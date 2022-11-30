Street reporting shots fired at a vehicle. Indiana State Police detectives were subsequently called to assist the Auburn Police Department with the shooting investigation. Through the course of the investigation officers identified the alleged shooting suspect as Joseph Fisher, 39 from Fort Wayne. Through the investigative process it is alleged that Fisher became enraged with another man that was with Fisher’s ex-girlfirend. Fisher is alleged to have fired shots at the man while parked in his vehicle at a residence in the 200 block of Cleveland Street. After those initial shots were fired, a vehicle chase ensued with Fisher chasing the other man and allegedly firing another volley of shots while driving. The victim’s vehicle was struck several times, however the victim was not injured. He was transported to the DeKalb County jail where he will be held.

AUBURN, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO