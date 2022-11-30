Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kpcw.org
Summit County projects update: Wasatch Crest, Cedar Crest, Slopeside Village
Summit County Community Development Director Patrick Putt shared a projects update including the status of Wasatch Crest, Cedar Crest and Slopeside Village. Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
kpcw.org
Expect big crowds at weekend Park City holiday concerts
Park City Singers Artistic Director and Conductor Joe Demers and singer Mary Gootjes. Park City Singers Artistic Director and Conductor Joe Demers and singer Mary Gootjes discuss their upcoming concerts Dec. 9 and Dec. 10. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every...
Utah city tells families to get out of their new homes
Within months of construction, the two Draper houses had sunk and slid toward the canyon the owners paid to overlook
utahstories.com
Locally Owned Restaurants that Need Your Help while a Posh New Chain Restaurant Opens in City Creek, Salt Lake City
For those who might not be aware, Hell’s Backbone Grill in Boulder is struggling to stay afloat. A couple of days ago, HBG owners Blake, Jen, and “the Hellions” send out a newsletter asking for help via GoFundMe. Here is part of what they had to say....
KSLTV
Neighborhood concerned after bullet goes through home walls
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah—A gunshot through an upstairs window in Saratoga Springs was concerning to more than just one family Friday as others in the Hawks Landing and Fox Hollow neighborhoods said this had happened before and were asking for help so it didn’t happen again. In the latest...
herrimanjournal.com
Herriman cuts the ribbon on new recreation area
Herriman residents can now look forward to a new recreation area located on the east side of Mountain View Corridor, starting at Sentinel Blvd, and up into the clear spaces west of Juniper Crest Road. This new recreation area will feature 72 acres of open area in the Herriman city limits. This recreation area is designed to encompass commercial, residential, and educational areas in Herriman to the Herriman hills trails system, making the trails more easily accessible to residents of the city. The Juniper Canyon recreation area has several phases to its ultimate completion, and each phase will be added to the recreation area upon the availability of funds over the next few years. Some of these phases include picnic tables, park benches throughout the 72-acre area, and a bike playground that will consist of a snake ladder, a mountain-top trail and a custom tunnel to bike through. The ground for this project was broken on March 1, and the official ribbon cutting for this area was completed Nov. 2. Residents can look forward to new developments in the Juniper Canyon recreation area over the next few years and enjoy the nature and beauty of Herriman in a more accessible.
Celebrate the season with a holiday event this weekend!
You only have five more weekends left in 2022, so make them count! Here's a list of what's going on this weekend in Utah.
utahbusiness.com
Garbett Homes constructs Passive House in luxurious Park City community￼
PARK CITY, UT—Garbett Homes, Utah’s only locally owned homebuilder that builds to the US Department of Energy’s Zero Energy Ready standard, has recently completed their first Passive House in their Eclipse at Silver Creek community located in Park City, Utah. Earning a HERS (Home Energy Rating) score of 34, this Eclipse community Passive House is one of the most energy efficient homes ever constructed in the State of Utah.
slc.gov
Maven State – Zoning Map Amendment and Master Plan Amendment
Petition Numbers: PLNPCM2022-00998 & PLNPCM2022-00999. Current Zoning: CC (Corridor Commercial) and R-1/5,000 (Single Family Residential) Proposed Zoning: R-MU (Residential Mixed Use) Overlay District: South State Street Corridor and Liberty Wells National Historic District. Council District: 5, represented by Darin Mano. Salt Lake City received the following requests from the Colmena...
cottonwoodheightsjournal.com
City to buy and develop town center at Hillside Plaza
“The City of Cottonwood Heights has signed a purchase sales agreement with the intent to buy the Hillside Plaza property, located on the northeast corner of 2300 East and Fort Union Boulevard,” announced Cottonwood Heights Mayor Mike Weichers on Nov. 15. The Hillside Plaza resides at approximately 2378 Fort...
Heber Encircle house for LGBTQ+ youth delayed again
A Heber City center for LGBTQ+ youth faces another delay in opening, and the nonprofit behind it may close altogether. Encircle Utah, founded six years ago in Salt Lake City, has pushed its planned Heber opening in December to next year. Encircle Vice President of Marketing Callie Birdsall-Chambers said she...
Where to eat on Christmas, Christmas Eve in Salt Lake City
The holidays grow near, and for those of you that don't want to cook at home, restaurants will be serving special holiday meals for the family to enjoy.
ksl.com
Canyons School District quickly switched to remote learning after Friday's snowstorm
SALT LAKE CITY — Friday's early morning storm impacted multiple school districts across the Wasatch Front. Several districts adjusted start times and some even canceled classes. Enough snow had accumulated on the roads in Canyons School District to prompt officials to take learning fully online: 34,000 students, 50 schools,...
upr.org
Exploring 'Secret Salt Lake City' with Jeremy Pugh on Thursday's Access Utah
Where can you find a chunk of the Matterhorn enshrined at a Utah ski resort? What is the origin of Iosepa, the Hawaiian ghost town in the desert? And why is Utah called the Beehive State?. The book "Secret Salt Lake City" is a guide to the oddities, wonders, myths...
Juvenile from outside Park City School District rode school bus and entered junior high classroom
Last Tuesday, a boy rode a Park City School District bus to Treasure Mountain Junior High, went to a class with a friend who attends the school, and told students he was there to see friends. According to a parent whose student is enrolled in that class, the boy doesn’t...
ksl.com
Will temporary ban on homeless shelters be lifted? Advocates call for city's guidance
SALT LAKE CITY — When Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall issued the temporary moratorium on permanent homeless resource centers, she called for a "more balanced path forward" — a path Salt Lake City's Planning Division is attempting to pave through an overlay zoning district. Following the temporary...
UTA bus driver hospitalized after pedestrian assault at stop sign
A UTA bus driver has been hospitalized after they were assaulted by a pedestrian who forced their way into the bus at a stop sign.
Gephardt Daily
Cyclist faces charges after sending UTA driver to the hospital
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Criminal charges are being reviewed after a cyclist allegedly assaulted a Utah Transit Authority bus driver, landing him in the hospital with a broken hip. The incident came Thursday afternoon at 900 E and 10th South in Salt Lake...
buildingsaltlake.com
The commercial-to-residential conversion boom has already begun
Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. Salt Lake City is set to see multiple buildings be converted from commercial use...
upr.org
Grand opening for Utah’s largest outdoor ice skating rink set for this weekend
Utah’s largest outdoor ice skating rink is set to open in Millcreek this weekend. The Millcreek Common Skate Loop, built with a $500,000 Utah Outdoor Recreation Grant, is made up of over 11,000 square feet of ice making it the largest ice skating rink in the entire state. It originally opened this summer for roller skaters and skateboarders and was met with much success, but now the loop will open for its first winter.
Comments / 0