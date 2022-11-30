ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

wellsvillesun.com

Dansville’s “Festival of Balloons” announces an ending after 41 years

With a sad heart, The Dansville Festival of Balloons, LTD announces there will not be a scheduled 2023 Dansville Balloon Festival. The volunteer, not for profit organization has served the community and the area with 41 years of family entertainment centered on the natural beauty and history of hot air balloons. Since 2001 Dansville Festival of Balloons has donated to area organizations $225,241 and has been the center of thousands of priceless memories.
DANSVILLE, NY
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

Rochester Businesswoman, Christine Gigante, Competing in Quarterfinals of International “Fab Over 40” Contest

Every Vote Supports Local Webster, NY Start-Up, Woofs Canine Club & Indoor Dog Park, and the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Christine Gigante, founder of Woofs Canine Club & Indoor Dog Park, is seeking community support to help her become the Grand Prize Winner in the second annual “Fab Over 40” contest. An international contest benefitting the National Breast Cancer Foundation, “Fab Over 40” was created to empower and celebrate women over 40 and support breast cancer research.
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Comedian Jamie Lissow returns to Comedy @ The Carlson

Rochester native and former co-host with Brother Wease, comedian Jamie Lissow returns to Comedy @ The Carlson this weekend!. Jamie sat down with us this morning as he gets ready to take the stage. You can catch Jamie Friday, December 2 or Saturday, December 3 at Comedy @ The Carlson.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Hundreds of volunteers gather to package food donations

GREECE, N.Y. One group is doing its part to feed hungry kids. 800 local volunteers came together to fight hunger and help out children around the world. The group Feed My Starving Children says every year millions of kids die from malnutrition. So it held a food packaging event at...
GREECE, NY
Radio Ink

Nik Rivers Returning to Rochester

Stephens Media Group says Nik Rivers will return to Buffalo to serve as the operations manager for its three stations there, starting in December. Rivers previously worked in Rochester as the program director for WZNE (94.1 FM, The Zone), Stephens’ alternative rock station. He returns to the market after an eight-year stint in Buffalo.
ROCHESTER, NY
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

History Museum’s Holiday Boutique Returns

The Museum of Wayne County History in Lyons, New York, is ringing in the holiday season with their beloved annual fundraiser, The Holiday Boutique on December 3 and 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The old jail and history museum will transform into a winter wonderland filled with music, decor, and a wide range of local artisans and crafters selling various unique holiday gifts.
LYONS, NY
WHEC TV-10

Pet of the Week: Babe

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Babe is a 3-year-old dog looking for a loving home. Babe the dog is 20% wrinkles, 30% cuddles, 50% wiggles, and 100% love!! She is a plus sized gal but is more than happy to get in shape with you. Babe is only 3 years old, and would like to be the only animal in her new home. She has sad brown eyes, but we hope she will get a sparkle back in them when she finds her “fur-ever” home and family.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

News 8 Celebrates: Happy Birthday Nick!

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Happy Birthday Nick! This was sent in with love from your Dad, Ronnie, and best friends Jackson, Dale, and Dwane. Good luck on your radio career!. —————————————————- We’d like...
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Popular craft store chain opens new Central NY location

Auburn, NY. – Michaels, a larger retailer of arts, crafts and home decor, will open its newest store Saturday in the Auburn Plaza, at 217 Grant Ave. in Auburn. The store will host a grand opening from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free craft demonstrations, giveaways, local food favorites and more.
AUBURN, NY

