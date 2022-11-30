Two men have been arrested after one allegedly threatened the staff of a downtown Iowa City bar with a knife while another shattered a window. That’s according to Iowa City Police, who were called to The Sports Column just after midnight Saturday. Arrest records indicate 19-year-old Cole Witter of Bettendorf repeatedly struck the door of the establishment after he was kicked out, shattering the glass. The cost to replace the window is estimated to be $600.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO