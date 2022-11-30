ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 13 Rankings: Wide Receivers

By Michael Fabiano
 3 days ago

Even against a tough 49ers defense, it’s hard to ignore Tyreek Hill.

I don't know about you, but I'm sick of Thanksgiving leftovers. I still have the holiday spirit, although it helps to have most of my fantasy teams still playing well and destined for the fantasy postseason.

The Eagles are at the top of the charts with a 10-1 record, followed by the Chiefs and Vikings at 9-2. You know what's concerning though? The Vikings only have a plus-5 point differential. The 7-4 Giants also have a minus-4 point differential. Something to keep an eye on down the stretch. And of course, the Texans are chasing that No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft with a 1-9-1 record.

We're chasing games with high point totals because they can provide the most fantasy points. These are Week 13's three highest totals on SI Sportsbook . The biggest point total is the Chiefs vs. Bengals ( O/U 52.5 ). The next two highest totals are Jaguars vs. Lions ( O/U 51.5 ) and Chargers vs. Raiders ( O/U 50.5 ).

Games with low point totals are predicted to have the worst fantasy potential and the contest with the lowest point total on SI Sportsbook is Broncos-Ravens ( O/U 38.5 ). The next two lowest point total games are both at O/U 40.5: Commanders-Giants and Saints-Buccaneers .

NFL Playoff Picture:
AFC Last Team In : Jets (7-4, 3rd in AFC East)
AFC First Team Out : Patriots (6-5, 4th in AFC East)
NFC Last Team In : Commanders (7-5, 4th in NFC East)
NFC First Team Out : Seahawks (6-5, 2nd in NFC West)

NOTE: The rankings below reflect my opening rankings. For a complete list of the updated positional rankings, CLICK HERE.

Week 13 wide receiver rankings:

  1. Tyreek Hill, MIA (at SF)
  2. Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs. NYJ)
  3. Davante Adams, LV (vs. LAC)
  4. Stefon Diggs, BUF (at NE)
  5. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vs. IND)
  6. Chris Godwin, TB (vs. NO)
  7. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (vs. KC)
  8. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (vs. JAC)
  9. Jaylen Waddle, MIA (at SF)
  10. A.J. Brown , PHI (vs. TEN)
  11. Garrett Wilson, NYJ (at MIN)
  12. Amari Cooper, CLE (at HOU)
  13. Tee Higgins, CIN (vs. KC)
  14. DK Metcalf, SEA (at LAR
  15. Mike Evans, TB (vs. NO)
  16. Christian Kirk, JAC (at DET)
  17. Chris Olave, NO (at TB)
  18. Keenan Allen, LAC (at LV)
  19. Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs. NYG)
  20. Deebo Samuel, SF (vs. MIA)
  21. Tyler Lockett, SEA (at LAR)
  22. Brandon Aiyuk, SF (vs. MIA)
  23. Michael Pittman Jr., IND (at DAL)
  24. Christian Watson, GB (at CHI)
  25. Joshua Palmer, LAC (at LV)
  26. Courtland Sutton, DEN (at BAL)
  27. DeVonta Smith, PHI (vs. TEN)
  28. JuJu Smith-Schuster, KC (at CIN)
  29. Jakobi Meyers, NE (vs. BUF)
  30. George Pickens, PIT (at ATL)
  31. Gabe Davis, BUF (at NE)
  32. Allen Lazard, GB (at CHI)
  33. Zay Jones, JAC (at DET)
  34. Adam Thielen, MIN (vs. NYJ)
  35. Diontae Johnson, PIT (at ATL)
  36. Treylon Burks, TEN (at PHI)
  37. Darius Slayton, NYG (at WAS)
  38. Brandin Cooks, HOU (vs. CLE)
  39. Mack Hollins, LV (vs. LAC)
  40. Michael Gallup, DAL (vs. IND)
  41. Drake London, ATL (vs. PIT)
  42. Tyler Boyd, CIN (vs. KC)
  43. Nico Collins, HOU (vs. CLE)
  44. Donovan Peoples-Jones, CLE (at HOU)
  45. Parris Campbell, IND (at DAL)
  46. Chase Claypool, CHI (vs. GB)
  47. Isaiah McKenzie, BUF (at NE)
  48. DeAndre Carter, LAC (at LV)
  49. Curtis Samuel, WAS (vs. NYG)
  50. Richie James, NYG (at WAS)
  51. Van Jefferson, LAR (vs. SEA)
  52. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC (at CIN)
  53. Quez Watkins, PHI (vs. TEN)
  54. Elijah Moore, NYJ (at MIN)
  55. Devin Duvernay, BAL (vs. DEN)
  56. Julio Jones, TB (vs. NO)
  57. Robert Woods, TEN (at PHI)
  58. Olamide Zaccheaus, ATL (vs. PIT)
  59. Marvin Jones Jr., JAC (at DET)
  60. Demarcus Robinson, BAL (vs. DEN)

