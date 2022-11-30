ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

abovethelaw.com

Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!

This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
The Holland Sentinel

My Take: Rules protect workers from exploitation

In the Nov. 24 Sentinel David Rhoa (My Take: USDOL rule would decimate Michigan’s gig economy, drive up costs) opposed proposed rules governing independent contractors (IC).   Legislators’ concern for independent contractors arises from corporations and businesses which use ICs to escape paying union wages or to avoid following national and state fair wage laws. Corporations and businesses do so by sourcing work out to non-union ICs whose workers receive a lower wage.  ...
Summit Daily News

Neguse gains No. 5 spot in Democratic Party leadership for the US House of Representatives

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse will chair the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee following his election by the House Democratic Caucus on Thursday, Dec. 1. The role is the No. 5 elected position in the Democratic Party leadership team for the U.S. House of Representatives. The election makes him the most senior member from Colorado at the House leadership table in 85 years, according to a press release issued Thursday, Dec. 1.
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: Inflation is our largest economic enemy in America

In Scott Estill’s recent opinion piece, he states that income inequality is the nation’s biggest problem. Why is this the biggest problem? Naturally, the rich are getting richer. If you have more to invest, you get bigger returns, but “the poor” are also benefitting. And don’t ignore upward mobility. Tomorrow’s poor are different from today’s poor. Tomorrow’s rich may be bankrupt. The “pie” is not fixed. It grows.
The Holland Sentinel

Douglas Neckers: Pick pocketing made legal

I feel like my pocket has been picked by: Politicians that ....Are played liked banjos by media that exhibits the pol every time they burp in public. As an academic, I recognized Newt Gingrich for what he was in 1994 — the year he led Republicans to capture control of the U.S. House of...
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: A recent letter made a couple of points that demand comment

Maarten Meinders’ letter made a couple of points that demand comment. In the diatribe against Senator Warnock, Meinders used an egregious example of an abortion. This type of procedure is a rare, million-to-one occurrence which would be when either the mother or baby are in danger of death. Nowhere is this Public Policy.

