Week 13 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Davante Adams has four straight games with at least 11 targets.

I don't know about you, but I'm sick of Thanksgiving leftovers. I still have the holiday spirit, although it helps to have most of my fantasy teams still playing well and destined for the fantasy postseason.



The Eagles are at the top of the charts with a 10-1 record, followed by the Chiefs and Vikings at 9-2. You know what's concerning though? The Vikings only have a +5 point differential. The 7-4 Giants also have a -4 point differential. Something to keep an eye on down the stretch. And of course, the Texans are chasing that No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft with a 1-9-1 record.



We're chasing games with high point totals because they can provide the most fantasy points. These are Week 13's three highest totals on SI Sportsbook . The biggest point total is the Chiefs vs. Bengals ( O/U 52.5 ). The next two highest totals are Jaguars vs. Lions ( O/U 51.5 ) and Chargers vs. Raiders ( O/U 50.5 )



Games with low point totals are predicted to have the worst fantasy potential and the contest with the lowest point total on SI Sportsbook is Broncos-Ravens ( O/U 38.5 ). The next two lowest point total games are both at O/U 40.5: Commanders-Giants and Saints-Buccaneers .



NFL Playoff Picture:

AFC Last Team In : Jets (7-4, 3rd in AFC East)

AFC First Team Out : Patriots (6-5, 4th in AFC East)

NFC Last Team In : Commanders (7-5, 4th in NFC East)

NFC First Team Out : Seahawks (6-5, 2nd in NFC West)



NOTE: The rankings below reflect my opening rankings. For a complete list of the updated positional rankings, CLICK HERE.

Week 13 flex rankings (PPR)

Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (at LV) Josh Jacobs, RB, LV (vs. LAC) Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA (at SF) Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN (vs. NYJ) Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE (at BUF) Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (at NE) Davante Adams, WR, LV (vs. LAC) Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (at HOU) CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL (vs. IND) Travis Kelce, TE, KC (at CIN) Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND (at DAL) Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (at PHI) Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF (vs. MIA) Ken Walker, RB, SEA (at LAR) Aaron Jones, RB, GB (at CHI) Chris Godwin, WR, TB (vs. NO) Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN (vs. KC) Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG (at WAS) Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET (vs. JAC) David Montgomery, RB, CHI (vs. GB) Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (vs. KC) Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA (at SF) A.J. Brown , WR, PHI (vs. TEN) Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ (at MIN) Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN (vs. NYJ) Amari Cooper, WR, CLE (at HOU) Travis Etienne, RB, JAC (at DET) Tee Higgins, WR, CIN (vs. KC) DK Metcalf, WR, SEA (at LAR) Mike Evans, WR, TB (vs. NO) Tony Pollard, RB, DAL (vs. IND) Christian Kirk, WR, JAC (at DET) Rachaad White, RB, TB (vs. NO) Jamaal Williams, RB, DET (vs. JAC) Chris Olave, WR, NO (at TB) Mark Andrews, TE, BAL (vs. DEN) Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (at TB) Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (at LV) Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (vs. NYG) Deebo Samuel, WR, SF (vs. MIA) Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (at LAR) Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF (vs. MIA) Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND (at DAL) Dameon Pierce, RB, HOU (vs. CLE) Christian Watson, WR, GB (at CHI) Joshua Palmer, WR, LAC (at LV) Miles Sanders, RB, PHI (vs. TEN) Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN (at BAL) Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (vs. IND) Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS (vs. NYG) George Kittle, TE, SF (vs. MIA) DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI (vs. TEN) JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, KC (at CIN) Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE (vs. BUF) D'Andre Swift, RB, DET (vs. JAC) George Pickens, WR, PIT (at ATL) T.J. Hockenson, TE, MIN (vs. NYJ) Gabe Davis, WR, BUF (at NE) Cordarelle Patterson, RB, ATL (vs. PIT) Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, MIA (at SF) Allen Lazard, WR, GB (at CHI) Zay Jones, WR, JAC (at DET) Latavius Murray, RB, DEN (at BAL) Devin Singletary, RB, BUF (at NE) Adam Thielen, WR, MIN (vs. NYJ) Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT (at ATL) Pat Freiermuth, TE, PIT (at ATL) Dalton Schultz, TE, DAL (vs. IND) Treylon Burks, WR, TEN (at PHI) Darius Slayton, WR, NYG (at WAS) David Njoku, TE, CLE (at HOU) Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU (vs. CLE) Mack Hollins, WR, LV (vs. LAC) Gus Edwards, RB, BAL (vs. DEN) Isiah Pacheco, RB, KC (at CIN) Zonovan Knight, RB, NYJ (at MIN) Michael Gallup, WR, DAL (vs. IND) Benny Snell Jr, RB, PIT (at ATL) A.J. Dillon, RB, GB (at CHI) Brian Robinson, RB, WAS (vs. NYG) Dawson Knox, TE, BUF (at NE) Drake London, WR, ATL (vs. PIT) Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (vs. KC) Nico Collins, WR, HOU (vs. CLE) Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, CLE (at HOU) Parris Campbell, WR, IND (at DAL) Kyren Williams, RB, LAR (vs. SEA) Chase Claypool, WR, CHI (vs. GB) Isaiah McKenzie, WR, BUF (at NE) DeAndre Carter, WR, LAC (at LV) Gerald Everett, TE, LAC (at LV) Foster Moreau, TE, LV (vs. LAC) Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS (vs. NYG) Richie James, WR, NYG (at WAS) Ty Johnson, RB, NYJ (at MIN) Van Jefferson, WR, LAR (vs. SEA) Tyler Allgeier, RB, ATL (vs. PIT) Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, KC (at CIN) Anthony McFarland, RB, PIT (at ATL) Greg Dulcich, TE, DEN (at BAL)

