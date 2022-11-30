Read full article on original website
coinchapter.com
Cryptocurrency Billionaire Died in a Suspicious Helicopter Crash Outside Monaco
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Crypto billionaire Vyacheslav Taran, the founder of crypto exchange Libertex and Forex Club, the largest operator of the Forex market in CIS, died in a helicopter crash outside Monaco on Nov 25. Fivos Papadopoulos, head of the PR and communications department at Libertex Europe, confirmed the...
State news: Iran executed 4 people it says spied for Israel
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian authorities executed four people Sunday accused of working for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, the state-run IRNA news agency said. IRNA said the country’s powerful Revolutionary Guard announced the arrests of a network of people linked to the Israeli agency. It said members stole and destroyed private and public property and kidnapped individuals and interrogated them.
The Observer view on a humanitarian calamity in the making
A grim warning from the United Nations last week that a record 339 million people will need some form of emergency relief in 2023 is a reminder to Britain and European countries that Ukraine is not the only crisis zone in a world beset by extreme climate change, unprecedented food shortages and numerous other conflicts.
MySanAntonio
U.S. finds Chinese solar manufacturers are evading decade-old tariffs
Chinese solar manufacturers are circumventing decade-old tariffs by assembling equipment in Southeast Asia before shipping it to the U.S., according to initial findings by the U.S. Commerce Department. The probe found that some solar cells and modules exported from Cambodia, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam used wafers produced in China in...
MySanAntonio
FTX investors are squeezed by U.S. for information on firm and Bankman-Fried
U.S. authorities are asking crypto investors and trading firms that worked closely with FTX to hand over information on the company and its key figures, including founder Sam Bankman-Fried and the former head of his Alameda Research investment arm, Caroline Ellison. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of...
MySanAntonio
Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim names himself finance minister
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim appointed himself as finance chief, betting he's the best person to sustain the country's fragile post-pandemic recovery as the economy heads for a slowdown next year. "I want to begin a new approach" and give local business people and foreign investors confidence in the economy,...
MySanAntonio
Morocco reaches last 16 of World Cup, beats Canada 2-1
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Walid Regragui stood in the middle of a team huddle as his players reached out and patted him vigorously on the head. Then they threw their coach in the air, almost as if they had already won the World Cup. Regragui has been an international...
