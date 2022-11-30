Read full article on original website
Related
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Obama mocks Herschel Walker for claiming that he let the former president win at basketball before admitting that the 2 men have never met: 'This would be funny if he were not running for US Senate'
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
abovethelaw.com
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!
This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
Herschel Walker's Georgia Runoff Hopes Just Got Bleaker
An expert told Newsweek that Walker even being within striking distance of a Senate seat as a "scandal-plagued, rookie politician with no qualifications," is an achievement.
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
My Take: Rules protect workers from exploitation
In the Nov. 24 Sentinel David Rhoa (My Take: USDOL rule would decimate Michigan’s gig economy, drive up costs) opposed proposed rules governing independent contractors (IC). Legislators’ concern for independent contractors arises from corporations and businesses which use ICs to escape paying union wages or to avoid following national and state fair wage laws. Corporations and businesses do so by sourcing work out to non-union ICs whose workers receive a lower wage. ...
Summit Daily News
Neguse gains No. 5 spot in Democratic Party leadership for the US House of Representatives
U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse will chair the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee following his election by the House Democratic Caucus on Thursday, Dec. 1. The role is the No. 5 elected position in the Democratic Party leadership team for the U.S. House of Representatives. The election makes him the most senior member from Colorado at the House leadership table in 85 years, according to a press release issued Thursday, Dec. 1.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Inflation is our largest economic enemy in America
In Scott Estill’s recent opinion piece, he states that income inequality is the nation’s biggest problem. Why is this the biggest problem? Naturally, the rich are getting richer. If you have more to invest, you get bigger returns, but “the poor” are also benefitting. And don’t ignore upward mobility. Tomorrow’s poor are different from today’s poor. Tomorrow’s rich may be bankrupt. The “pie” is not fixed. It grows.
Douglas Neckers: Pick pocketing made legal
I feel like my pocket has been picked by: Politicians that ....Are played liked banjos by media that exhibits the pol every time they burp in public. As an academic, I recognized Newt Gingrich for what he was in 1994 — the year he led Republicans to capture control of the U.S. House of...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: A recent letter made a couple of points that demand comment
Maarten Meinders’ letter made a couple of points that demand comment. In the diatribe against Senator Warnock, Meinders used an egregious example of an abortion. This type of procedure is a rare, million-to-one occurrence which would be when either the mother or baby are in danger of death. Nowhere is this Public Policy.
Summit Daily News
Iranian students in Colorado feel forgotten as they watch their country unraveling from afar
Iranian students who attend Colorado State University are pushing for greater awareness and understanding of the injustices against women in their home country, and said they’re disappointed that Coloradans, American politicians and university leaders aren’t more vocal and supportive of them and their families’ plight. As unprecedented...
Comments / 0