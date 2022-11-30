Read full article on original website
Related
WHEC TV-10
Republican Kent contests results of Washington state race
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Republican Joe Kent’s campaign said Friday it intends to request a machine ballot recount of the counties within southwest Washington state’s 3rd Congressional District. “We believe the election workers did their best to ensure a fair election and count the ballots accurately,” his...
WHEC TV-10
Biden urges Democrats to move past ‘restrictive’ caucuses, embrace diversity in blow to Iowa’s leadoff primary status
WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden urges Democrats to move past ‘restrictive’ caucuses, embrace diversity in blow to Iowa’s leadoff primary status. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WHEC TV-10
Advocates push for passage of Medical Aid in Dying Act
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Should a terminally ill person have the right to end their own life?. That is a question New York State lawmakers will consider when they head back to Albany. Advocates who are pushing for it tell News10NBC investigative reporter Jennifer Lewke they are hopeful that this will be the year the Medical Aid in Dying Act is passed.
WHEC TV-10
Kansas justice chides state law school for ‘closed’ climate
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A member of Kansas’ highest court has resigned in protest from a part-time teaching job at a state law school following what he says was an unsuccessful attempt by the university to pressure students into canceling an event featuring a leader of a group that opposes LGBTQ rights.
WHEC TV-10
Advocates pushing for passage of Clean Slate Act
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Local advocates, elected officials, and business leaders are hoping people can get a clean slate. They want Gov. Kathy Hochul to pass the Clean Slate Act early in next year’s legislative session. They say it would help millions of people obtain jobs by sealing old conviction records.
WHEC TV-10
Vermont settles religious school tuition lawsuits
The Vermont Agency of Education and several school districts will pay tuition costs and legal fees to five families to settle lawsuits challenging the state’s practice of not paying for students to attend religious schools if their towns do not have a public school. In court filings late Wednesday,...
WHEC TV-10
Pittsford man arrested, arraigned on rape charges
PITTSFORD, N.Y. — A Pittsford man is facing a felony rape charge following an alleged assault at Nazareth College. Deputies responded to Nazareth around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday after a student told campus security she was raped by Joshua Mundia. The 19-year-old was arrested Wednesday and taken to the Monroe...
WHEC TV-10
Holiday market centers on sustainability
R0CHESTER, N.Y. – Secondhand Wonderland, presented by The Op Shop, held a holiday market and shopping event centering on sustainability and vintage style in gift giving at Nazareth College on Saturday. The Op Shop wants to showcase the idea of giving with a purpose. The event featured wares perfect...
WHEC TV-10
Pittsford Mendon Boys Hoops Secure Opening Night Win
PITTSFORD, NY (WHEC) – The Pittsford Mendon Boys Varsity Basketball team followed up their 2022 championship season with a 2023 opening night win at home over Honeoye Falls-Lima. 64-49 was the final. Junior Ryan Duel led the way with 29 points, eleven of which came in the 2nd period...
Comments / 0