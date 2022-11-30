Read full article on original website
Top YouTube videos of 2022: MrBeast tops creators list again
YouTube released a list of its top trending videos and creators in the U.S. for 2022. MrBeast was ranked the number one creator on the platform for the third year.
West Virginia mother of 5 allegedly beaten to death by newlywed husband during post-Thanksgiving brawl
West Virginia mother of five Marrisa Dawson was allegedly beaten to death by her new husband just a month after their wedding day during an at-home post-Thanksgiving brawl.
Idaho college murders: Kaylee Goncalves' dad has 'inkling' about victims' 'behavior difference' before attack
Kaylee Goncalves' father, Steve Goncalves, tells Fox News that he has an 'inkling' about 'some behavior difference' among victims of the Nov. 13 University of Idaho murders.
Musk’s revelations on Twitter censoring Hunter Biden laptop story prompt liberal rage: ‘Hack stuff'
Liberals on Twitter tripped over themselves to discredit the revelations about the inner workings of Twitter's decision to stifle the Hunter Biden laptop story.
ETOnline.com
'Good Morning America' Hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Romance Revealed After PDA Pics Surface
Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's relationship has turned romantic. In new photos taken this month and obtained by the Daily Mail, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, are snapped on numerous occasions showing PDA. Both have been married to their spouses since 2010 -- Holmes to attorney Marilee Fiebig and Robach to actor Andrew Shue -- but sources tells ET that both had split from their spouses before news of their relationship became public.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry jockey for attention as Prince William, Kate Middleton make history in US
Several royal experts questioned the timing of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's docuseries for Netflix. Prince William and Kate Middleton are on a three-day trip to the U.S.
California robbery suspect killed store clerk, not charged with murder; victim didn’t act in self-defense: DA
A man accused of killing a California gas station clerk will not face a murder charge because he could claim self-defense, reports said.
'Power Rangers' star Jason David Frank's wife confirms cause of death
Jason David Frank's wife confirmed the "Power Rangers" star's cause of death. The actor died by suicide on Nov. 19 during a weekend getaway with his wife Tammie Frank.
David Robinson, 'Dog's Most Wanted' star, dead at 50
David Robinson, who pursued fugitives on the run with Duane Chapman, aka Dog the Bounty Hunter, on 'Dog's Most Wanted,' died Wednesday at the age of 50.
Environmental activist Meghan Markle seen boarding private jet following female empowerment event
Meghan Markle, who is a vocal climate activist along with her husband Prince Harry, was pictured boarding a private jet after speaking at an Indianapolis women empowerment conference.
Idaho murders: Handprint spotted next to evidence tape at house where four students were killed
At the Moscow, Idaho home where four University of Idaho students were killed, a hand print can be seen next to an evidence tape on the window of the King Road house.
Third Ohio relative convicted in 2016 murders of 8 members of rival family shot execution-style at their homes
A third Wagner relative was convicted in the 2016 Pike County massacre in Ohio that left eight members of the rival Rhoden family killed in their homes over an alleged custody dispute.
Kamala Harris attends secretive gathering of influential Democratic donors who help steer liberal agenda
Vice President Kamala Harris appeared at a closed-door gathering of the Democracy Alliance, a group of influential Democratic donors that help steer the progressive agenda.
Maryland ex-cop charged with raping woman in custody hit with 50-count indictment revealing 5 total victims
Steven Abreu, fired from Maryland's Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and charged for sexual assault on a woman in custody, faces a new 50-count indictment, including 9 counts of rape.
Former Idaho prosecutor who visited house where students were murdered reveals killer's possible path
A former Idaho lieutenant governor and attorney general who has been inside the home where four students attending the University of Idaho were found dead says that the suspect likely entered through the back of the house.
Dak Prescott reacts to photo of Jerry Jones at integration protest in Little Rock
Dak Prescott talked to reporters on Thursday about the resurfaced photo of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones being spotted at an integration protest at his high school.
Air Force unveils B-21 Raider stealth bomber
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Northrop Grumman Corp. unveiled the U.S. Air Force B-21 Raider on Friday at the company's Plant 42 in Palmdale, California.
Jerry Jones responds to LeBron James' criticism of media not asking him about old desegregation protest photo
Two days after LeBron James criticized the media for not asking him about the Jerry Jones protest photo, the Cowboys owner responded by praising the NBA superstar.
Details of Nebraska's Mickey Joseph's alleged strangulation, domestic assault charges revealed
Mickey Joseph was arrested on Wednesday and charged with strangulation and domestic assault against a woman. He was held on a $200,000 bond in Lancaster County Jail.
Idaho murders: Roommates of slain university students break their silence
The two surviving roommates of four University of Idaho students who were killed in their home on Nov. 13 released public statements for the first time at a Friday memorial.
