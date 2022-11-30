ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

Suspect charged with murder in deadly Woodside Manor shooting

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — An 18-year-old suspect is facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting last week in the Woodside Manor community, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday evening. Mario Burgess is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Georgetown Co. sheriff doubles down on safety, lowers speed limit

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — An area of Highway 17 business in Murrells Inlet will see the speed limit lowered to help ensure the safety of pedestrians. Sheriff Carter Weaver said the area between Wachesaw Road and Hammock Avenue will be reduced from 35 mph to 25 mph to "help ensure the safety of residents and visitors alike."
MURRELLS INLET, SC
abcnews4.com

Person of interest in Beaufort County murder case dead after suicide attempt

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Deputies were called to the home of a person of interest in a homicide investigation on Thursday to find that he had committed suicide. The sheriff's office linked skeletal remains found in greater Bluffton to a missing woman, Brenda Carman, at which point they named Michael D. Wilson as a person of interest.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

'It seemed out of nowhere': Neighbors respond to massive fire on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — A fire on Johns Island Wednesday night was intentionally set. That's the latest information from the Charleston Fire Department. Now, the property owner is offering a $25,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in this case. If you have any information about the fire, call Lowcountry Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

17-year-old arrested in connection with 3825 Ladson Road shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A juvenile has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that took place at 3825 Ladson Road in May, according to authorities. The 17-year-old is facing Accessory Before the Fact of Murder and three counts of Accessory before the Fact of Attempted Murder charges, according to the North Charleston Police Department.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Goose Creek Christmas tree lighting Friday night at Municipal Center

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Grab your friends, family, and kids to kickoff the holiday season at Goose Creek's Christmas tree lighting Friday night. Hayrides, holiday crafts, marshmallow roasting, photos with Santa, and more will be hosted at the Goose Creek Municipal Center. The event is from 5:30 p.m....
GOOSE CREEK, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy