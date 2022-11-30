ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 13 Rankings: Kickers

By Michael Fabiano
 3 days ago

There are plenty of options out there is you need a kicker this week,

I don't know about you, but I'm sick of Thanksgiving leftovers. I still have the holiday spirit, although it helps to have most of my fantasy teams still playing well and destined for the fantasy postseason.

The Eagles are at the top of the charts with a 10-1 record, followed by the Chiefs and Vikings at 9-2. You know what's concerning though? The Vikings only have a plus-5 point differential. The 7-4 Giants also have a minus-4 point differential. Something to keep an eye on down the stretch. And of course, the Texans are chasing that No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft with a 1-9-1 record.

We're chasing games with high point totals because they can provide the most fantasy points. These are Week 13's three highest totals on SI Sportsbook . The biggest point total is the Chiefs vs. Bengals ( O/U 52.5 ). The next two highest totals are Jaguars vs. Lions ( O/U 51.5 ) and Chargers vs. Raiders ( O/U 50.5 ).

Games with low point totals are predicted to have the worst fantasy potential and the contest with the lowest point total on SI Sportsbook is Broncos-Ravens ( O/U 38.5 ). The next two lowest point total games are both at O/U 40.5: Commanders-Giants and Saints-Buccaneers .

NFL Playoff Picture:
AFC Last Team In : Jets (7-4, 3rd in AFC East)
AFC First Team Out : Patriots (6-5, 4th in AFC East)
NFC Last Team In : Commanders (7-5, 4th in NFC East)
NFC First Team Out : Seahawks (6-5, 2nd in NFC West)

NOTE: The rankings below reflect my opening rankings. For a complete list of the updated positional rankings, CLICK HERE.

Week 13 kicker rankings:

  1. Justin Tucker, BAL (vs. DEN)
  2. Harrison Butker, KC (at CIN)
  3. Brett Maher, DAL (vs. IND)
  4. Tyler Bass, BUF (at NE)
  5. Daniel Carlson, LV (vs. LAC)
  6. Evan McPherson, CIN (vs. KC)
  7. Ryan Succop, TB (vs. NO)
  8. Jason Myers, SEA (at LAR)
  9. Cade York, CLE (at HOU)
  10. Robbie Gould, SF (vs. MIA)
  11. Greg Zuerlein, NYJ (at MIN)
  12. Nick Folk, NE (vs. BUF)
  13. Cameron Dicker, LAC (at LV)
  14. Jason Sanders, MIA (at SF)
  15. Graham Gano, NYG (at WAS)
  16. Greg Joseph, MIN (vs. NYJ)
  17. Riley Patterson, JAC (vs. JAC)
  18. Younghoe Koo, ATL (vs. PIT)
  19. Jake Elliott, PHI (vs. TEN)
  20. Mike Badgley, DET (vs. JAC)
  21. Mason Crosby, GB (at CHI)
  22. Joey Slye, WAS (vs. NYG)
  23. Matthew Wright, PIT (at ATL)
  24. Cairo Santos, CHI (vs. GB)
  25. Chase McLaughlin, IND (at DAL)
  26. Brandon McManus, DEN (at BAL)
  27. Caleb Shudak, TEN (at PHI)
  28. Wil Lutz, NO (at TB)
  29. Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (vs. CLE)
  30. Matt Gay, LAR (vs. SEA)

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

