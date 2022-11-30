Buckeye PD increases reward in teen homicide case

The Buckeye Police Department has boosted the reward for tips in the death of a 16-year-old girl who was hit by a car and found dead on an Interstate 10 median.

Anaiah Walker was killed in May 2020 after being hit by a car. She was found on the I-10 median west of Watson Road.

No arrests have been made.

Police Chief Larry Hall recently authorized $10,000 to increase the Silent Witness reward for information that can lead to an arrest. The total reward is $12,000.

Detectives analyzed car parts left at the scene to develop information on a vehicle involved in the incident.

The unknown suspect was likely driving a 2016 to 2018 Honda Civic LX or LE with factory color “midnight burgundy pearl,” police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish-speakers) to remain anonymous and potentially be eligible for a cash reward.