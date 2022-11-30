Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wild bank robbery that changed policing foreverCristoval VictorialLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
I’m Dreading When My Son's Rich Friends Sleep Over at Our Tiny ApartmentElle Silver
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
Lakers’ bad luck continues as Friday’s game just became much tougher
The Los Angeles Lakers have not had the most promising start to the 2022-23 season. While the team has played well as of late against bad teams to move the record to a more respectable 8-12, the fact remains that there is plenty to improve on the Lakers. Los Angeles...
Pistons News: Jaden Ivey plummets in Ringer re-draft
The Detroit Pistons are just over 25 percent through the 2022-23 season, and so far there hasn’t been much to be excited about. They have the worst record in the NBA, Cade Cunningham could be out for the season and Detroit has regressed defensively to the bottom of the league.
Raiders Deserve to be Favorites Against Chargers in AFC West Matchup
The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders will throw down in a rematch of their Week 1 matchup that saw the Chargers win by a final score of 24-19. The Raiders playoff hopes are all but dead, but Los Angeles' chances at the postseason are alive and well, but they can ill afford to lose many more games.
Despite Trevor Lawrence's Shining Moment vs. Ravens, Fade Jaguars' Offense in Detroit vs. Lions
Trevor Lawrence finally had his shining moment in the NFL. He led the Jacksonville Jaguars on a game-winning drive against the Baltimore Ravens and connected on a two-point conversion to win the game. The Jacksonville Jaguars won 28-27 to move to 4-7 and keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Detroit...
Best Prop Bets for Jets vs. Vikings in Week 13 (Fade Cousins Against New York's Pass Rush with Darrisaw Out)
The Minnesota Vikings are still right near the top of the NFC despite all of their doubters, Kirk Cousins and Kevin O’Connell have their team at 9-2. The New York Jets are also one of the surprises of the season, but the bigger surprise is that they’ve benched Zach Wilson for Mike White. The New York offense looked much better with White last week and maybe they can improve on their 7-4 record.
49ers Defense Will End Dolphins Win Streak
The team with the longest win streak in the AFC, the Miami Dolphins, will face-off against the team with the longest win streak in the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers, on Sunday of Week 13. The Dolphins will put their five-game win streak on the line against the 49ers four-game...
Colorado Buffaloes name Deion Sanders as head coach
Colorado named Deion Sanders as its next head coach after the Hall of Famer led Jackson State to back-to-back SWAC titles.
Bowl projections and predictions 2022: What bowl game is Texas playing in?
Texas should have a pretty clear idea of what bowl game they will be playing in this year, and it’s definitely a familiar one. The Texas Longhorns are in an interesting position with the 2022 regular season complete. At 8-4, they didn’t reach the heights many hoped after a narrow loss to Alabama. At the same time, the team showed real signs of promise for the future.
Marvin Harrison Jr. had perfect reaction on Twitter to USC losing Pac-12 title game
Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. had the perfect reaction after watching USC fumble its College Football Playoff bag in the Pac-12 Championship Game. It’s difficult to determine where the blame should be placed for the unexpectedness of the College Football Playoff chaos that awaits the world. USC obviously...
Projected College Football Playoff ranking after USC’s Pac-12 title game loss
With the USC Trojans falling short in the Pac-12 Championship Game, the College Football Playoff ranking is set up for potential chaos. What is supposed to happen doesn’t usually end up happening. Coming into Championship Weekend, it looked like the College Football Playoff picture was all but set. USC,...
