ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Democrats Move to Make South Carolina, Not Iowa, 1st Voting State

Democrats voted Friday to remove Iowa as the leadoff state on the presidential nominating calendar and replace it with South Carolina starting in 2024, a dramatic shakeup championed by President Joe Biden to better reflect the party’s deeply diverse electorate. The Democratic National Committee's rule-making arm made the move...
IOWA STATE
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
101K+
Followers
82K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy