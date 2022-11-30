ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kalkinemedia.com

Wall Street retreats after Powell rally with dollar falling

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Wall Street equities fell on Thursday as investors digested economic data after a big rally in the previous session from signals the U.S. Federal Reserve would slow its interest rate hiking pace. The U.S. dollar fell to its lowest level since August and Treasury yields sank...
CNBC

Gold jumps 1% as Fed's Powell says smaller rate hikes on the way

Gold prices rose over 1% on Wednesday as the non-yielding asset races to end its best month since mid-2020 on slower U.S. rate hike expectations, further reinforced by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments. The Fed could scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes "as soon as December,"...
Markets Insider

Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says

Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-Yields fall further on moderate inflation outlook, strong economy

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Moderating inflation in October pushed U.S. Treasury yields down further on Thursday after a strong rally the day before when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank could slow its pace of interest rate hikes in two weeks. The market embraced...
invezz.com

Mike McGlone: Gold price to break through $2000 and “never looks back”

Gold prices have significant upside potential once the Fed pivots. Gold has been functioning well against the debasement of currencies. Central bank purchases of the physical metal in Q3 were at record highs. In the last month, the yellow metal has galloped 7.2% higher, despite a closing low of $1,630.90...
kitco.com

Gold prices holding near session highs above $1800 as ISM manufacturing contracts to 49

(Kitco News) - The gold market is trading near session highs, holding solid gains above $1,800 an ounce as recession fears continue to grow, with the manufacturing sector falling into contraction territory, according to the latest report from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Thursday, the ISM said its manufacturing...
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 3-Euro zone bond yields rise after U.S. jobs data

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - European government bond yields rose after Friday data showed U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in November and raised wages, complicating the Federal Reserve's intention to start slowing the pace of its interest rate hikes this month. Germany's 10-year bund yield, the benchmark for...
kalkinemedia.com

European shares on course for seventh week of gains; U.S. jobs data eyed

(Reuters) - European shares looked set to notch their seventh straight week of gains amid easing worries of global monetary policy tightening despite a dip on Friday ahead of U.S jobs data. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.5% after two days of strong gains. Investors looked ahead to U.S....
kitco.com

Dollar jumps as wage growth spurs hawkish Fed bets

NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The dollar jumped on Friday after data showed that U.S. employers added more jobs than expected in November while average hourly earnings also increased, potentially giving the Federal Reserve more incentive to raise interest rates. Employers added 263,000 jobs in November, well above estimates...
WASHINGTON STATE
NASDAQ

U.S. Oil Prices Rise as EIA Confirms a Big Inventory Draw

U.S. oil prices moved up on Nov 30 after government data showed a large weekly draw in crude supplies. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, WTI crude futures rose $2.35 (or 3%) to settle at $80.55 a barrel yesterday. Before going into the overall macro environment for oil, let's dig...
newsnationnow.com

Stocks rally as Fed signals slower rate hikes coming

(NewsNation) — Financial markets rallied in response to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell saying that interest rate hikes will begin to slow down. The S&P 500 jumped 122 points, or 3.1% on Wednesday. It had fallen before Powell spoke. Investors are reviewing the latest update on inflation. A measure...
kitco.com

Gold price powers to 3.5-mo. High, more upside likely

(Kitco News) -The gold and silver market bulls have hit the accelerator in the wake of a dovish lean on U.S. monetary policy by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in comments delivered Wednesday afternoon. February gold futures this morning hit a 3.5-month high of $1,814.50 as of this writing. March...
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Finishes Up 4.5% after Powell Speech

Stocks erased losses in the afternoon as Jerome Powell spoke. Investors appeared to like his comments about moderating the pace of future rate hikes, setting the stage for a 50 basis point increase at the next meeting. Indeed, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 2.18%, 3.1%, and 4.58%, respectively.

Comments / 0

Community Policy