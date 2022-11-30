Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
Nonprofit collects hundreds of toys during Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade; more help needed before Christmas
JUPITER, Fla. — Little Smiles, a nonprofit organization in Jupiter, has collected more than 380 gifts through their toy drive during the holiday boat parade this past weekend. Staff members said their marine industry partners will also be donating more gifts over the next two weeks. Volunteers are sorting...
WPBF News 25
'We love when people come in earlier': Port St. Lucie postmaster prepares for busy holiday season
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Employees at the Port St. Lucie post office were busy with customers early Tuesday afternoon. Postmaster Patrick Cowley said it's been busy. Postal Workers: Mail carriers do more than deliver mail on these hot summer days in Florida. "We love when people come in...
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association unveils motorcycle with names of those fallen
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association unveiled a customized Harley Davidson motorcycle honoring the men and women who have fallen in the line of duty. “Going back three, four months ago, I got a call from Rep. Snyder, how he met two individuals...
WPBF News 25
Boynton Beach police hold first in-person holiday 'Shop with a Cop' in 2 years
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — TheBoyton Beach Police Department held its first in-person holiday "Shop with a Cop" in two years. On Tuesday morning, 30 students from three different elementary schools from around the area had the chance to go through Walmart with a $100 gift card in hand. Boynton...
WPBF News 25
'You tried to ruin our Christmas, but you didn’t': Lake Worth Beach neighbors respond to 'Grinch' stealing inflatables
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Residents in the South Palm Park community in Lake Worth Beach want to send a message to the man who stole several Christmas inflatables last week. "It was so grinchy that we thought, 'No not us. Not this neighborhood,'" said resident Jane Anderson. The Palm...
WPBF News 25
Multiple shootings across Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast leave 4 dead over the weekend
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Four people are dead after multiple shootings over the weekend across the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast. It started Saturday afternoon after two people were shot and killed at the Cedar Point community in Stuart. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said they already had...
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County program to help residents replace HVAC systems
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County is offering a program to help low-income residents replace their HVAC systems. The Crisis Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning Replacement Program provides up to $15,000 to help residents replace their systems. It is offered through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
WPBF News 25
WPBF 25 News Day of Giving: Ways to Give
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Join WPBF 25 News for a Day of Giving Tuesday, December 6. Food banks on the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County provide valuable resources for people in need. Here are ways to give:. TREASURE COAST FOOD BANK. Phone bank: 772-905-5191. Website: stophunger.org. Text...
WPBF News 25
Man busted after stealing from Lake Worth grocery store
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested Albert Foster, 30, after he threatened and stole from El Bodegon Grocery Store. The sheriff's office reports the theft happened Nov. 2 at the store. Foster was challenged by management and insinuated he had a firearm, after that...
WPBF News 25
Police investigating West Palm Beach deadly shooting after argument
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday. Investigators say it all started Monday afternoon when one man confronted another in the street. "The victim and the suspect in the shooting knew each other, they were known to each other," said West...
WPBF News 25
Police arrest man for West Palm Beach murder after he got into stranger's car, forced entry into apartment
A man is facing first-degree murder charges Tuesday for a deadly shooting in West Palm Beach the day before. Reginald Lemarcus Davilman, of Riviera Beach, was taken into custody early Tuesday morning because of the help of a witness, West Palm Beach police said. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF...
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach hotel guest pulls gun on employee after dispute over broken TV, police say
PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police in Palm Beach said a guest allegedly pulled a gun on a local hotel employee during a dispute over a broken TV. Joel Boudrie, 70, is now facing several charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25...
WPBF News 25
27 firearms stolen from pawn shop in Okeechobee; Federal investigators search for suspects
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has joined police in Okeechobee to investigate the violent theft of 27 firearms. According to ATF officials, two suspects broke into the Wild Side Pawn Shop at 4:19 a.m. on Nov. 28. “Once inside, one of the suspects...
WPBF News 25
Man found dead in canal bank in Clewiston
A man found shot dead in a canal bank leaves Palm Beach County Sheriff's with some questions. Around 7 a.m. deputies responded to the 43700 block of Corkscrew Boulevard in Clewiston. Once at the scene deputies received information of a dead adult male located in a canal. It appeared the...
WPBF News 25
'I wish I could take it back': Retiree explains why he shot, killed 81-year-old Stuart neighbors
STUART, Fla. — It all started over an open laundry room door. In a 911 call Saturday afternoon, Susan Hootman tells the dispatcher: "My husband just shot our neighbors and I think he killed them." Listen to the 911 call here. Hugh Hootman, 75, told detectives his downstairs neighbor...
