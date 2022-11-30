Read full article on original website
Lightning's Pat Maroon perfectly responds to fat-shaming comment from Bruins broadcaster Jack Edwards
Bruins broadcaster Jack Edwards fat-shamed Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon during the team's matchup on Tuesday night, to which the three-time Stanley Cup champion responded.
West Virginia mother of 5 allegedly beaten to death by newlywed husband during post-Thanksgiving brawl
West Virginia mother of five Marrisa Dawson was allegedly beaten to death by her new husband just a month after their wedding day during an at-home post-Thanksgiving brawl.
California robbery suspect killed store clerk, not charged with murder; victim didn’t act in self-defense: DA
A man accused of killing a California gas station clerk will not face a murder charge because he could claim self-defense, reports said.
Marner sets Maple Leafs points streak record in OT loss
Mitch Marner broke the Toronto points streak record at 19 games, scoring short-handed and power-play goals in the Maple Leafs' 4-3 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night
Idaho college murders: Kaylee Goncalves' dad has 'inkling' about victims' 'behavior difference' before attack
Kaylee Goncalves' father, Steve Goncalves, tells Fox News that he has an 'inkling' about 'some behavior difference' among victims of the Nov. 13 University of Idaho murders.
David Robinson, 'Dog's Most Wanted' star, dead at 50
David Robinson, who pursued fugitives on the run with Duane Chapman, aka Dog the Bounty Hunter, on 'Dog's Most Wanted,' died Wednesday at the age of 50.
Jerry Jones responds to LeBron James' criticism of media not asking him about old desegregation protest photo
Two days after LeBron James criticized the media for not asking him about the Jerry Jones protest photo, the Cowboys owner responded by praising the NBA superstar.
NY police sergeant dead after teen who received permit weeks earlier loses control of BMW
An officer with the Yonkers Police Department in New York was killed this week when a BMW crossed over into the opposite lane and collided with the officer's unmarked car.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry jockey for attention as Prince William, Kate Middleton make history in US
Several royal experts questioned the timing of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's docuseries for Netflix. Prince William and Kate Middleton are on a three-day trip to the U.S.
Maryland ex-cop charged with raping woman in custody hit with 50-count indictment revealing 5 total victims
Steven Abreu, fired from Maryland's Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and charged for sexual assault on a woman in custody, faces a new 50-count indictment, including 9 counts of rape.
Former Idaho prosecutor who visited house where students were murdered reveals killer's possible path
A former Idaho lieutenant governor and attorney general who has been inside the home where four students attending the University of Idaho were found dead says that the suspect likely entered through the back of the house.
'Power Rangers' star Jason David Frank's wife confirms cause of death
Jason David Frank's wife confirmed the "Power Rangers" star's cause of death. The actor died by suicide on Nov. 19 during a weekend getaway with his wife Tammie Frank.
Idaho murders: FBI profiler says suspect could go to victims' funerals to take 'pleasure' in crimes
The perpetrator of the University of Idaho slayings could attend the victims' memorials to derive enjoyment from thinking that they "got away with the crime," a former FBI agent says.
Third Ohio relative convicted in 2016 murders of 8 members of rival family shot execution-style at their homes
A third Wagner relative was convicted in the 2016 Pike County massacre in Ohio that left eight members of the rival Rhoden family killed in their homes over an alleged custody dispute.
Air Force unveils B-21 Raider stealth bomber
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Northrop Grumman Corp. unveiled the U.S. Air Force B-21 Raider on Friday at the company's Plant 42 in Palmdale, California.
Details of Nebraska's Mickey Joseph's alleged strangulation, domestic assault charges revealed
Mickey Joseph was arrested on Wednesday and charged with strangulation and domestic assault against a woman. He was held on a $200,000 bond in Lancaster County Jail.
Kamala Harris attends secretive gathering of influential Democratic donors who help steer liberal agenda
Vice President Kamala Harris appeared at a closed-door gathering of the Democracy Alliance, a group of influential Democratic donors that help steer the progressive agenda.
Illinois police release names of 5 family members found dead in home, includes two young children
The five Illinois family members found dead inside a home Wednesday including two children, ages 4 and 6, police said.
Idaho murders update: What the public learned in the last 24 hours
Important new details emerged Wednesday about the unsolved Idaho college murders.Two victims, who were best friends, died together, according to a family member.
Jordan threatens to subpoena ex-FBI official after she backs out of interview before House Judiciary Committee
EXCLUSIVE: House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan is threatening to subpoena former FBI official Jill Sanborn who backed out of a scheduled interview before the committee Friday.
