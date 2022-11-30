NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A juvenile has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that took place at 3825 Ladson Road in May, according to authorities. The 17-year-old is facing Accessory Before the Fact of Murder and three counts of Accessory before the Fact of Attempted Murder charges, according to the North Charleston Police Department.

