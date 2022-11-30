ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talks over protecting Dreamers pick up in Congress, but agreement still elusive

WASHINGTON — In a last-minute push, U.S. senators are working on a bipartisan agreement to create a pathway to citizenship for undocumented people who were brought to the United States as children. But the success of any major immigration deal appears unlikely, as a lame-duck session of Congress dwindles into its last days. Democrats are […] The post Talks over protecting Dreamers pick up in Congress, but agreement still elusive appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Senate Banking Chairman Brown to Introduce Bill Closing ‘Shadow' Banking Loophole After Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Process Payments

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, introduced a bill to close the shadow banking loophole for large companies seeking banking charters from the FDIC. Called industrial loan companies, or ILCs, the nonbanking entities operate without the oversight required for traditional banks. Eighteen banking industry advocates backed Brown's bill, which was co-sponsored by...
Germany Says Borrowing More Money to Compete With the U.S. Would Be a ‘Threat' to Europe

BRUSSELS — Germany said Europe should refrain from borrowing more money to compete with U.S. green subsidies or its competitiveness will be threatened. The EU has been vocal about its concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), saying its subsidies for North American car manufacturers breach international trade rules and threaten European businesses. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday that "new and additional funding at the EU level" will be needed to make European companies more competitive in the transition to a greener economy.
Jury Finds Trump Organization Guilty of Tax Fraud Scheme

Donald Trump’s company was convicted of tax fraud Tuesday for helping executives dodge taxes on extravagant perks such as Manhattan apartments and luxury cars, a repudiation of financial practices at the former president’s business as he mounts another run for the White House. A jury found two corporate...
How the U.S. Became a Global Corn Superpower

The United States has just about 90 million planted acres of corn, and there's a reason people refer to the crop as yellow gold. In 2021, U.S. corn was worth over $86 billion, according to calculations from FarmDoc and the United States Department of Agriculture. According to the USDA, the...
REAL ID Deadline Extended by 2 Years to Spring 2025

The deadline to get a REAL ID was extended once again on Monday, the Department of Homeland Security announced. The deadline had previously been set for May 3, 2023 following numerous pandemic-related extensions, but it will now be May 7, 2025 under the new guidelines, according to DHS. “DHS continues...
