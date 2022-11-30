Yeezy Apparel, a fashion company run by embattled rapper Ye, owes at least $600,000 in unpaid taxes to the state of California, NBC News reported Wednesday. Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, reportedly owns and manages the Yeezy brand, and has recently claimed that four of his personal accounts have been frozen due to tax debt, NBC reported. Now, it appears that the six figures that Yeezy owes to California may be a significant addition to his financial woes. At least three separate letters have been sent to Ye since July 2021 regarding the company's debt, per NBC. The letters came in the...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 12 MINUTES AGO