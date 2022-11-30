Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
5 Relative Price Strength Stocks That Are Good Investments
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the Brookings Institution, where he indicated that the magnitude of the interest rate hike is likely to be reduced from December — did wonders for the stock market. The dovish comments provided a late boost to an already winning November, with the S&P 500 climbing 5.4% for the month.
Zacks.com
Here's Why Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) is a Strong Value Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Zacks.com
Should Investors Consider These 3 Low-Beta Stocks?
MRK - Free Report) , The J M Smucker Company (. GIS - Free Report) – could all be considered during a volatile market. Below is a chart illustrating the year-to-date performance of all three stocks, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark. Let’s take a deeper...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook ISG (III)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story...
Zacks.com
Are Investors Undervaluing Phillips 66 (PSX) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Zacks.com
Splunk (SPLK) Q3 Earnings Beat on Solid Revenues, Shares Up
SPLK - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter fiscal 2023 results (ended Oct 31, 2022), beating both the bottom-line and top-line estimates driven by healthy demand trends. The company is improving the resilience and security of its critical system and driving efficiencies within its own internal operation. The strong quarterly performance buoyed investor sentiments as share prices soared 17.8% post earnings release to close at $91.49 on Dec 1, 2022.
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 2nd
PDD - Free Report) : This e-commerce company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days. Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus. Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote. Pinduoduos...
Zacks.com
Is Fidus Investment (FDUS) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
FDUS - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question. Fidus Investment is one of 884 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit...
Zacks.com
Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Stocks to Remain Flat in 2023? ETF Strategies to Win
As we all know, Wall Street is under extreme pressure this year. The S&P 500 is off about 17% this year (as of Nov 29, 2022). Heightened rising rate worries amid super-hawkish Fed cues, red-hot inflation, China’s continuing zero-Covid restrictions, supply-chain woes and the Russia-Ukraine war have dampened Wall Street this year. The index even saw the worst start to a year since 1939.
Zacks.com
Here's Why Momentum in Northwest Pipe Co. (NWPX) Should Keep going
When it comes to short-term investing or trading, they say "the trend is your friend." And there's no denying that this is the most profitable strategy. But making sure of the sustainability of a trend to profit from it is easier said than done. The trend often reverses before exiting...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Global Partners LP (GLP)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy GasLog Partners (GLOP) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
Zacks.com
Wall Street Analysts See a 64% Upside in RingCentral (RNG): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
RNG - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $38.87, gaining 19.4% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $63.85 indicates a 64.3% upside potential.
Zacks.com
Do Options Traders Know Something About SL Green (SLG) Stock We Don't?
SLG - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $30.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
3 Top Market-Beating Stocks to Buy in December for More Growth
The bullish reaction to Jay Powell’s speech sent the S&P 500 above its 200-day moving average for the first time since April. Wall Street bulls held their ground on Thursday and Friday, even though some selling returned following a strong November jobs report. Traders currently put an 80% chance...
Zacks.com
Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
AIT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $131.47, moving -0.47% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the industrial products company had...
Zacks.com
Coupa Software (COUP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
COUP - Free Report) closed at $64.43, marking a +1.88% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%. Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 28.25% over the past...
Zacks.com
Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Ross Stores a Decade Ago
ROST - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ROST for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?. With that in mind, let's take a look at Ross Stores' main business drivers. Based in...
Zacks.com
Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
The market expects Sierra Metals Inc. to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended June 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Comments / 0