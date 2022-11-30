Read full article on original website
3 In-Demand Side Hustles to Start in 2023―One Pays Up to $100 Per Hour
Side hustles continue to be a popular way for Americans to make some extra cash. Nearly half, 40% of Americans currently have a side hustle, according to a May 2022 Zapier survey of 2,032 U.S. adults. That's up from 34% in December 2020. If you're considering picking one up yourself,...
NBC Chicago
Masks Now Recommended in 12 Illinois Counties After Reaching ‘High' COVID Community Level
With cases increasing in Illinois as weather gets colder and residents return from holiday gatherings, 12 of the state's 102 counties have now reached a "high" community level, according to the CDC. The data, which monitors the community COVID level in Illinois counties each week, showed 63 counties in Illinois...
NBC Chicago
DEI Programing Stalled in 2022—How That Could ‘Alienate' Young Workers in the Future
As forecasts of a potential recession persist, many companies are starting to reorganize and find ways to cut costs, leaving progress toward diversity, equity, and inclusion on the back burner. According to new research from Glassdoor, in September 2017, 27% of companies reviewed on the site indicated corporate investment into...
Men Participate Less Often in 401(K) Plans Than Women, Unless They Are Automatically Enrolled
In 401(k) plans with voluntary enrollment — meaning employees have to actively sign up — women are more likely to participate than men. The largest difference is in the $50,000-to-$74,999 income range: 81% of women participate versus 67% of men. The House passed a bill in March that...
Democrats Move to Make South Carolina, Not Iowa, 1st Voting State
Democrats voted Friday to remove Iowa as the leadoff state on the presidential nominating calendar and replace it with South Carolina starting in 2024, a dramatic shakeup championed by President Joe Biden to better reflect the party’s deeply diverse electorate. The Democratic National Committee's rule-making arm made the move...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Cases Start to Rise, Best Time to Test
Illinois' COVID metrics are on the rise following the Thanksgiving holiday, along with spikes in several other viruses, so what can you do if you're feeling ill?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. What is COVID's Incubation Period and When is the Best...
New CDC Data Shows 63 Illinois Counties At Elevated COVID Level; 12 Counties Reach ‘High'
Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the state of Illinois, with CDC data released Friday reflecting the statewide increase. Days after Illinois saw its largest single-day number of COVID-19 cases since August, community level data from the CDC shows 63 of Illinois' 102 counties are at a "medium" or "high" COVID-19 community level.
NBC Chicago
4 of the Top 10 Best College Towns in the U.S. Are in Florida—See Where Else Made the List
In November, WalletHub released its report on 2023's best & worst college towns and cities in America. The report compared 415 U.S. cities across three categories: wallet friendliness, social environment, and academic and economic opportunities. The cities in the report were grouped based on the following population-size guidelines:. Large Cities:...
NBC Chicago
