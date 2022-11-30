Wright Patterson AFB to host Christmas tree lighting tomorrow

FAIRBORN — Santa will touchdown at Wright Patterson Air Force Base as the base holds its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremonies.

Festivities will be held Thursday, Dec. 1 starting at 5 p.m. at the Wright-Patterson Club.

Along with the tree lighting, guests can enjoy live musical performances, live reindeer, an opportunity to take a photo with Santa, food and a vendor village.

Those who aren’t able to make the event in person can watch a live stream on WPAFB’s Facebook page.

