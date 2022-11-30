ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairborn, OH

Wright Patterson AFB to host Christmas tree lighting tomorrow

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21rXTv_0jSff6jj00

FAIRBORN — Santa will touchdown at Wright Patterson Air Force Base as the base holds its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremonies.

Festivities will be held Thursday, Dec. 1 starting at 5 p.m. at the Wright-Patterson Club.

Along with the tree lighting, guests can enjoy live musical performances, live reindeer, an opportunity to take a photo with Santa, food and a vendor village.

Those who aren’t able to make the event in person can watch a live stream on WPAFB’s Facebook page.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peakofohio.com

City Christmas and Hometown Parade draws huge crowd

The Bellefontaine City Christmas and annual Hometown Christmas Parade brought a big crowd to downtown Bellefontaine Friday. Families strolled through downtown Bellefontaine and enjoyed several activities on the city streets. The event was put on by the Downtown Business Partnership’s First Fridays and the Bellefontaine Grace Church. Before and...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
dayton.com

Evans Bakery closing: Dayton-area residents share favorite memories

Earlier this week, Dayton.com announced Evans Bakery will close this month. As readers plan their last trips to the bakery, we asked them to share their favorite memories. From cakes made for special occasions to enjoying doughnuts, Evans Bakery has left a mark on the Old North Dayton neighborhood. 💌...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Crews respond to car into creek, no one found inside

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities were sent to the scene of a car into a creek in Dayton on Saturday. According to dispatch, crews were called to a creek at the intersection of Gettysburg Avenue and Cornell Drive in Dayton at 9:25 a.m. The initial call to respond was for a reported vehicle into the […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Waynesville’s Christmas in the Village starts tonight

Waynesville’s Christmas in the Village will be celebrated this weekend, starting tonight. Experience small town charm as historic downtown Waynesville transforms into an old-time quaint shopping district ... just like a scene taken out of a Hallmark movie, said Kelly Miller, executive director of the Waynesville Area Chamber of Commerce.
WAYNESVILLE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to vehicle on its top in river in Dayton

DAYTON — Crews responded to reports of a car on its top into a river in Dayton Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>Semi in fatal I-75 North crash in Butler Twp. left ramp, crossed into traffic, hit 4 vehicles. Dayton Police and rescue crews were dispatched...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Winds knock out power across the Miami Valley for several hours

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Winds made their way into the Miami Valley early Saturday morning, and some parts of the area experienced power outages. AES Ohio Corporate Communications Director Mary Ann Kabel said the cold front with the wind gusts are the cause of the power outages. Kabel says the AES team has been monitoring […]
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Forest Fair Mall closed following fire and safety inspection

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Forest Fair Mall has been shut down due to possible safety hazards, according to Forest Park Fire Chief Alfie Jones. Chief Jones says they found several issues during a fire and safety inspection on Nov. 23. The mall’s owner was told to bring the property into...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WHIO Dayton

Over 5,000 reporting power outage throughout Miami Valley

Over 5,200 AES customers are reporting they are without power Saturday morning. Multiple counties are reporting down power lines and “glowing” transformers, dispatch from Montgomery County and Clark County confirmed. Authorities have responded to these sites and contacted AES for electrical repairs along with Ohio Department of Transportation...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Five Guys renovating Centerville storefront for new restaurant

A fast-casual chain known for its burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches and fries plans to open a new location just south of Cornerstone of Centerville. GPD Group out of Akron recently received a zoning permit for a Five Guys restaurant at 5808 Wilmington Pike, just south of Feedwire Road. The space, which is next door to Godfather’s Pizza, was previously occupied by a bank.
CENTERVILLE, OH
dayton.com

November restaurant news: 12 coming soon, 7 opened, 6 announced closures

After several longtime establishments announced closures this week, we’re taking a look back at the new and exciting restaurant news that happened last month. In our November Restaurant Roundup, we report 12 restaurants coming soon, seven new restaurants, four expansions and three celebrating milestones. We also include six restaurants that closed or have announced closures.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Snider Road in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Snider Road in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
MASON, OH
WDTN

Lane closures expected in Greene County on SR-235

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Drivers that commute in one part of Greene County should expect lane closures starting on Monday. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is implementing daily lane closures from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on a portion of S.R. 235. from Monday, Dec. 5 to the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 7, according […]
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
103K+
Followers
143K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy