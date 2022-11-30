Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Venezuela is a bizarre piece of Biden’s incoherent energy policy puzzle
Over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the Biden administration announced an easing of sanctions on Venezuela. With the midterm elections safely behind President Joe Biden, the administration likely hoped that Americans would be too busy finishing their turkey dinners to notice the administration’s latest turkey—a giveaway to Venezuela. The...
Washington Examiner
Did the US just endorse European strategic autonomy?
About 15 months ago, it looked like the relationship between the United States and France was spiraling down the drain. At that time, the Biden administration had signed the AUKUS security pact with Australia and the United Kingdom, the core tenant of which was the transfer of U.S. nuclear submarine technology to Australia. This deeply upset the French, seeing as AUKUS meant an end to their own $66 billion conventional-powered submarine contract with Canberra. Jean-Yves Le Drian, the French foreign minister at the time, condemned the deal as a "stab in the back."
Washington Examiner
What is missing from America's China policy?
On a recent trip to Tokyo, the message from our Japanese hosts was clear: China is pulling most of Asia into its economic orbit, Japan cannot reverse this trend on its own, and the United States is not helping. The Japanese are famously polite, and true to form, they put things too mildly. In reality, the U.S. is not merely standing still. We are underwriting China’s economic gains in Asia.
Washington Examiner
The rise of the woke patriot
I turn 40 this year, which will mark 20 years of reading all the news and commentary I can get my eyes on each day. Like all news junkies, I find myself falling into frequent ruts of despair, not only because news items are predominantly negative, but also because the enormity of the world makes me aware of my smallness. The world is just so big and humanity is so untenable that it’s a wonder — no, a miracle — that we cooperate to the extent that we do. And when this occurs to me, I find myself in love with the news of the world all over again and fascinated by it all the more.
Washington Examiner
GOP Senate fight over 2023 budget imperils urgent Pentagon funds
BUDGET FIGHT BREWING: Despite urgent pleas from the Pentagon for full funding of the military before the end of the year, an internecine battle among Senate Republicans is threatening to delay any increase in Pentagon funds until next month, and possibly even later in the year. At issue is the...
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Washington Examiner
A brutal winter is coming for Russian forces in Ukraine
Figuratively and literally, winter is coming for Russian forces in Ukraine. Russian leaders should remind themselves of how another commander once suffered amid winter while on enemy territory. "My cavalry is dismounted, and many horses are dying." That was how Napoleon described his situation at the start of his infamous...
Washington Examiner
Paul Whelan phones parents from prison hospital, details remain elusive
Paul Whelan, an American the Biden administration considers to be wrongfully detained by the Russian government, was able to call his parents on Friday, providing some relief following a period of silence that left officials “deeply concerned” for his well-being. Whelan, who is serving a 16-year prison sentence...
coinchapter.com
Cryptocurrency Billionaire Died in a Suspicious Helicopter Crash Outside Monaco
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Crypto billionaire Vyacheslav Taran, the founder of crypto exchange Libertex and Forex Club, the largest operator of the Forex market in CIS, died in a helicopter crash outside Monaco on Nov 25. Fivos Papadopoulos, head of the PR and communications department at Libertex Europe, confirmed the...
Washington Examiner
Biden’s border crisis endangers skies as air marshals sent south
If you live in a community near the southern border, the Biden border crisis has been disrupting your life for almost two years now. If you live in a Democratic-controlled sanctuary city such as New York or Washington, D.C., the flood of immigrants has been hitting your community for a few months now, ever since Republican governors started taking up your leaders on their promises and busing border-crossers to your city.
Washington Examiner
Border crisis not to blame for suicide among CBP officials
EXCLUSIVE — The first suicidologist for U.S. Customs and Border Protection does not believe the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border is to blame for the high number of suicides among employees but that several factors, including relationship problems and management status, are the leading trends. “They do talk about...
Washington Examiner
Are we still concerned about 'election interference' from foreign adversaries?
For all the concerns that Russians “interfered” in the 2016 presidential election, you would think that China’s foray into American elections would raise a five-alarm fire. You would be wrong. According to Forbes, TikTok accounts run by Chinese state media circulated videos criticizing (mostly Republican) politicians and...
Washington Examiner
France's Macron gifts Kamala Harris with a model rocket during state visit
French President Emmanuel Macron gifted Vice President Kamala Harris with a model Ariane 5 rocket during his state visit to the United States. Macron giving Harris a model of the European heavy-lift space launch vehicle comes after the pair toured NASA's headquarters this week after he arrived in Washington, D.C.
Washington Examiner
White House Report Card: Jobs and lobster offset by collusion tweets
This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden had a pretty good week until late Friday when Elon Musk’s Twitter sent several shots across the bow. Earlier in the week, Biden hosted a rare bipartisan congressional leadership meeting to discuss lame duck issues and call for help to stop a rail strike. Those leaders complied.
Washington Examiner
Biden on talks with Putin: ‘I’m prepared, if he’s willing to talk’
BIDEN: ‘I’M PREPARED, IF HE’S WILLING TO TALK’: President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin is in a box of his own making. “He’s miscalculated every single thing he initially calculated,” Biden said at a White House news conference with visiting French President Emmanuel Macron.
Washington Examiner
Democratic lawmaker slams Biden for fancy lobster dinner while 'regulating' fishermen
A Democratic lawmaker blasted President Joe Biden for plans to use 200 live lobsters in a state dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron while his administration is regulating the lobster industry out of business. Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME) urged Biden ahead of Thursday's dinner to meet with some of the...
Washington Examiner
If Democrats want to find the cause of inflation, they should look in the mirror
October’s year-over-year inflation rate of 7.7% ought to have politicians worried — especially Democratic politicians whose policies have contributed to the crisis. Yet it seems some prominent Democrats appear to be totally in the dark about their responsibility for inflation. On Meet the Press this month, Sen. Elizabeth...
Washington Examiner
Daily on Energy: One reason the price cap on Russian oil looks like it will be set relatively higher
Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!. ENFORCING THE OIL CAP: The G-7 backed Russian oil price cap is now expected to be...
Washington Examiner
Countering China's grand strategy
No sentient observer of foreign affairs can deny that the People’s Republic of China seeks to displace the United States as not only a regional power but a global hegemonic power. Indeed, we are now amid a new “cold war” not unlike its predecessor pitting the United States against the Soviet Union. In the service of its goals, Beijing has pursued a coherent grand strategy.
