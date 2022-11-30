Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
abcnews4.com
'Adopt a Community' taskforce to hold Community Block Party in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The "Adopt a Community" Task Force will hold a Community Block Party Saturday to introduce the new program and bring awareness to local organizations. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2670 Bonds Ave. in North...
abcnews4.com
'Piggy Stardust' returned to Charleston Animal Society after trailer fire, suspect arrest
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A pot-bellied pig affectionately known as "Piggy Stardust" is back in the care of the Charleston Animal Society after the arrest of a man on Thursday who confessed to stealing her, according to the North Charleston Police Department. William Arthur Panasiewicz, 30, is charged...
abcnews4.com
Father saves infant, both suffer severe burns in Colleton County mobile home fire
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — An infant and her father suffered severe burn injuries after a mobile home fire Thursday evening, Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials say. Emergency crews were dispatched to the 8900 block of Lodge Highway in the Town of Lodge around 10:51 p.m. Before crews arrived, the...
abcnews4.com
Police need assistance in locating missing North Charleston woman: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Police are searching for a North Charleston woman who has been missing since August. Naikeish Coardes,39, is 5'9 with black hair and brown eyes. Police said she was possibly seen walking on Ladson Road weeks ago. Contact Detective Steinbrunner at (843) 740-2852 or email...
abcnews4.com
Summerville barbershop murder suspect arrested in Florida, extradited to South Carolina
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A murder suspect is in custody more than two months after a deadly shooting at a barbershop in Summerville. The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office announced Friday morning that Steven Earl Johnson Jr., 23, had been arrested on Oct. 7 in Florida by members of the United States Marshals Service.
abcnews4.com
Suspect wanted after robbing Mount Pleasant bank while holding 'bomb,' police say
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (5:20 p.m.): Police in Mount Pleasant are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery at Truist Bank. Police say a white male walked into the bank at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Friday while holding what he claimed to be a bomb and demanded money.
abcnews4.com
Habitat for Humanity builds 30 custom playhouses for local children in need this Christmas
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Project Playhouse built 30 custom playhouses Saturday for local children in need this Christmas. The Habitat for Humanity project utilized about 300 volunteers to help build the playhouses in one Saturday. This year they gathered for the build at Lowes Distribution Center on Dec. 3.
abcnews4.com
Mother charged after toddler found alone in road in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A North Charleston woman was arrested on Wednesday after her 2-year-old child was found alone in the road, according to an incident report from the North Charleston Police Department. Officers responded to Lowell Drive early Wednesday evening for reports of a child in the...
abcnews4.com
Suspect charged with murder in deadly Woodside Manor shooting
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — An 18-year-old suspect is facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting last week in the Woodside Manor community, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday evening. Mario Burgess is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent...
abcnews4.com
Georgetown Co. sheriff doubles down on safety, lowers speed limit
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — An area of Highway 17 business in Murrells Inlet will see the speed limit lowered to help ensure the safety of pedestrians. Sheriff Carter Weaver said the area between Wachesaw Road and Hammock Avenue will be reduced from 35 mph to 25 mph to "help ensure the safety of residents and visitors alike."
abcnews4.com
Person of interest in Beaufort County murder case dead after suicide attempt
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Deputies were called to the home of a person of interest in a homicide investigation on Thursday to find that he had committed suicide. The sheriff's office linked skeletal remains found in greater Bluffton to a missing woman, Brenda Carman, at which point they named Michael D. Wilson as a person of interest.
abcnews4.com
Driver arrested after slamming woman's face into dashboard with infant in car: Report
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A man from North Charleston is facing domestic violence charges after assaulting a woman in a vehicle in front of a young child, according to an incident report obtained by ABC News 4. Daejzon Jenkins, 28, was arrested Thursday evening in the area of...
abcnews4.com
'It seemed out of nowhere': Neighbors respond to massive fire on Johns Island
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — A fire on Johns Island Wednesday night was intentionally set. That's the latest information from the Charleston Fire Department. Now, the property owner is offering a $25,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in this case. If you have any information about the fire, call Lowcountry Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111.
abcnews4.com
Would you use a Folly Beach Shuttle? Rethink Folly Road wants your input
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Getting people to use its free beach shuttle is a struggle for the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) every summer. But leaders with the Rethink Folly Road Initiative are hoping they can create a shuttle the public would actually use. Creating a beach...
abcnews4.com
1 dead after vehicle hits school bus with 23 students in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has died after a crash involving a school bus Friday morning in Georgetown County. A 58-year-old man from Moncks Corner died from multiple body trauma at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, according to the Georgetown County Coroner's Office. The name will be released...
abcnews4.com
17-year-old arrested in connection with 3825 Ladson Road shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A juvenile has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that took place at 3825 Ladson Road in May, according to authorities. The 17-year-old is facing Accessory Before the Fact of Murder and three counts of Accessory before the Fact of Attempted Murder charges, according to the North Charleston Police Department.
abcnews4.com
Police stop leads to gun, drug-trafficking charges for driver in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police arrested a man Thursday morning after a felony stop led to the recovery of a firearm, 17.3 grams of a marijuana-like substance, and traffic amounts of MDMA. NCPD reported police saw a vehicle driving on Ashley Phosphate Road with no headlights...
abcnews4.com
No injuries reported after camper catches fire in North Charleston Thursday morning
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Fire officials say no injuries were reported after a camper caught fire on Highland Terrace Drive Thursday morning. Crews were dispatched to the 5300 block of Highland Terrace Drive around 6:41 a.m. The camper was fully involved in fire upon arrival, fire...
abcnews4.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Various road closures for North Charleston's Christmas parade Saturday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Watch out! North Charleston's annual Christmas parade and festival are Saturday, and if you plan on driving in the area, make a note of the following road closures. According to North Charleston police, various road closures will begin from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.
abcnews4.com
Goose Creek Christmas tree lighting Friday night at Municipal Center
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Grab your friends, family, and kids to kickoff the holiday season at Goose Creek's Christmas tree lighting Friday night. Hayrides, holiday crafts, marshmallow roasting, photos with Santa, and more will be hosted at the Goose Creek Municipal Center. The event is from 5:30 p.m....
