msn.com
Dow ends over 700 points higher to exit bear market after Powell signals smaller interest-rate hikes ahead
U.S. stocks finished sharply higher on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising over 700 points to technically exit a bear market, after Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said the central bank’s pace of interest-rate increases can slow as soon as its December meeting. How stocks traded. The Dow...
kalkinemedia.com
Wall Street retreats after Powell rally with dollar falling
NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Wall Street equities fell on Thursday as investors digested economic data after a big rally in the previous session from signals the U.S. Federal Reserve would slow its interest rate hiking pace. The U.S. dollar fell to its lowest level since August and Treasury yields sank...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Surge As Powell Points To Smaller Rate Hikes
Stocks finished firmly higher Wednesday following a dovish address from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that hinted at smaller near-term rate hikes amid what he called a ' highly uncertain' inflation path. In prepared remarks for a speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington, Powell noted that the pace of...
Elon Musk urges Fed to cut rates 'immediately,' or risk severe recession
The Federal Reserve needs to cut interest rates immediately or risk triggering a severe recession, according to Tesla CEO and Twitter chief Elon Musk.
CNBC
Gold jumps 1% as Fed's Powell says smaller rate hikes on the way
Gold prices rose over 1% on Wednesday as the non-yielding asset races to end its best month since mid-2020 on slower U.S. rate hike expectations, further reinforced by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments. The Fed could scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes "as soon as December,"...
Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-Yields fall further on moderate inflation outlook, strong economy
NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Moderating inflation in October pushed U.S. Treasury yields down further on Thursday after a strong rally the day before when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank could slow its pace of interest rate hikes in two weeks. The market embraced...
msn.com
Gold futures end lower after ‘hot’ U.S. jobs report boosts the dollar, Treasury yields
Gold futures finished lower on Friday after a U.S. report showed a strong rise in monthly jobs growth, feeding expectations that the Federal Reserve is likely to continue lifting interest rates. Just a day earlier, prices for gold had posted the largest one-day gain in more than two years, breaching...
invezz.com
Mike McGlone: Gold price to break through $2000 and “never looks back”
Gold prices have significant upside potential once the Fed pivots. Gold has been functioning well against the debasement of currencies. Central bank purchases of the physical metal in Q3 were at record highs. In the last month, the yellow metal has galloped 7.2% higher, despite a closing low of $1,630.90...
Stocks fall as Fed signals interest rates need to go still higher
Stocks fell on Wall Street and Treasury yields rose after more indications from the Federal Reserve that it may need to raise interest rates much higher than many people expect to get inflation under control
kitco.com
Gold prices holding near session highs above $1800 as ISM manufacturing contracts to 49
(Kitco News) - The gold market is trading near session highs, holding solid gains above $1,800 an ounce as recession fears continue to grow, with the manufacturing sector falling into contraction territory, according to the latest report from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Thursday, the ISM said its manufacturing...
kalkinemedia.com
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares slip on declines in auto stocks, focus on U.S. jobs data
BENGALURU, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Friday after an eight-day rally, dragged by auto stocks, while investors took a pause heading into the U.S. payrolls data to gauge more signs of a shift in rate hike plans from the Federal Reserve. The S&P BSE Sensex fell...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 3-Euro zone bond yields rise after U.S. jobs data
LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - European government bond yields rose after Friday data showed U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in November and raised wages, complicating the Federal Reserve's intention to start slowing the pace of its interest rate hikes this month. Germany's 10-year bund yield, the benchmark for...
kalkinemedia.com
European shares on course for seventh week of gains; U.S. jobs data eyed
(Reuters) - European shares looked set to notch their seventh straight week of gains amid easing worries of global monetary policy tightening despite a dip on Friday ahead of U.S jobs data. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.5% after two days of strong gains. Investors looked ahead to U.S....
kitco.com
Dollar jumps as wage growth spurs hawkish Fed bets
NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The dollar jumped on Friday after data showed that U.S. employers added more jobs than expected in November while average hourly earnings also increased, potentially giving the Federal Reserve more incentive to raise interest rates. Employers added 263,000 jobs in November, well above estimates...
Recession may force Fed rate cut in 2023, sending Treasury yields lower -BofA
NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yields will fall next year as the Federal Reserve slows monetary tightening and eventually cuts interest rates to stimulate a dwindling economy, according to a forecast from Bank of America (BofA).
NASDAQ
U.S. Oil Prices Rise as EIA Confirms a Big Inventory Draw
U.S. oil prices moved up on Nov 30 after government data showed a large weekly draw in crude supplies. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, WTI crude futures rose $2.35 (or 3%) to settle at $80.55 a barrel yesterday. Before going into the overall macro environment for oil, let's dig...
newsnationnow.com
Stocks rally as Fed signals slower rate hikes coming
(NewsNation) — Financial markets rallied in response to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell saying that interest rate hikes will begin to slow down. The S&P 500 jumped 122 points, or 3.1% on Wednesday. It had fallen before Powell spoke. Investors are reviewing the latest update on inflation. A measure...
kitco.com
Gold price powers to 3.5-mo. High, more upside likely
(Kitco News) -The gold and silver market bulls have hit the accelerator in the wake of a dovish lean on U.S. monetary policy by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in comments delivered Wednesday afternoon. February gold futures this morning hit a 3.5-month high of $1,814.50 as of this writing. March...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Finishes Up 4.5% after Powell Speech
Stocks erased losses in the afternoon as Jerome Powell spoke. Investors appeared to like his comments about moderating the pace of future rate hikes, setting the stage for a 50 basis point increase at the next meeting. Indeed, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 2.18%, 3.1%, and 4.58%, respectively.
