BRIEF-K2fly Says Rio Tinto And Co Agreed To Discontinue Ground Disturbance Licence And Implementation Project
* RIO TINTO AND K2FLY HAVE AGREED IN-PRINCIPLE TO DISCONTINUE GROUND DISTURBANCE LICENCE AND IMPLEMENTATION PROJECT
kalkine : Apple vs Elon Musk : The War of Tech Giants | Kalkine Media
A feud is fuelling between Tesla's CEO Elon Musk and technology supergiant Apple. Recently Musk made claims that Apple had stopped advertising on the micro-blogging platform, prompting him to ask if the company actually hated free speech in America.
Crypto broker Genesis owes Gemini's customers $900 million, Financial Times reports
(Reuters) - Crypto broker Genesis and its parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG) owe customers of the Winklevoss twins' crypto exchange Gemini $900 million, the Financial Times reported on Saturday. Crypto exchange Gemini is trying to recover the funds after Genesis was wrongfooted by last month’s failure of Sam Bankman-Fried’s...
UPDATE 3-Three Arrows Capital says its founders still not cooperating with asset recovery
(Adds Three Arrows Capital founder response to Friday story) Dec 3 (Reuters) - Liquidators for bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital(3AC) said on Friday that the company's founders are refusing to cooperate with asset recovery efforts, hindering the company's ability to return funds to creditors. Founders Kyle Davies and...
Kalkine: Which 3 ASX-listed penny stocks are raising millions of funds?
Cauldron Energy said new shares under the placement will be issued under the company’s existing placement capacity. Mithril has received binding commitments for a placement to raise approximately funds. archTIS reaffirms its stated revenue growth objectives of 60% year over year and $9.5M of cash receipts for FY23.
EXCLUSIVE -Reckitt expects U.S. infant formula shortage until spring
LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The near year-long infant formula shortage in the United States that prompted the intervention of the White House is likely to "persist" until spring, according to Reckitt Benckiser, the maker of what is now the biggest brand in the market, Enfamil. Panicked parents had earlier...
Kalkine : Which 3 asx stocks to look at in the next decade? | Kalkine Media
Generally, investors put their money in stocks to secure their financial future as they think stocks offer a way to earn returns on investment. But not all stocks guarantee that you will improve your situation. Therefore, much time and research are required to determine where you can spend your money. For those that love the AUS200 index, there is one place you may find gems to focus on in the next decade. This is by observing growth stocks. Despite rising interest rates, investors normally expect their share prices and overall financial performance to accelerate faster than the market average.
Does the crypto industry need rebooting?
FTX has to be one of the biggest names to fall in 2022 thus far. Godfrey John Bewicke-Copley, a member of the House of Lords, emphasized that the crypto industry needs to work with regulators and should consider rebooting the system. The FTX fiasco has left the crypto market red-faced....
Kalkine : Is Bitcoin popular in Australia? Is it legal? | Kalkine Media
Australia is an advanced economy and has a fully developed financial landscape comprising banking entities, stock exchanges and other participants. In the last few years, blockchain-based cryptocurrencies have become quite popular worldwide and in the country. Risks aside, these speculative assets, which include Bitcoin and Dogecoin, have many admirers.
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares slip on declines in auto stocks, focus on U.S. jobs data
BENGALURU, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Friday after an eight-day rally, dragged by auto stocks, while investors took a pause heading into the U.S. payrolls data to gauge more signs of a shift in rate hike plans from the Federal Reserve. The S&P BSE Sensex fell...
BRIEF-Iveric Bio Announces Pricing Of $300 Mln Public Offering Of Common Stock
* IVERIC BIO ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $300 MILLION PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK. * IVERIC BIO INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF 13.4 MILLION COMMON SHARES PRICED AT $22.50PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The...
BRIEF-Winsome Resources Agreed To Acquire Shares In Power Metals Corp
* SIGNS BINDING AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE HONG KONG- BASED SINOMINE'S INTERESTS IN POWER METALS CORP'S CASE LAKE PROJECT
UPDATE 2-European stocks close above three-month high on Powell, China cheer
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) STOXX 600 up 0.9%, scales highs last seen in August. Dec 1 (Reuters) - Europe's STOXX 600 index closed above a three-month high on Thursday, as investors cheered U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's hints of smaller interest rate hikes and China's decision to soften its tone on strict COVID-19 restrictions.
Futures extend losses after robust November jobs report
(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Friday as higher-than-expected job additions in November poured cold water on investor expectations of the Federal Reserve easing its aggressive monetary policy tightening. Money market bets show an 87% chance of a 50-basis point hike by the Fed at its December...
