When the Minnesota Vikings decided to move on from Mike Zimmer, the hope was that they would replace him with a more progressive head coach that was offensive-minded. Rather than being predictable on the ground, Kirk Cousins needed to be given the liberty to use his superstar wide receiver. It took a while for Kevin O’Connell, but we might finally see it come to fruition.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO