said on Facebook. Castillo was wanted...
WMUR.com
Massachusetts man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Pelham
PELHAM, N.H. — Pelham police said they arrested a man Friday after Massachusetts authorities said they wanted him for attempted murder. Seth J. Castillo, 21, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was charged with fugitive from justice in New Hampshire and five charges in his home state, including armed assault to murder.
WMUR.com
Man shot, killed Friday in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — A man was shot and killed Friday night in Nashua, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's office and Nashua police. An autopsy showed Joseph Bisson, 57, died of gunshot wounds to his head and abdomen. His manner of death was homicide, according to the medical examiner.
whdh.com
Police investigating after pedestrian fatally struck in Hooksett, NH
HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a pedestrian crash in Hooksett, New Hampshire late Friday night that left a 72-year-old man dead, officials said. Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle crash on Hooksett Road near the Interstate 93 overpass found the elderly man injured in the roadway and the Acura MDX involved in the crash, according to police.
manchesterinklink.com
Man seriously injured in Elm Street dead-end crash
MANCHESTER, NH – A passenger in a vehicle traveling on Elm Street early Saturday morning suffered serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash into rocks where Elm Street dead ends, police say. On December 3, 2022, at approximately 12:53 a.m. officers were dispatched to the north end of Elm Street...
NECN
3 Teens Arrested After Stealing Dump Truck, Leading Police on Chase
Three teens are facing charges after they allegedly stole a dump truck and led police on a multiple-town chase Thursday morning. Acton police said that one of their officers saw a Ford F350 dump truck with an expired inspection sticker while observing traffic on Great Road around 10:17 a.m. Thursday and attempted to stop the vehicle. The dump truck stopped just over the Concord town line in the area of Shaw Farm Road, but as the officer walked toward the vehicle, the dump truck began moving and fled in the direction of the Concord Rotary, passing several other vehicles and repeatedly crossing the double yellow line.
WMUR.com
1 in custody after standoff in Candia
CANDIA, N.H. — A Candia man was taken into custody Friday after a standoff on Lane Road. Officers said they were called to William Soucy's home around 3:15 a.m. after a neighbor reported shots being fired. Police said there was a brief struggle and Soucy ended up being hit...
whdh.com
Passenger seriously injured in Manchester, NH crash
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A North Carolina man suffered serious injuries in an early morning crash in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday. Officers responding to a reported crash at the north end of Elm Street around 12:53 a.m. determined that a gray 2022 Chrysler Pacifica that was driven by a 26-year-old Florida man had slammed into some rocks at the end of the street, according to Manchester police.
Police: Quincy man charged with civil rights violation after ramming Asian man into ditch
QUINCY, Mass. — A Quincy man is under arrest for driving 50 yards with an Asian man on the hood of his car and hurling racial slurs at him, authorities say. John Sullivan, 77, of Quincy was charged with a civil rights violation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (motor vehicle), reckless operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury.
2 dead after crash on Grafton Street in Worcester
WORCESTER -- Two people have died after a crash in Worcester overnight. It happened near 982 Grafton Street just around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the driver was trying to avoid capture.Police responded on Water Street for a report of an assault with a gun. When they arrived, they were told that two men had been walking along the street when they were nearly hit by a Toyota Highlander. One of the men waved his arms at the drive. The driver stopped his vehicle and pointed a gun at the man. The victim called 911 and got into his...
WMUR.com
Man charged with shooting man in head on Manchester street says he acted in self-defense
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester man charged in connection with a fatal shooting in the middle of South Willow Street in Manchester is asking for bail. Tyrese Harris, 22, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder. His attorneys said he was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed Dzemal Cardakovic, 45, on Oct. 29, but prosecutors said Harris had other options.
Police investigating fatal crash in Worcester that leaves 2 dead
WORCESTER, Mass. — Police are investigating an early morning crash in Worcester that leaves two dead and others with serious injuries. Police responded to the crash in the area of 982 Grafton Street just before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. There is no word on how many occupants were in...
Manchester Police warning the public after rise in gun thefts
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Authorities are warning the public to lock their car doors after “an alarming number” of gun thefts have been reported this year. Manchester Police say 73 guns have been stolen since the start of 2022, with 43 of them taken from vehicles. “These guns...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man charged in connection with Massachusetts armed bank robbery
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is facing charges in connection with an armed bank robbery in Tisbury, Massachusetts. More than $39,000 was allegedly stolen in the Nov. 17 robbery at Rockland Trust Bank, investigators said. Omar Odion Johnson, of Canterbury, New Hampshire, is one of two men...
manchesterinklink.com
Police charge Hooksett man in Thanksgiving Day stabbing at The Goat
MANCHESTER, NH – A Hooksett man is charged in connection with a stabbing that was reported on Thanksgiving Day. Alec Kade Wojnilowicz, 22, of Hooksett turned himself in at the Manchester Police Department on Nov. 29. This arrest stems from an incident that happened in the early morning hours...
whdh.com
Acton police searching for missing 83-year-old man
ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Acton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance as they search for a missing 83-year-old man. At about 6:15 p.m. Friday, Acton Police were notified that Huanlu Wang, 83, was missing from the area of 960 Main St. Officers are searching the area...
Worcester police: 2 people dead in Grafton Street crash that followed roadside run-in
WORCESTER — Two people are dead and several others injured Saturday after a motor vehicle crash on Grafton Street that followed a confrontation in the Canal District, police said. The two people that died were among seven people in an SUV that overturned in the area of 1015 Grafton St., near Pine...
