Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
10 Year Old Shoots Mother So He Can Order VR Set From AmazonStill UnsolvedMilwaukee, WI
This Magical Christmas Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit For the HolidaysJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
Darrell Brooks- aka Mathboi Fly- Disproves his own ArgumentGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Preview Guide: Wisconsin men's basketball vs. Marquette
All of the news updates and preview information surrounding the Wisconsin Badgers versus Marquette, including how to watch the rivalry game on Saturday in Milwaukee.
CBS Sports
Marquette vs. Wisconsin: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Wisconsin Badgers will take on the Marquette Golden Eagles at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Fiserv Forum. Marquette should still be riding high after a big victory, while the Badgers will be looking to right the ship. Wisconsin was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 78-75...
Yahoo Sports
These are all the arena, amphitheater and stadium concerts happening in Milwaukee in 2022
It's been a long time coming, but we finally have a full calendar year of concerts. The last time that happened was 2019 when Milwaukee had a record for the most arena, amphitheater and stadium-size concerts in the city's history. That was thanks largely to the Milwaukee Bucks' Fiserv Forum, which hosted 32 concerts for its first full calendar year of operation, far surpassing any arena's annual concert slate in the city's history.
Morgan Wallen is coming to Milwaukee
Morgan Wallen is coming to Milwaukee this April, Live Nation announced Thursday. Wallen will perform at American Family Field on April 15. He will be joined by country-singer HARDY.
a-z-animals.com
8 Adorable Puppies in Milwaukee to Adopt for Christmas
As we head into the cold, long winter, dogs are waiting in animal shelters across Wisconsin for their forever family. Thousands of adorable puppies need warm, welcoming homes. What better time of year to adopt than the holiday season? We rounded up eight dogs who could be a great fit for your family. All of them are available to adopt in Milwaukee, Wisconsin!
The Blue Angels Will Make History In Milwaukee Next Summer
Riding the waves of a historic, record-breaking 2022 Air & Water Show event along McKinley Park and Bradford Beach, the Air & Water Show will return from July 22-23, 2023 marking the 19th year of Milwaukee's largest and most endeared, patriotic salute to honor our Veterans and Armed Services communities.
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each month
money and envelopesPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Unsplash/Creative Commons) As the cost of living continues to rise in Wisconsin, are you feeling like you're having a hard time keeping up with all of your expenses?
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha City Council overwhelmingly approves mayor’s 2023 budget with slight tax rate cut
The City Council overwhelmingly approved Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian’s 2023 budget. The Kenosha City Council has overwhelmingly approved a 2023 budget which includes a slight tax rate decrease compared to the current fiscal year. The mill rate for 2023 was set at $25.10 per $1,00 taxable property valuation, compared...
milwaukeemag.com
Wisconsin’s Last Lesbian Bar Is in Milwaukee
Walker’s Pint is the quintessential Midwestern corner bar. It has everything you would expect from a neighborhood pub: those familiar black leather barstools, photos of regulars behind the bar, Miller Lite on tap and a collection of High Life moon signage and memorabilia. One thing sets it apart from the rest: Every night is ladies night at the Pint.
WISN
Milwaukee home shot at three times in three weeks
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee home keeps taking fire. A mother of two said someone has shot up her house near N. 87th Street and Villard Avenue three times in three weeks. She has no idea why. Ashleigh, who asked 12 News not to use her last name, said the...
milwaukeemag.com
10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Dec. 2-4
ALL WEEKEND | FREDERICKS MILLER’S PLANK ROAD BREWERY. Miller Brewing Company’s Holiday Lites drive up light display is back this Friday! Drive on over and tune in to 91.1 FM to enjoy the lights and music of the 5 minute show from the warmth of your car. 2....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Woman, girl beaten in Milwaukee near James Lovell and Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old girl and a Greenfield woman were beaten up near Wisconsin and James Lovell on Tuesday, Nov. 29; Milwaukee police are looking for the people responsible. Police said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. A 17-year-old Milwaukee girl was taken to a hospital for treatment. The second...
wdbr.com
Parade massacre is the last straw
A state lawmaker from Chicago’s northern suburbs says the horror of July 4 in Highland Park is finally what it will take to pass an assault weapons ban in Illinois. “I stood ready to start marching with my wife and two children, when i heard gunshots, gunshots,” said State Rep. Bob Morgan (D-Deerfield). “After I got my family to safety, I ran to the scene to assist, where i saw a number of individuals – gunshot victims who were killed.
We're Open: 'On Tap' inside the original Pabst Brewery
Inside the original Pabst Brewery, you'll find the restaurant bar On Tap. Keanan Kopplin is the general manager.
wuwm.com
Could We Energies be replaced by a publicly-owned utility? Saturday town hall will discuss idea
On Thursday, Wisconsin regulators approved a rate hike for We Energies that the utility says will cost the typical residential customer an extra $11 or $12 a month in electricity, and $5 a month in natural gas costs. Saturday morning, a previously-scheduled town hall meeting at the Washington Park Senior...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Tonight’s weather conditions in Kenosha: Rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy and windy overnight. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . We’ll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow’s forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday’s winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
southmilwaukeeblog.com
Christmas In South Milwaukee: Here Is A List Of Holiday Events This December
From the Events page on the blog … bookmark it for the most up-to-date information. And if I’m missing anything, shoot me an email at erikbrooks32@gmail.com. Also, check out the Shop Local South Milwaukee Facebook page for more information on what local businesses are doing this holiday season. I’ll be sharing more on Moran’s Pub very cool plans soon …
This Magical Christmas Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit For the Holidays
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this Wisconsin town should be put on your list immediately.
milwaukeeindependent.com
WisDOT recommends environmentally disruptive expansion of Milwaukee’s I-94 instead of plan to fix
Milwaukee-area commuters will see a widened Interstate 94 on the city’s west side if a new recommendation from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is adopted. The department announced its preferred plan for the $1.2 billion highway expansion on November 11. It would expand the road from six lanes to eight — four lanes in each direction — on about a 3.5-mile stretch of highway that passes the Brewers’ American Family Field. Its recommendation comes some 12 years after plans for the highway became a political issue, and more than 18 months since the state put it on hold in order to study its environmental impact.
