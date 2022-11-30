ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Palm Beach County program to help residents replace HVAC systems

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County is offering a program to help low-income residents replace their HVAC systems. The Crisis Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning Replacement Program provides up to $15,000 to help residents replace their systems. It is offered through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
WPBF 25 News Day of Giving: Ways to Give

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Join WPBF 25 News for a Day of Giving Tuesday, December 6. Food banks on the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County provide valuable resources for people in need. Here are ways to give:. TREASURE COAST FOOD BANK. Phone bank: 772-905-5191. Website: stophunger.org. Text...
Man busted after stealing from Lake Worth grocery store

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested Albert Foster, 30, after he threatened and stole from El Bodegon Grocery Store. The sheriff's office reports the theft happened Nov. 2 at the store. Foster was challenged by management and insinuated he had a firearm, after that...
Man found dead in canal bank in Clewiston

A man found shot dead in a canal bank leaves Palm Beach County Sheriff's with some questions. Around 7 a.m. deputies responded to the 43700 block of Corkscrew Boulevard in Clewiston. Once at the scene deputies received information of a dead adult male located in a canal. It appeared the...
