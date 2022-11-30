Read full article on original website
Skull Found In Montana Wilderness Nearly 50 Years Ago Identified As Belonging To Wisconsin Hitchhiker Who Vanished In 1976
DNA technology helped identify the skeletal remains of Rogers “Roger” Lee Ellis, who was just 18 when he disappeared from Wisconsin Rapids. The skeletal remains of a Wisconsin man, which turned up in Montana in 2004, were identified through genetic genealogy, nearly a half century after he vanished.
Skeletal remains found in Montana belong to Rapids native
RED LODGE, MT — A skull, femur and pelvic bone found by a hiker in Montana 18 years ago are those of a Wisconsin Rapids man who went missing 46 years ago, and who authorities say was murdered. According to a news release from the Carbon County Sheriff’s and...
Montana cold case victim's friends and acquaintances react to identification
Carbon County authorities identify remains found in 2004 as missing Wisconsin man, Roger Lee Ellis, who was last seen in 1976.
