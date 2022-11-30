ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parcel explosion at Ukrainian embassy in Madrid injures employee

By Patrick Hilsman
 3 days ago

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- One person was injured Wednesday in an explosion at the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid.

Officials said an employee at the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid was injured after a parcel exploded in his hands. Photo by Chema Moya/EPA-EFE

Officials say an embassy employee, whom they described as a "commandant," was inspecting a parcel intended for Serhil Pohoreltsev, Ukraine 's ambassador to Spain, when it exploded.

"The Embassy of Ukraine in Spain received an envelope. During the inspection, it exploded in the commandant's hands. The commandant received minor injuries; now he is in hospital and provided with necessary medical aid," Oleg Nikolenko, a spokesperson for Ukrainian foreign minister Dymtro Kuleba, wrote on Facebook .

Nikolenko said that Kuleba had issued instructions to "strengthen the security at all Ukrainian embassies," in a tweet posted to his official account.

Mercedes Gonzales, the Spanish government's representative for Madrid, said the explosion had caused "a very small wound on the ring finger of the right hand" of the victim.

According to Nikolenko, the employee's life is not at risk.

