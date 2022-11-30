Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
hometownnewsnow.com
Death Investigation at Westville Prison
(Westville, IN) - Indiana State Police detectives are investigating a recent death at the Westville Correctional Facility. Not much information has been released at this time. The investigation began Thursday, following the death of 53-year-old Matthew Chester. The La Porte County Coroner's Office is assiting. An autopsy has been conducted,...
95.3 MNC
22 WSBT
abc57.com
Police investigating standoff on Armstrong Drive as murder-suicide
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A reported shooting and subsequent SWAT standoff on Armstrong Drive Thursday night is now being investigated as a murder-suicide, according to the South Bend Police Department. At 7:30 p.m., police were called to the 6400 block of Armstrong Drive for a report of an assault and...
MSP: Benton Twp. search warrant turns up 'black market' pot, stolen firearm
A Benton Harbor man is in custody following the execution of a search warrant in Benton Township on Thursday.
WNDU
2 arrested after police recover drugs from apartment, house in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Southwest Enforcement Team (SWEYT) says two people were arrested nearly a month ago after police recovered a large amount of drugs at an apartment and a house in Benton Harbor. Two search warrants were issued after several months of investigation into a drug trafficking...
95.3 MNC
Bomb squad called during heroin, cocaine and firearms bust in South Bend
Three people were arrested and police confiscated several firearms, as well as heroin, cocaine and marijuana in a drug bust aided by the South Bend Police bomb squad. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, officers with the South Bend Police Department’s Strategic Focus Unit executed a search warrant at a home in the 1900 block of Marine Street as part of an ongoing investigation involving drug activity in the area.
22 WSBT
hometownnewsnow.com
Homicide Investigation Underway in Michigan City
(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Police are investigating a homicide that took place during the early morning hours today. At around 12:55am, police were dispatched to the 700 Block of East 10th Street in response to shots being fired. Upon arrival, they discovered a male lying on the ground with apparent life-threatening injuries along with a female victim who had also been shot. Both subjects were transported to Franciscan Health, where the male subject was later pronounced deceased.
abc57.com
abc57.com
Former Berrien County deputy pleads guilty to false pretenses
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A former deputy with the Berrien County Sheriff's Office pleaded guilty to false pretenses after being accused of embezzling from the Niles Wrestling Club, according to the Berrien County Prosecutor's Office. Trent Babcock pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor, a reduced charge. He was accused of using...
95.3 MNC
Man arrested for reckless driving, resisting law enforcement
A 31-year-old man was arrested for reckless driving, knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, and two counts of resisting law enforcement on Sunday, Nov. 27. An officer with the South Bend Police Department said he saw a black Toyota Avalon driving north on Olive...
cbs4indy.com
wtvbam.com
K-9 helps in arrest of drug suspect in Sturgis Meijer parking lot
STURGIS, MI (WTVB) – A Sturgis Police Department K-9 helped apprehend a drug suspect late Tuesday night in the parking lot of the Meijer store in Sturgis. St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite says deputies from his department stopped a vehicle just before 11:30 p.m.. When the deputies suspected...
WNDU
Elkhart Co. Prosecutor’s Office reviewing argument involving Elkhart police chief, county detective
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now is learning more about an investigation into an argument between Elkhart’s police chief and a detective with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office. The Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing an Indiana State Police investigation involving Elkhart Police Chief Kris Seymore,...
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Cigarette Burglary
(La Porte, IN) - A La Porte woman is accused of breaking into a gas station and fleeing with a trash bag of cigarettes. Piper Hanna, 58, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with level 5 felony burglary. According to court documents, she entered Amoco at 1033 East Lincolnway...
hometownnewsnow.com
Abused by Husband Caretaker Alleged
(La Porte, IN) - A La Porte man is accused of physically striking and not taking proper care of his wheelchair-bound wife. Jeffrey Hetzel, 50, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with two counts of domestic battery and neglect of a dependent. Authorities say Hetzel is accused of punching...
abc57.com
Fugitive Friday for December 2, 2022
This week’s Fugitive Friday features Ondre Johnson, Tieler Jefferies, Christopher Sinozich, and Gregory Rhodes. Ondre Johnson is wanted for failure to appear for the original conviction of theft. Tieler Jefferies is wanted for violation of federal supervised release with the original charge of false statements to a federal agent...
WWMTCw
Special Report: Shoot. Don't Shoot.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Their job is to Serve and Protect, and becoming a police officer takes months of training, classes, and exams. But a split-second decision to use deadly force puts all of that training to the test. South Bend Police upgraded their training system during the...
abc57.com
Elkhart Police Chief Files Complaint Against Elkhart County Detective
ELKHART, Ind. --According to city officials, Kris Seymour, Elkhart Police Chief since 2019, filed a complaint against a detective working for the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department since September. While its currently unclear what caused the complaint, it allegedly stemmed from an incident at a homeowner's association meeting, which prompted Indiana...
