Britney Spears' Former Assistant Felicia Culotta Reveals If She Speaks To The Pop Star After Conservatorship Drama: 'I Write All The Time'
Though Britney Spears is a free woman after being freed from her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021, she hasn't reached out to her ex-assistant Felicia Culotta. “I haven’t spoken to her in quite a while,” Culotta said in a new interview. However, Culotta, who was close with the pop star, 40, when she was first starting to rise to fame, admitted she has attempted to get in touch. “I write all the time,” Culotta said. “I love handwritten letters. I just hope and pray she gets them. I know for sure before she wasn’t [in the past], so I’m very...
TODAY.com
Jason Momoa’s daughter adorably crashes his red carpet interview
Jason Momoa’s 15-year-old daughter, Lola, made a surprise appearance during his recent red carpet interview as he gushed about how much his children mean to him. The 43-year-old actor attended the red carpet premiere for his upcoming Netflix film “Slumberland” on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and brought a couple of special guests with him.
Jason Momoa Dances to Dua Lipa With Daughter Lola, And He's Actually Pretty Good
If you need another reason to be totally enchanted by Jason Momoa, here’s a fun fact: he seems to be a pretty good dancer and an even better dad. The Dune actor showed off his skills alongside his co-star, Marlow Barkley, and his daughter, Lola Iolani Momoa, 15, on the set of their new film, Slumberland.
Evan Rachel Wood Didn't Know How to Tell Son, 9, His Mom 'Makes Out with Harry Potter' in New Film
"You can't watch mom make out with Harry Potter," she joked during her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers Evan Rachel Wood is sharing the hilarious reason she didn't let her son visit her on the set of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actress, 35, shared that her 9-year-old son was excited to learn she was working with Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe on the film. "We watched all the Harry Potter films together and I told him I was working with Daniel Radcliffe and...
Meet Tom Cruise's Three Kids
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Much of Tom Cruise's private life is shielded by his status as a high-ranking Scientologist, but fans know that he has been married a total of three times and is the father of three children. His two eldest, Isabella and Connor, were adopted by him and his then-wife, Nicole Kidman, during the course of their decade-long marriage. The couple, who met on the set of "Days of Thunder," was married shortly after the movie came out in 1990 and began to build their family (per StyleCaster). Kidman and Cruise raised the children together until their divorce in 2001.
John Stamos Tells Dax Shepard He Declined a Date With Kristen Bell Because He's "Too Old"
John Stamos may be to thank for one of the most treasured celebrity couples. The actor and "Full House" star recently appeared on a Nov. 14 episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, during which he revealed that he was once nearly set up with Kristen Bell, who is now of course married to Shepard. Upon meeting Bell, however, Stamos felt their nearly 17-year age difference was too great. "I just was so lofty and thought, 'I'm old,'" he said.
ETOnline.com
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Are Engaged: 'He Agreed to Hang Out Forever'
The Dear Evan Hansen stars announced the news on their respective Instagram accounts on Friday, both sharing sweet photos of the proposal, the engagement ring and the celebration afterward. "He agreed to hang out forever," Platt, 29, wrote on his Instagram post of the intimate moment they got engaged. He...
Cher spotted with man half her age, joining long list of Hollywood lovers including Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer
Cher sparked romance rumors last week when she stepped out with a music executive 40 years her junior. The 76-year-old music legend was captured on camera as she strolled hand in hand with Alexander "A.E." Edwards, 36, after leaving the celebrity hotspot Craig's with rapper Tyga on Nov. 2. Cher...
Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Accused of Cheating on Pregnant Wife
"I'm so hurt by everything he has done to me," former adult film actress Bonnie Rotten said in a series of Instagram Story posts.
toofab.com
Zoe Kravitz Opens Up About Channing Tatum Romance, Divorce From Karl Glusman
"I was sweating and he was like, 'Get on the bike, I'll ride you over and you can relax'" Zoe Kravitz is opening up about her relationship with Channing Tatum. In a wide-ranging interview with GQ for its Men of the Year issue, the actress gushed over her the "Magic Mike" star, whom she started dating last year.
Marie Claire
Blake Lively Boldly Flirted With Ryan Reynolds After He Shared His Dance Moves
It should be obvious to any celeb fan by now that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have a wonderful partnership. After 10 years of marriage, they're still making fun of each other, lifting each other up, and flirting boldly in each other's comment sections—the blueprint for a happy long-term relationship, if you will.
Catherine Zeta-Jones Shares Rare Loved-Up Selfie With Michael Douglas From Paris
C'est l'amour! Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas appear to be having a lovely time enjoying some romance while in the City of Love: Paris, France. The longtime couple—who have been married since 2000—were seen showing off some PDA on the streets of Paris, where Douglas, 78, has reportedly been working on an upcoming project.
Blake Lively Reveals She’s Watched This ‘90s Movie “Too Many Times”
Watch: Blake Lively REACTS to Ryan Reynolds' Dancing on Instagram. Blake Lively is living out her lab-coat fantasy. Named one of The Hollywood Reporter's 40 Biggest Celebrity Entrepreneurs in 2022, the actress recently got candid about her passion for "product development," saying it came from her love of an unexpected Disney film.
Women's Health
At 53, Jennifer Lopez's Abs Are Shredded In A Corset As She Announces 'This Is Me...Now' Album In An IG Vid
Jennifer Lopez recently let everyone know that she's releasing a new album, "This Is Me...Now" with an IG video that showed off just how strong "Jenny From The Block" is. J.Lo donned a white corset and low-rise miniskirt in the video, which included a throwback shot to the first version of the album, "This Is Me...Then."
Zendaya’s Mom Seemingly Responds To Tom Holland Engagement Speculation: Watch
Claire Stoermer isn’t having any rumors about her daughter Zendaya, 26, being engaged to Tom Holland, also 26. On Wednesday, November 30, the former teacher took to Instagram stories to share a pointed dictionary definition for her 121K followers. In the short video clip, which you can SEE HERE, Claire, 58, shared the following: “Clickbait typically refers to the practice of writing sensationalized or misleading headlines in order to attract clicks on a piece of content. It often relies on exaggerating claims or leaving out key information in order to encourage traffic. The term is generally used in a dismissive sense.”
Ariana Grande Shares Rare Personal Photo With Husband Dalton Gomez
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez tied the knot in May 2021.
Ralph Fiennes reveals bizarre link to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Ralph Fiennes once served as a 'relationship decoy' for Jennifer Lopez. Ralph Fiennes has spoken about being used as a “relationship decoy” for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck when they first started dating. The British actor starred alongside Lopez in the 2002 romcom Maid in Manhattan, with filming...
Jennifer Lopez Calls Her First Red Carpet Dress 'Poo Poo Color'
Jennifer Lopez reflected on her first Hollywood premiere during Vogue's "73 Questions."
Watch Courteney Cox Photobomb Unsuspecting 'Friends' Fans
Courteney Cox surprised some unsuspecting 'Friends' fans in a new Instagram video.
Willow Smith's Low-Rise Pants Come With Crystal-Lined Hip Cutouts
It may have been Will Smith's big night at the "Emancipation" premiere on Nov. 30, but all eyes were on Willow's edgy outfit. The "Psychofreak" singer attended the Los Angeles screening in a black cropped vest and low-rise hip-cutout pants from Stella McCartney's spring 2023 collection. These weren't your average cutout pants though: both side cutouts were shaped like a half star wrapped around the hip and lined with silver crystals for some added sparkle.
