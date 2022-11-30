Read full article on original website
Md. Gov.-elect Wes Moore talks with WTOP as future first family prepares for Annapolis move (and a puppy)
Come January, Marylanders will have a new governor. And his kids will be getting a new puppy. Beyond the shifting political landscape in Annapolis, the inauguration of Gov.-elect Wes Moore — Maryland’s first Black governor — also means big changes for the future first family of the state.
Md. man fought his $100 DC speeding ticket. Now it’s easier for others to challenge theirs
When one Maryland driver got a $100 speeding ticket from the D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles in 2019, he didn’t grudgingly pay the fine like hundreds of thousands of drivers around the D.C. area do every year. He decided to fight it — and he took his case all the way to the District’s highest court.
Nebraska man gets prison for leaving noose for coworker
LA VISTA, Neb. (AP) — A former employee at the Oriental Trading Co. has been sentenced to prison for leaving a noose on a floor scrubber that a Black colleague was set to use. The Nebraska U.S. Attorney’s office said Bruce Quinn, 66, was sentenced Friday to four months...
A cannabis superstore opens in Columbia, Maryland
Remedy Maryland, one of the first licensed medical cannabis dispensaries in Maryland, has opened a new 10,000-square-foot store in Columbia. The store at 8865 Stanford Blvd. replaces an existing Columbia store. It displays and sells much more than cannabis products, also selling apparel and cannabis accessories, as well as flower strains, concentrates, edibles and topicals.
No. 3 UConn women rout Providence 98-53
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Lou Lopez Senechal and Aubrey Griffin scored 18 points apiece and No. 3 UConn beat Providence 98-53 Friday night in the Big East Conference opener for both teams. Azzi Fudd scored 17 points and Aaliyah Edwards had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Nika Muhl added...
‘Fairfax County’s most wanted’ arrested in Alexandria
The man whom police called “Fairfax County’s most wanted” on Wednesday is under arrest Thursday. Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean, 43, of Mount Vernon, was arrested Thursday afternoon on Colonial Avenue, in the Alexandria section, near Woodley Hills Elementary School “after a short vehicle pursuit” that ended in a controlled maneuver to stop his vehicle, the Fairfax County police said in a tweet at about 1:30 p.m.
