Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Residents To Get Monthly Payments For One YearAneka DuncanRochester, NY
New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per MonthC. HeslopRochester, NY
Why Do People Love Moving To Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Popular Rochester NY First Time Home Buyer GrantsKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
How to Win a Real Estate Bidding War in the Rochester NY Real Estate MarketKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Related
wellsvillesun.com
Dansville’s “Festival of Balloons” announces an ending after 41 years
With a sad heart, The Dansville Festival of Balloons, LTD announces there will not be a scheduled 2023 Dansville Balloon Festival. The volunteer, not for profit organization has served the community and the area with 41 years of family entertainment centered on the natural beauty and history of hot air balloons. Since 2001 Dansville Festival of Balloons has donated to area organizations $225,241 and has been the center of thousands of priceless memories.
ROC Holiday Village opens for the 2022 holiday season
This weekend will hold the Lighting of the Liberty Pole on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. and will spotlight a new Lantern Parade held in conjunction with Downtown Definitely.
Holiday TV programming on WROC
Make plans or set your dvr for holiday programming on WROC.
lifeinthefingerlakes.com
Rochester Businesswoman, Christine Gigante, Competing in Quarterfinals of International “Fab Over 40” Contest
Every Vote Supports Local Webster, NY Start-Up, Woofs Canine Club & Indoor Dog Park, and the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Christine Gigante, founder of Woofs Canine Club & Indoor Dog Park, is seeking community support to help her become the Grand Prize Winner in the second annual “Fab Over 40” contest. An international contest benefitting the National Breast Cancer Foundation, “Fab Over 40” was created to empower and celebrate women over 40 and support breast cancer research.
WUHF
Comedian Jamie Lissow returns to Comedy @ The Carlson
Rochester native and former co-host with Brother Wease, comedian Jamie Lissow returns to Comedy @ The Carlson this weekend!. Jamie sat down with us this morning as he gets ready to take the stage. You can catch Jamie Friday, December 2 or Saturday, December 3 at Comedy @ The Carlson.
WHEC TV-10
Hundreds of volunteers gather to package food donations
GREECE, N.Y. One group is doing its part to feed hungry kids. 800 local volunteers came together to fight hunger and help out children around the world. The group Feed My Starving Children says every year millions of kids die from malnutrition. So it held a food packaging event at...
Radio Ink
Nik Rivers Returning to Rochester
Stephens Media Group says Nik Rivers will return to Buffalo to serve as the operations manager for its three stations there, starting in December. Rivers previously worked in Rochester as the program director for WZNE (94.1 FM, The Zone), Stephens’ alternative rock station. He returns to the market after an eight-year stint in Buffalo.
lifeinthefingerlakes.com
History Museum’s Holiday Boutique Returns
The Museum of Wayne County History in Lyons, New York, is ringing in the holiday season with their beloved annual fundraiser, The Holiday Boutique on December 3 and 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The old jail and history museum will transform into a winter wonderland filled with music, decor, and a wide range of local artisans and crafters selling various unique holiday gifts.
NBC New York
NYC Has the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, But Another NY City Has a Keg Tree
Two days after the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lights up midtown Manhattan, another kind of holiday tree will light up a city in New York — but it is quite different from the NYC icon. Rochester Genesee Keg Tree will be lit Friday night. While not as traditional as...
Mayor Evans announces founding members of ROC Peace Collective
Mayor Evans also said the city is planning to add more non-profit organizations to the Roc Peace Collective.
‘Dellarious’ shop expands in Rochester Public Market
The original blue building is the workshop, and the yellow building next door is for retail.
WHEC TV-10
Pet of the Week: Babe
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Babe is a 3-year-old dog looking for a loving home. Babe the dog is 20% wrinkles, 30% cuddles, 50% wiggles, and 100% love!! She is a plus sized gal but is more than happy to get in shape with you. Babe is only 3 years old, and would like to be the only animal in her new home. She has sad brown eyes, but we hope she will get a sparkle back in them when she finds her “fur-ever” home and family.
rochesterfirst.com
News 8 Celebrates: Happy Birthday Nick!
ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Happy Birthday Nick! This was sent in with love from your Dad, Ronnie, and best friends Jackson, Dale, and Dwane. Good luck on your radio career!. —————————————————- We’d like...
rochesterfirst.com
“Hemlock Woolly” continues to threaten trees in Rochester & the Finger Lakes this winter
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — During the colder, winter months there’s an invasive insect killing Hemlock trees in the area; some that could be in your backyard. While this has been a known problem for Rochester and the Finger Lakes for several years, the infestation only keeps marching on.
Kucko’s Camera: Lakeshore at Sodus Point
Today, John Kucko took his camera to the lakeshore at Sodus Point.
‘Salena’s Taqueria’ now open in Greece
The location is an expansion of the restaurant in Rochester's Village Gate.
Popular craft store chain opens new Central NY location
Auburn, NY. – Michaels, a larger retailer of arts, crafts and home decor, will open its newest store Saturday in the Auburn Plaza, at 217 Grant Ave. in Auburn. The store will host a grand opening from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free craft demonstrations, giveaways, local food favorites and more.
First responders gather to say ‘goodnight’ to patients at Golisano Children’s Hospital
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Patients going to sleep at Golisano Children’s Hospital had a special goodnight Wednesday evening. First responders from all over the state gathered outside the hospital to flash their lights and wave to the kids as part of Good Night Lights. The event took place at roughly 6 p.m. The program will […]
This $3 'Tropical Vacation' In Rochester, NY Is Almost Too Good to Be True
It might not be paradise, but we'll take it.
East House begins renovations on community residence after receiving $40K grant
East House said that their facilities like Boehm Lodge undergo "wear and tear" as they serve clients.
Comments / 0