Milwaukee, WI

Yahoo Sports

These are all the arena, amphitheater and stadium concerts happening in Milwaukee in 2022

It's been a long time coming, but we finally have a full calendar year of concerts. The last time that happened was 2019 when Milwaukee had a record for the most arena, amphitheater and stadium-size concerts in the city's history. That was thanks largely to the Milwaukee Bucks' Fiserv Forum, which hosted 32 concerts for its first full calendar year of operation, far surpassing any arena's annual concert slate in the city's history.
MILWAUKEE, WI
a-z-animals.com

8 Adorable Puppies in Milwaukee to Adopt for Christmas

As we head into the cold, long winter, dogs are waiting in animal shelters across Wisconsin for their forever family. Thousands of adorable puppies need warm, welcoming homes. What better time of year to adopt than the holiday season? We rounded up eight dogs who could be a great fit for your family. All of them are available to adopt in Milwaukee, Wisconsin!
MILWAUKEE, WI
97ZOK

The Blue Angels Will Make History In Milwaukee Next Summer

Riding the waves of a historic, record-breaking 2022 Air & Water Show event along McKinley Park and Bradford Beach, the Air & Water Show will return from July 22-23, 2023 marking the 19th year of Milwaukee's largest and most endeared, patriotic salute to honor our Veterans and Armed Services communities.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Wisconsin’s Last Lesbian Bar Is in Milwaukee

Walker’s Pint is the quintessential Midwestern corner bar. It has everything you would expect from a neighborhood pub: those familiar black leather barstools, photos of regulars behind the bar, Miller Lite on tap and a collection of High Life moon signage and memorabilia. One thing sets it apart from the rest: Every night is ladies night at the Pint.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee home shot at three times in three weeks

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee home keeps taking fire. A mother of two said someone has shot up her house near N. 87th Street and Villard Avenue three times in three weeks. She has no idea why. Ashleigh, who asked 12 News not to use her last name, said the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Dec. 2-4

ALL WEEKEND | FREDERICKS MILLER’S PLANK ROAD BREWERY. Miller Brewing Company’s Holiday Lites drive up light display is back this Friday! Drive on over and tune in to 91.1 FM to enjoy the lights and music of the 5 minute show from the warmth of your car. 2....
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Woman, girl beaten in Milwaukee near James Lovell and Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old girl and a Greenfield woman were beaten up near Wisconsin and James Lovell on Tuesday, Nov. 29; Milwaukee police are looking for the people responsible. Police said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. A 17-year-old Milwaukee girl was taken to a hospital for treatment. The second...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wdbr.com

Parade massacre is the last straw

A state lawmaker from Chicago’s northern suburbs says the horror of July 4 in Highland Park is finally what it will take to pass an assault weapons ban in Illinois. “I stood ready to start marching with my wife and two children, when i heard gunshots, gunshots,” said State Rep. Bob Morgan (D-Deerfield). “After I got my family to safety, I ran to the scene to assist, where i saw a number of individuals – gunshot victims who were killed.
CHICAGO, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight’s weather conditions in Kenosha: Rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy and windy overnight. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . We’ll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow’s forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday’s winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
KENOSHA, WI
southmilwaukeeblog.com

Christmas In South Milwaukee: Here Is A List Of Holiday Events This December

From the Events page on the blog … bookmark it for the most up-to-date information. And if I’m missing anything, shoot me an email at erikbrooks32@gmail.com. Also, check out the Shop Local South Milwaukee Facebook page for more information on what local businesses are doing this holiday season. I’ll be sharing more on Moran’s Pub very cool plans soon …
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeeindependent.com

WisDOT recommends environmentally disruptive expansion of Milwaukee’s I-94 instead of plan to fix

Milwaukee-area commuters will see a widened Interstate 94 on the city’s west side if a new recommendation from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is adopted. The department announced its preferred plan for the $1.2 billion highway expansion on November 11. It would expand the road from six lanes to eight — four lanes in each direction — on about a 3.5-mile stretch of highway that passes the Brewers’ American Family Field. Its recommendation comes some 12 years after plans for the highway became a political issue, and more than 18 months since the state put it on hold in order to study its environmental impact.
MILWAUKEE, WI

