Read full article on original website
Related
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Chevron CEO predicts gradual relaxation of U.S. sanctions on Venezuela
(Adds background, details and further comments) Dec 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. approval for Chevron Corp to expand Venezuela's oil production is unlikely to lead the company to add investment in the South American country in the next six months, Chief Executive Michael Wirth said. U.S. President Joe Biden's administration...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-K2fly Says Rio Tinto And Co Agreed To Discontinue Ground Disturbance Licence And Implementation Project
* RIO TINTO AND K2FLY HAVE AGREED IN-PRINCIPLE TO DISCONTINUE GROUND DISTURBANCE LICENCE AND IMPLEMENTATION PROJECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
U.S. embassy in Madrid receives letter similar to five letter bombs -La Sexta TV
MADRID (Reuters) - The United States' embassy in Madrid has received a letter similar to the five letter-bombs sent to the Ukrainian embassy to Spain and other targets in the country, La Sexta TV station reported on Thursday. (Reporting by David Latona and Emma Pinedo; Editing by Inti Landauro) Disclaimer.
kalkinemedia.com
WRAPUP 5-Ukraine says Russia pulls back forces from river towns opposite Kherson
(Changes byline and dateline; Adds details from Kherson; comments from IMF; EU reaches tentative deal on Russia oil price cap) Kyiv: Russia withdraws some troops from Oleshky, nearby towns. *. Heavy trench warfare in east as winter sets in. *. Kyiv Mayor says stock up on food and warm clothes.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-IMF, Argentina reach funding agreement that could unlock $6 bln
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday it has reached a agreement with Argentine authorities on a third review under its Extended Fund Facility Arrangement, which could give the South American country access to around $6 billion. The IMF said in a statement...
kalkinemedia.com
kalkine : Apple vs Elon Musk : The War of Tech Giants | Kalkine Media
A feud is fuelling between Tesla's CEO Elon Musk and technology supergiant Apple. Recently Musk made claims that Apple had stopped advertising on the micro-blogging platform, prompting him to ask if the company actually hated free speech in America.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Is TSMC planning to make more advanced chips in US? Why is Biden going to visit TSMC?
Taiwan is well-known for producing the world's most advanced semiconductors. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is the world's largest semiconductor manufacturer. The firm develops special integrated circuits. Watch out this video for more.
kalkinemedia.com
EXCLUSIVE -Reckitt expects U.S. infant formula shortage until spring
LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The near year-long infant formula shortage in the United States that prompted the intervention of the White House is likely to "persist" until spring, according to Reckitt Benckiser, the maker of what is now the biggest brand in the market, Enfamil. Panicked parents had earlier...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Why the US Inflation Reduction Act has Europe up in arms? | Kalkine Media
French President Emmanuel Macron will use a state visit to Washington this week to press European Union concerns about the United States' huge new green energy subsidy package. While EU countries welcome the new commitment to energy transition, they fear the $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act will put their companies at an unfair disadvantage.
kalkinemedia.com
Spanish police say origin of letter bombs was city of Valladolid - paper
MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish police said six letter bombs that were sent to high profile targets in recent days had been posted from the northern city of Valladolid, El Mundo newspaper reported on Saturday. The devices were sent to targets including Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid,...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine | Can Australia upgraded emission reduction targets?
Australia is on pace to achieve newly boosted climate action objectives following the implementation of a slew of new policies. The Albanese Government submitted legislation in Parliament on November 30 to establish the AU$15 billion National Reconstruction Fund, which was a significant electoral pledge. Watch out this video for more.
kalkinemedia.com
Cuba slams U.S. rejection of undersea telecoms connection to island
HAVANA/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Cuba´s Vice Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio on Thursday accused long-time rival the United States of doublespeak after the Biden administration proposed to scrap a plan to install a new undersea telecommunications cable to Cuba. The administration of U.S. president Joe Biden said after widespread...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 4-Congo agreed to lobby for U.S. sanctions on Gertler to be lifted, deal shows
Deal saw Congo agree to pay Gertler's company 240.7 mln euros. Gertler's company transferred mining, oil permits to Congo. Congo agreed to help get U.S. sanctions on Gertler lifted. *. Deal, signed on Feb. 24, published after nine months. (Updates Dec 1 story to add US Treasury comment) By Sonia...
kalkinemedia.com
Russia likely planning to encircle Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut, Britain says
(Reuters) - Russia is likely planning to encircle the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut with tactical advances to the north and south, Britain's defence ministry said on Saturday. The capture of the town would have limited operational value but it can potentially allow Russia to threaten Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, the...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Putin insincere about peace talks, takes war to new level of 'barbarism' - a top U.S. diplomat
KYIV, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin is not sincere about peace talks with Ukraine while he is taking the war to a new level of "barbarism" by trying to turn off the lights of civilians, a top U.S. diplomat said on Saturday. U.S. Under Secretary for Political...
kalkinemedia.com
LIVE MARKETS-Might Santa come to town this December?
DJI off ~0.6%, Nasdaq, S&P 500 both now roughly flat. Financials lead S&P sector losses; comm svcs leads gainers. Dec 1 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. MIGHT SANTA COME TO TOWN...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Facebook accused by female truckers of skewing job ads
OAKLAND, Calif., Dec 1 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc unlawfully steered dozens of hiring ads from trucking companies and other advertisers to mostly one gender or age group, an advocacy group for female truckers alleged in a U.S. complaint on Thursday, citing the social media giant's own data. In June,...
kalkinemedia.com
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares slip on declines in auto stocks, focus on U.S. jobs data
BENGALURU, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Friday after an eight-day rally, dragged by auto stocks, while investors took a pause heading into the U.S. payrolls data to gauge more signs of a shift in rate hike plans from the Federal Reserve. The S&P BSE Sensex fell...
kalkinemedia.com
Crypto broker Genesis owes Gemini's customers $900 million, Financial Times reports
(Reuters) - Crypto broker Genesis and its parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG) owe customers of the Winklevoss twins' crypto exchange Gemini $900 million, the Financial Times reported on Saturday. Crypto exchange Gemini is trying to recover the funds after Genesis was wrongfooted by last month’s failure of Sam Bankman-Fried’s...
Comments / 0