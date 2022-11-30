Read full article on original website
NDSU students produce historical film on Battle Lake, Minnesota
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota State University public history students have produced a documentary film, “The Branches of Battle Lake: The Colehour Family, Prospect House, and Local Resort History.” The project depicting the history of Battle Lake, Minnesota, as part of the Digital History course taught by Angela Smith, associate professor of history and public history director.
NDSU Bison Offensive Lineman Grey Zabel Discusses Making An Impact Heading Into The FCS Playoffs
Big Game James McCarty had a chance to catch up with NDSU offensive lineman Grey Zabel. They discussed filling in for an injured player, the progression of the team this season, and more!
Moorhead Police, BCA block off home near Village Green Golf Course
(Moorhead, MN) -- Very few details are known after a police presence led to Minnesota BCA responding to a home in South Moorhead early Friday morning. The Moorhead Police Department tells us they first responded to a disturbance at the home near the intersection of 32nd street south and 38th avenue south around midnight.
Gas Prices dip nearly 20 cents in one week across North Dakota
(Fargo, ND) -- Gas prices are nearing prices seen at the end of 2021. AAA North Dakota says the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $3.202 across the state. This is compared to an 18 cent drop compared to a week ago, and a 41 cent drop compared to a month ago. The highest recorded price per gallon for regular unleaded in North Dakota was $4.798 on June 15th, 2022.
Joint Fire Academy graduates 6 new recruits to serve in Fargo and West Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Joint Fire Academy graduated 6 new recruits Friday to serve in fire departments in the cities of Fargo and West Fargo. The ceremony in the commission chambers at Fargo City Hall included comments from fire chiefs from both departments and comments from the mayors for both cities. Spouses and other family members new pinned badges on the recruits who completed a 15 week training program.
North Dakota HHS recognizes area hospital for readiness in treating cardiac patients
(Fargo, ND) -- The State of North Dakota has awarded a special distinction to CHI Mercy Health Valley City. "We're really looking at everything from the care they get prior to coming to the hospital either administered at home or in the ambulance. How we are assessing those patients and caring for those patients, and how we transfer those patients to another level of care if they need higher levels of care than we can provide here at our facility," said hospital President Ryan Fowler.
NDSU, Valley City State University students getting hands-on teaching experience
(West Fargo, ND) -- Students at North Dakota State University and Valley City State University are getting hands-on teaching experience. Nearly 20 college students enrolled in a teaching program at Eastwood Elementary School where student teachers are paired with elementary teachers. The program gives students early experience in a teaching...
Parking restrictions to be put in place in preparation for Saturday holiday parade
(Fargo, ND) -- City authorities are issuing a public statement in preparation for Saturday's Xcel Energy Holiday Parade. Parking will be prohibited along three different streets in preparation for the parade between the hours of 3 and 9 p.m... Northern Pacific Avenue from the Red River to Broadway North. Broadway...
Friend of Moorhead homicide victim: "It's shocking to the Liberian community"
(Fargo, ND) -- A woman who identifies herself as a friend of a Moorhead homicide victim described the victim as someone who worked hard to support her family. "She was always working, and she loved her family, she loved everybody around her. She was a nice person. She worked really, really hard to maintain her family," said Evelyn Seward.
City of West Fargo receives $100,000 grant to develop placemaking plan
(West Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Department of Commerce is providing the City of West Fargo a $100,000 grant to develop a placemaking plan for The Downtown Yards on Sheyenne. Placemaking can include the development of businesses, public spaces, public art, attractions, events and amenities that attract and connect...
Update: Homicide under investigation in South Moorhead
(Moorhead, MN) -- More details are coming into focus after a police presence led to Minnesota BCA responding to a home in South Moorhead early Friday morning. The Moorhead Police Department tells us they are investigating a supposed homicide after conducting a welfare check at a home near the intersection of 32nd street south and 38th avenue south. Officers arrived on scene around 11 p.m. Thursday night and found a woman's body with traumatic injuries, though there was no forced entry into the home.
New lot more than doubles number of economy parking spaces at Fargo's Hector International Airport
(Fargo, ND) -- Hector International Airport in Fargo has just opened a new economy parking lot which adds more than 360 parking spaces at the facility. "This area had been a large grass area just south of our control tower that we've used for overflow parking for years. We would move the snow off and let people park out in the grass area but we decided, I should say the airport authority decided earlier this year that it was time to pave that area and I'm glad that we did," said the airport's Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein.
Fargo Police attempting to find man wanted for several crimes in area
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is on the hunt for a man wanted for aggravated reckless endangerment, along with two other probation violation warrants. FPD says they at one point Wednesday evening set up a perimeter in the 1600 block of 34th street south to find 22-year-old Tremane Rainey, but were unsuccessful in finding him.
Suspect in Moorhead homicide in custody
(Moorhead, MN) -- The search for the man believed to be responsible for a homicide in Moorhead has been caught and is in custody. The Moorhead Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at approximately 7:30 p.m, Moorhead Police Investigators, with the assistance from the Wahpeton Police Department, the Richland County Sheriff's Office, SEMCA Drug Task Force, North Dakota Bureau of Investigation, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension took 25-year-old James Kollie Jr. in custody without incident. Kollie is the suspect in the December 1st homicide in South Moorhead.
Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney touts growth while saying $70M is needed to invest in core neighborhoods
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney is touting the city's recent growth, and says his goal is to make that growth sustainable for years to come. "We've had continued growth and success. The community is continuing to grow. We are economically, we have a good economic balance in the community. We have education, medicine, manufacturing. We have great partners throughout the community in the businesses that continue to make it grow," said Mahoney.
Update: Car flips in North Fargo, Juvenile driver charged
UPDATE (9:50 a.m.) -- A juvenile driver has been charged in a rollover crash Thursday morning in North Fargo. The Fargo Police Department tells us the driver was headed down Elm Street North around 5:15 a.m. when he lost control, struck a mailbox then flipped. The car had serious front-end damage and landed on its roof in the middle of the roadway.
Fargo Featured: Solid Waste Department
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Solid Waste Department Recycling Coordinator Jen Pickett spoke with WDAY Radio about their private and commercial solid waste pickup services, where the materials end up, and how they are powering homes in Fargo. Garbage, Landfill, and Recycling. One of the primary purposes of Fargo's Solid Waste...
Otter Tail County shop fire that claimed lives of four dogs considered a "total loss" by officials
(Perham Township, MN) -- Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says a building is considered a total loss and four dogs have died following a fire that happened on Thursday. The fire happened in a shop southwest of Perham. The shop and its contents are considered a total loss, and four yellow labs died in the blaze. An initial investigation reveals the fire was cause by a wooden stove under non-suspicious circumstances.
