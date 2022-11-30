Man charged with DWI following fatal crash in Wilkes County, troopers say

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been charged with driving while impaired in connection with a fatal collision in Wilkes County, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred Tuesday around 7 p.m. along Highway 268 near the intersection of Jim Caudill Road.

Troopers said a moped and a vehicle were traveling east on Highway 268 when the vehicle hit a moped, killing the moped driver.

The victim was later identified as Charlie Monroe Pike of Lenoir, according to Highway Patrol.

The driver of the vehicle, Ronnie Allen Honeycutt, has been charged with DWI. Troopers said more charges are pending.

