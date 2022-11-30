Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersGreenville, MI
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Related
$100K donation to West Michigan library beset by book challenges pushes back tentative closing date
HUDSONVILLE, MI – A six-figure donation by two area business owners will keep the embattled Patmos Library operating beyond its previously announced September 2024 closing date. Andy Wierda and Tracie Wierda – the married couple who owns the Derby Tavern in Jamestown Township – announced this week they had...
Community invited to Christmas tree lighting in Muskegon Heights
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI – Muskegon Heights is getting into the holiday spirit with a Christmas tree lighting Monday. The tree and downtown storefront lighting will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 5. Festivities will be centered at city hall, 2724 Peck Street, according to a notice from the City of...
Grand Haven’s Christmas craft show featuring handmade items marks 49 years
GRAND HAVEN, MI – That perfect holiday gift could be waiting for you in Grand Haven this weekend at the annual Christmas Arts & Crafts Show. The show, featuring all handmade items, will be Saturday, Dec. 3, at Central Park Place, 421 Columbus Avenue. That’s the same place that used to be called the Grand Haven Community Center.
Volunteers load hundreds of Michigan Christmas trees for donation to military families through ‘Trees for Troops’ 2022
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI — Nearly 100 volunteers spent Monday morning loading Christmas trees that will be delivered to families on U.S. military bases in time for the holiday season. This is an annual effort to brighten the homes of those serving our country that Wahmhoff Farms Nursery in...
Local Animal Shelters are in Trouble. There’s Not Enough Room
We at Townsquare Media have been working with the Humane Society of West Michigan for many years featuring on our radio programs adoptable pets, dogs, cats, small animals, in hopes they will find, as they like to say, their "furever" home. We have had a lot of success as over 92% of the pets we have featured have found a loving home.
What Was a Grand Rapids Christmas a Long Time Ago?
Over the years Christmas has changed so much in Grand Rapids. Downtown was the center of excitement with large department stores bustling with crowds, seeing Santa, the beautiful Christmas decorations throughout downtown, and the fabulous animated windows of the stores. There was Steketee's, Herpolsheimer's and Wurzburg's. Wurzburg's always had those fabulous windows.
Fox17
Moelker Orchards to close permanently Dec. 23
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Moelker Orchards announced it will close its doors permanently before the end of the year. In a Facebook post Thursday, the farm says it will close Dec. 23 after 115 years of service. We’re told the news comes as Tom and Bonnie plan to retire...
wgvunews.org
City of Muskegon
Muskegon is prepared for the holidays. Dave Alexander, Business Development Manager with the City of Muskegon/DDA joins us to discuss holidays in Lakeside providing a small town, home town Christmas gathering.
WWMTCw
Holiday Happenings: West Michigan celebrates holiday season with festive events
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With many holidays right around the corner, West Michigan is gearing up to celebrate the festive season. Kalamazoo tree lighting: Kalamazoo rings in the holidays with a Friday night full of festivities. Check out events coming up in our list below:. Allegan County. Saturday, Dec. 3...
WOOD
Weekend Fun Guide 12/2-12/4
The Grand Haven Jingle Bell parade hosted by the Grand Haven Chamber of Commerce is taking place this Saturday, December 3rd from 6pm to 8pm. Get into the Holiday spirit with floats, music, costumes, Christmas Lights, and a lot of Christmas cheer of course! Year after year this timeless tradition is a part of Christmas to many. After the parade there will be a Christmas tree lighting and caroling at Central Park. You can find more details about the parade here. If you need some reasons on why to go to the Jingle Bell parade this fun article will persuade you here.
WOOD
Adopt Kyper or Simone from the Harbor Humane Society
It’s a perfect time to adopt a pet during the ‘Holiday Hope Empty the Shelters’ event going on at shelters throughout Michigan. (Dec. 1, 2022) Adopt Kyper or Simone from the Harbor Humane Society. It’s a perfect time to adopt a pet during the ‘Holiday Hope Empty...
Fox17
West MI animal shelter numbers, length of stays continues to soar
WEST OLIVE, Mich. — West Michigan’s largest animal shelters are still seeing large numbers of animals coming amid falling adoption rates. Harbor Humane Society says they, the Humane Society of West Michigan and the Kent County Animal Shelter are struggling to keep up with the number of animals requiring lengthier stays.
Calling all dogs to the Holiday Pup Parade this weekend in North Muskegon
NORTH MUSKEGON, MI – Calling all puppies and their people to North Muskegon this weekend. Hosted by the City of North Muskegon, the Holiday Pup Parade will be Saturday, Dec. 3. The meetup will be at the city police station, 1110 Ruddiman Drive. The parade, which involves a short...
Fox17
New 'Magic at the Mill' to light up the Windmill Island Gardens
HOLLAND, Mich. — An all-new holiday event kicks off on Dec. 2 in Holland. Magic at the Mill takes place at the Windmill Island Gardens. It features Dutch attractions and park grounds lit up, as well as an LED "tulip field" light show synchronized with music. Matt Helmus, Windmill...
'I just want to be there': West MI vet's family needs help with funeral expenses
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan Army Veteran Leroy Berry passed away at his home in Kentwood several days after Thanksgiving. He served his country in and out of uniform as a life-long advocate, yet his family is struggling to find the money to pay for his burial. They...
WOOD
The importance of getting quality dental restoration
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Restoring your teeth can involve many kinds of treatments and can be costly, so you want to make sure the work you have done lasts a lifetime. Dr Betsy Bakeman joins us today to talk about her restoration process and how she makes sure that people are happy with their smiles for years to come.
WOOD
KCAS Pets of the Week: Mookie and Regina
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Animal Shelter has plenty of pets waiting for you to take them home. Mookie is a 1-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix who enjoys long walks and then a nap. He loves attention, the shelter says, and “wants nothing more than to be your lap dog.” He would do best with people who can spend a lot of time interacting with him.
'They don't have anybody coming to see them': Demand grows for Meals on Wheels program in West MI
NORTON SHORES, Mich. — It's the season of giving and a local organization is hoping people will give their time volunteering. Meals on Wheels offers nutritious home-delivered meals for the elderly and disabled across West Michigan. Besides being an associate pastor at a local church, Ronald Pimpleton also works...
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this month
Having more options for saving money on your grocery bill is always good. Luckily, a major discount grocery store chain is opening another new store location in Michigan this month to help you do just that. Read on to learn more.
Kentwood police locate man from adult foster care home
The Kentwood Police Department found a missing man from an adult foster care home, located at the 5600 Block of Gentian Ct SE.
Comments / 0