Georgia runoff results – live: Herschel Walker’s son blames Trump for ‘demanding’ father run as Warnock wins

After Herschel Walker was defeated by Democrat Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s crucial Senate race, the Republican’s son blamed Donald Trump for “demanding that he run”.Christian Walker made a series of posts to Twitter soon after the results were projected in Warnock’s favour on Tuesday night, and lashed out at Republicans for choosing his former football star father because he has the “same skin color as his opponent”.The Associated Press and other US outlets projected the result of the race in the Democrat’s favour, some three-and-a-half hours after polls officially closed at 7pm in Georgia.While votes are still being counted,...
California attempting to collect $600,000 in unpaid taxes from Ye's apparel brand, report says

Yeezy Apparel, a fashion company run by embattled rapper Ye, owes at least $600,000 in unpaid taxes to the state of California, NBC News reported Wednesday.  Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, reportedly owns and manages the Yeezy brand, and has recently claimed that four of his personal accounts have been frozen due to tax debt, NBC reported. Now, it appears that the six figures that Yeezy owes to California may be a significant addition to his financial woes.  At least three separate letters have been sent to Ye since July 2021 regarding the company's debt, per NBC. The letters came in the...
