Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MinnesotaTravel MavenStillwater, MN
Mayor Frey wants Minneapolis earmarked as a haven for those wanting gender-affirming healthcareEdy ZooMinneapolis, MN
Police announce Savage and Apple Valley, Minnesota bank robberies are connectedLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Why the Vikings Must Beat the Jets
Aside from the typical negative connotation of losing to “the Jets,” the Minnesota Vikings must take care of business in Week 13 for two other reasons. The Vikings are 9-2 through 12 weeks, gripping the No.2 seed in the NFC’s playoff picture, while the Jets hold a 7-4 record, needing to stave off the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers for a sixth- or seventh-seed in the AFC tournament.
Our Staff Prediction for Jets at Vikings
The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the New York Jets is ready. The Vikings can hit a 10-2 record this weekend for the first time since 2017. The franchise has started with a 9-2 record or better on eight occasions — 1969, 1970, 1973, 1975, 1998, 2000, 2009, and 2017. Minnesota is 3-8 (.272) all-time versus New York.
4 Vikings Starters Will Hit Free Agency after the Season
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the first-year general manager, tried to fill as many holes as possible in the offseason. His task wasn’t easy, as the team needed multiple new starters on defense and was over the cap limit. For that reason, Adofo-Mensah signed players to cheap one-year deals. Four Vikings starters will hit free agency.
Former Vikings QB Done for the Year
Back in 2018, the Minnesota Vikings were looking for a backup to Kirk Cousins during his first year as a starter in purple. Coming over from Washington, Cousins was a veteran that would be unlikely to cede snaps. Trevor Siemian was the designated talent, but he never got into action. Now he won’t for the rest of 2022, either.
Guess Who’s Back, Back Again — at Practice.
Maybe The Real Slim Shady could stand up, but Marshall Mathers doesn’t play for the Minnesota Vikings. Instead, Christian Darrisaw was back at practice, and soon Kirk Cousins could have his future All-Pro back to protect his blindside. Having suffered concussions in consecutive weeks, the Minnesota Vikings have understandably...
OfficeGate, Justin Jefferson, and the Former Coach
ESPN published an article this week about Justin Jefferson’s rise to power, and the generalized takeaway pertained to Mike Zimmer’s office. Broadly, the piece describes Jefferson’s ascent in the NFL, personality, and prominence within the Vikings organization, a fascinating piece of journalism from Tim Keown. But check...
College Football Playoff prediction after TCU loses Big 12 title game
For the second time this week, a favorite in a conference title game went down after TCU dropped the Big 12 Championship Game to Kansas State in overtime. Where does that leave matters in the College Football Playoff race? That, a day after USC lost a stunner to Utah in the Pac-12 title bout, ...
PurplePTSD: Week 13 Injury Report, MIN-NYJ, Jefferson’s Award
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – PPTSD reviews the Vikings injury report and update from Thursday....
Purple Rumor Mill: Richard Sherman, the OBJ Tour, Mike Zimmer’s Office
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the December 3rd edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
Vikings Have Seen Murderer’s Row on Defense
Some have chided the 2022 Minnesota Vikings for “not blowing the doors off” any opponents this season. The criticism is accurate, aside from a Week 1 triumph over the Green Bay Packers, 23-7. But, as of late, there’s a rather sound reason why the Vikings haven’t crushed anyone — there amidst a murderer’s row gauntlet of NFL defenses.
3 Vikings Players to Watch vs. Jets
The Minnesota Vikings are well-rested following the primetime victory over the New England Patriots. After the extended break following their Thursday Night matchup, the Vikings welcome another team traveling from the east to U.S. Bank Stadium. The New York Jets have been a surprise package this season in the super...
Viking 2022 Success Was Built through Prior Failures
For the Minnesota Vikings players and coaches, their 9-2 record through the first 12 weeks of the 2022 season might not have been expected. But to a man, if you ask them about their success, they’ll tell you that it’s also far from a surprise. That juxtaposition might...
ESPN Identifies Vikings Biggest Weakness
Lassoed in a batch of contending teams down the stretch, ESPN has identified what it believes is the Minnesota Vikings biggest weakness. Unsurprisingly, because the Vikings recent lore with the offensive trenches is so downtrodden, the target is an offensive lineman. And his name is Ed Ingram. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell...
The Kyler Murray, Patrick Peterson War Is On
You can cross the Kyler Murray + Patrick Peterson war of words off your bingo board — because that’s happening in 2022. The two men were teammates in Arizona for two seasons, 2019 and 2020, and appeared to be pals during the stint. Fast forward to 2022, and the men are engaged in a social media beef that fell out of the sky.
Kevin O’Connell Can Get Revenge Sunday
On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings host the New York Jets in an attempt to reach double-digit wins for the first time since 2019. Head coach Kevin O’Connell might take this one personally, and if there’s reason for him to, you may have seen it on hard knocks. Drafted...
Kevin O’Connell Is Airing It Out
When the Minnesota Vikings decided to move on from Mike Zimmer, the hope was that they would replace him with a more progressive head coach that was offensive-minded. Rather than being predictable on the ground, Kirk Cousins needed to be given the liberty to use his superstar wide receiver. It took a while for Kevin O’Connell, but we might finally see it come to fruition.
20 Brief & Essential Facts: Vikings-Jets
Each week, VikingsTerritory details 20 statistical or interesting facts about the upcoming Minnesota Vikings game. This week’s edition involves the New York Jets, who are three-point underdogs facing the Vikings in Week 13. The game is on December 4th, 2022, at noon pm CST at U.S. Bank Stadium. These...
Mike White Mania and Other MIN-NYJ Storylines
In Week 13 of the 2022 season, the Vikings face the Jets at home. The season started unexpectedly with a strong 9-2 record, and the Vikings are on pace for the second seed in the NFC playoffs. Robert Saleh’s Jets are a strong opponent, and there are a few interesting storylines to watch.
Lil Kirko Meets Big Kirko
A soon-to-be eight-year-old Minnesota Vikings fan is acting as a de facto mascot — or embodiment — of the team, as the franchise has a 9-2 record at the start of December. It’s all positive vibes after the Vikings rebounded from a 40-3 drubbing by the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11 by defeating the New England Patriots 33-26 on Thanksgiving night. And no symbol of “positive vibes” is more stellar than Lincoln Gustafson of Iowa.
