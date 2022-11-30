Read full article on original website
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
'Good Morning America' Hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Romance Revealed After PDA Pics Surface
Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's relationship has turned romantic. In new photos taken this month and obtained by the Daily Mail, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, are snapped on numerous occasions showing PDA. Both have been married to their spouses since 2010 -- Holmes to attorney Marilee Fiebig and Robach to actor Andrew Shue -- but sources tells ET that both had split from their spouses before news of their relationship became public.
The Tragic Death Of Chef And Restaurateur Michael Ginor
2022 has been a rough year for the culinary world. Many of its brightest stars have passed away, leaving both an enduring legacy and a void in the hearts of those who looked up to them. This fall alone, food fans and loved ones have mourned the passing of both "Julie and Julia" author Julie Powell and famed restaurateur Madame Wu. And on November 25, according to a press release, New York chef and restaurateur Michael Ginor passed away.
Martha Stewart's Newest Thirst Trap Is Stunning The Internet
Love her or hate her, you have to admit that Martha Stewart is a woman of many talents. Not only does she possess just about every skill in the kitchen, but she also knows how to throw a top-notch dinner party, and has a major green thumb, as well. These skills have earned her several accolades over the years, including her most recent title of the "queen of Thanksgiving," which was bestowed upon her last month by the folks at the TODAY show.
Sandwich Chef Mason Hereford Absolutely Hated One Sandwich As A Child
Like many of us, chef Mason Hereford began eating sandwiches during his childhood. However, it wasn't the classic peanut butter and jelly that began his love affair with the popular lunchtime food. Rather, it was a gas station sammie called The Jefferson from Charlottesville, Virginia's Bellair Market that started it all. Consisting of turkey, cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, and cranberry relish piled high on a French roll, New Orleans says the sando had "a formative impact" on Hereford's life. "At a young age, he proclaimed he would, in fact, open his own sandwich shop one day," the outlet writes. And that's exactly what he did.
Blake Lively's Betty Buzz Sodas Are Hitting Whole Foods Shelves
Sheesh, Blake Lively; you're making the rest of us look bad. It's just not enough that you are normalizing big families by stylishly sauntering through another pregnancy (per Motherly), or DIYing pine cone turkeys and ornately decorated pies for Thanksgiving (per People), is it? You had to go and start your own line of non-alcoholic carbonated beverages, called Betty Buzz, and make it one of the buzziest sparkling mixers around, didn't you?
The Exquisite 'Shallot Gold' Meal Cameron Diaz First Made For Her Husband
It's been said that the way to a man's heart is through his stomach. While we're generally inclined to brush that off as sexist and old-fashioned, the age-old adage apparently worked out for Cameron Diaz. The 50-year-old actress crafted her signature dish for her husband, Benji Madden, 43, the very first time she cooked for him. It's not so much a signature dish as a signature sauce or stir-in, which was how she used it in that fateful meal.
