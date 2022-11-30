Read full article on original website
KCJJ
More Hawkeye football players hit transfer portal
Two more Iowa football players have hit the transfer portal. On Friday wide receiver Keagan Johnson and running back Gavin Williams announced they would be entering the portal. They join quarterback Alex Padilla, wide receiver Arland Bruce IV and offensive lineman Josh Volk…all of whom announced their intentions to enter the portal earlier this week.
KCJJ
Muscatine Community College closes due to threat against staff
Muscatine Community College was closed Wednesday morning due to a threat directed at specific members of the college staff. The Muscatine Journal reports that the school received an e-mail Wednesday morning with the threat. College leadership immediately notified police and chose to close the campus to ensure the safety of students and employees. Students were asked to leave the campus, and notifications were sent to students and employees via website and media posts.
KCJJ
IC students stage walkout to protest gun violence
About 100 Iowa City middle-and high-school students staged a walkout Thursday to protest gun violence. The Daily Iowan reports about 100 students and community members started marching from the junior high at 10:30 a.m. and walked to Iowa City City High School before ending at the UI Pentacrest. They then passed around a megaphone and gave speeches calling for change to gun violence.
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested on assault and drug charges
An Iowa City man was arrested on drug charges while being served a warrant stemming from an alleged domestic assault earlier in the month. The original incident in question reportedly occurred the evening of November 13th. 40-year-old Kevin Burns of East Market Street was in a verbal altercation with the woman he’s been dating for approximately two years when he reportedly punched her with a closed fist. The blow caused the woman’s lower lip to swell and bleed.
KCJJ
Iowa City man found passed out at intersection charged with drug possession and OWI
An Iowa City man who was found passed out at a North Liberty intersection has been charged with OWI and drug possession. Officers responded to the intersection of Highway 965 and Forevergreen Road for reports of a man who had reportedly sat through several light changes without moving. Upon arrival, they came in contact with 21-year-old Miguel Medina Espinoza of Hawks Ridge Drive sitting in the driver’s seat, with the vehicle running and in gear.
KCJJ
IC man sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing his wife
As expected, an Iowa City man who pleaded guilty to killing his wife has been sentenced to 50 years in prison. Judge Kevin McKeever officially entered the sentence against 70-year-old Roy Browning on a 2nd Degree Murder charge on Friday. Browning reached a plea deal with prosecutors earlier this year. He was initially charged with 1st Degree Murder, and would have faced life in prison if convicted on that charge.
KCJJ
Westbound I-80 near West Branch to be temporarily closed early Monday morning
The removal of the Wapsi Avenue Bridge over Interstate 80 will require the closure of the westbound lanes of I-80 from West Branch to Herbert Hoover Highway from 12:01 a.m. until 5 a.m. Monday, weather permitting. That’s according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Davenport construction office. During...
KCJJ
Coralville food pantry receives $5,000 donation from U.S. Cellular
A local food pantry is receiving a sizable donation from U.S. Cellular. The communications company has announced a $5,000 donation to the Coralville Food Pantry in the form of commercial grade kitchen equipment to support the organization’s “More Than a Pantry” building campaign. The project includes a 5,000-square-foot addition that would allow for substantial food storage, an easy-to-navigate shopping area, an educational garden, a patio with picnic tables, a community fridge, and an outdoor cooking area for grill outs and pizza nights. The equipment includes a Big Green Egg smoker, a Big Green Egg smoker stand, Big Green Egg commercial accessories, a commercial double fryer, a rice cooker, a Vitamix Food Processor and a Vitamix Mixer.
KCJJ
Convicted felon accused of carrying firearm away from the scene of fatal shooting of Coralville 3-year-old now wanted by police after skipping court date
A convicted felon accused of carrying a firearm away from the scene of a Coralville shooting that killed a three-year-old child is now wanted by police after skipping a court date. Court records indicate 33-year-old Chris Gordon failed to appear at a case management conference on Monday. A warrant was...
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested for allegedly trying to set his apartment on fire
An Iowa City man was arrested after allegedly trying to set his Wayne Avenue apartment on fire earlier this week. According to police, the incident occurred Tuesday around 2pm. 26-year-old Parker Hawkins reportedly started the fire for the purpose of eliciting a fire department and police response. Investigators say Hawkins lit some papers on fire on top of his electric stove, exited his apartment, and yelled at nearby bystanders to call 911.
KCJJ
Two men arrested after allegedly threatening staff of downtown IC bar with a knife and shattering a window
Two men have been arrested after one allegedly threatened the staff of a downtown Iowa City bar with a knife while another shattered a window. That’s according to Iowa City Police, who were called to The Sports Column just after midnight Saturday. Arrest records indicate 19-year-old Cole Witter of Bettendorf repeatedly struck the door of the establishment after he was kicked out, shattering the glass. The cost to replace the window is estimated to be $600.
