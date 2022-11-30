Read full article on original website
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Obama mocks Herschel Walker for claiming that he let the former president win at basketball before admitting that the 2 men have never met: 'This would be funny if he were not running for US Senate'
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
Steve Bannon Questions if Herschel Walker's Campaign Has 'Any Momentum'
Walker is headed for a runoff election with Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock on December 6.
abovethelaw.com
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!
This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
Trump's Huge Miscalculation Could Make His Legal Trouble Worse: Kirschner
"He's trying to corruptly interfere in the administration of justice and obstructing justice is a 20-year federal felony," ex-prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said.
Herschel Walker's Georgia Runoff Hopes Just Got Bleaker
An expert told Newsweek that Walker even being within striking distance of a Senate seat as a "scandal-plagued, rookie politician with no qualifications," is an achievement.
Anita Hill says Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade is indicator of what could happen to individuals' civil rights
Americans should not just consider how the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade impacts women's rights, but also how it affects individuals' civil rights, Anita Hill said in an interview with CNN's Chris Wallace.
Ana Navarro Says the 'Witch Is Dead' While Standing in Hotel Trump Lost
"He's outta here," Navarro said of Trump, as she stood in the former Trump International Hotel. "He lost the hotel and my a** is here."
Rep. Greene Blasts 'Turncoat' Republicans for Not Fighting 'Election Fraud'
Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Saturday that "elections have consequences, election interference has consequences, and election fraud has consequences."
Full List of Republicans Who Voted Against Maternity Services for Veterans
The DOULA for VA Act would require the secretary of veterans affairs to establish a pilot program to provide doula services for veterans.
Kari Lake Refuses To Back Down, Insists This 'Isn't About Me'
The Donald Trump-endorsed Arizona gubernatorial candidate has raised the possibility of a fraudulent election because of a delayed vote count.
Rail Worker Slams Biden Deal 'Forced' on Unions, Knocks President's Tweet
Ross Grooters, union co-chair of Railroad Workers United, said the new deal doesn't adequately address issues at the root of the industry's troubles.
California Reparations Could See Newsom Give Black Americans $223k Each
Nationally, Black households have a median wealth of $24,100, compared to white households' median wealth of $188,200.
Donald Trump's 2024 Campaign Completely Unraveled in Just a Few Days
Legal battles, fallout over a meeting with Kanye West and criticism from members of his own party have all hit the former president's bid to return to the White House.
