BRIEF-New York Times Guild Says More Than 1,000 Guild Members Pledged To Walk Out If NYTimes Does Not Agree To Fair Contract By Dec. 8 - Tweet
NEW YORK TIMES GUILD SAYS MORE THAN 1,000 GUILD MEMBERS PLEDGED TO WALK OUT IF NYTIMES DOES NOT AGREE TO A COMPLETE AND FAIR CONTRACT BY DEC. 8
BRIEF-Twitter Is Changing Its PTO Policy; Management Decided That Two Weeks PTO Leave Is 'Not Acceptable' - Platformer Reporter Tweet
TWITTER IS CHANGING ITS PTO POLICY; TWITTER MANAGEMENT HAS DECIDED THAT TWO WEEKS PTO LEAVE IS 'NOT ACCEPTABLE'
LIVE MARKETS-Might Santa come to town this December?
DJI off ~0.6%, Nasdaq, S&P 500 both now roughly flat. Financials lead S&P sector losses; comm svcs leads gainers. Dec 1 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. MIGHT SANTA COME TO TOWN...
kalkine : Apple vs Elon Musk : The War of Tech Giants | Kalkine Media
A feud is fuelling between Tesla's CEO Elon Musk and technology supergiant Apple. Recently Musk made claims that Apple had stopped advertising on the micro-blogging platform, prompting him to ask if the company actually hated free speech in America.
Futures extend losses after robust November jobs report
(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Friday as higher-than-expected job additions in November poured cold water on investor expectations of the Federal Reserve easing its aggressive monetary policy tightening. Money market bets show an 87% chance of a 50-basis point hike by the Fed at its December...
