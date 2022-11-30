ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MSU Football Player Arraigned for Michigan Tunnel Incident

By Madeline Coleman
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

Seven Spartans face charges after the Michigan Stadium tunnel altercation in October.

Michigan State football player Khary Crump, who faces a felonious assault charge stemming from the tunnel altercation last month, was arraigned on Tuesday, according to the Detroit Free Press .

The judge granted the sophomore a personal recognizance bond, and the probable cause conference is slated for Dec. 8. Crump is just one of the seven players facing charges that were issued by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s office. The other six, which are all misdemeanors, are as follows:

  • Itayvion Brown: One count of aggravated assault
  • Angelo Grose: One count of aggravated assault
  • Justin White: One count of aggravated assault
  • Brandon Wright: One count of aggravated assault
  • Zion Young: One count of aggravated assault
  • Jacoby Windmon: One count of assault and battery

According to the Press , a warrant for Windmon’s arrest was issued on Monday, and his hearing is scheduled for Wednesday. ABC’s video of the tunnel incident showed Crump swinging his helmet reportedly towards Michigan’s Gemon Green, and Windmon could reportedly be seen nearby in the clip.

Following the Wolverines’ 29–7 win over the Spartans on Oct. 29, multiple videos surfaced showing numerous MSU players punching and kicking Michigan players Ja’Den McBurrows and Green in the infamous tunnel. Investigations were subsequently launched, and the Big Ten’s is the latest to wrap up.

The conference announced on Monday that both conferences would be punished for what occurred that October Saturday. Michigan State was fined $100,000, and the Big Ten suspended Crump for the first eight games of the 2023 season, in addition to the four-game suspension that he’s served since the incident. After the incident, MSU coach Mel Tucker suspended eight players for their involvement: Crump, Windmon, Brown, Grose, Young, Wright, White and Malcolm Jones.

Meanwhile, Michigan was dealt a public reprimand after failing to meet the standards of the conference’s policy to “provide adequate protection for personnel of both home and visiting teams when entering and leaving playing arenas.”

This tunnel has been a point of contention for multiple programs. Earlier this season, the Wolverines and Penn State got into a verbal brush-up at halftime as both sides were heading towards their respective locker rooms. Illinois recently complained about the late second half start after the team was held back due to Michigan running late. The Wolverines were allowed to run onto the field first.

It’s still unknown how the altercation between Michigan and Michigan State began.

Community Policy