ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Pistons News: Jaden Ivey plummets in Ringer re-draft

The Detroit Pistons are just over 25 percent through the 2022-23 season, and so far there hasn’t been much to be excited about. They have the worst record in the NBA, Cade Cunningham could be out for the season and Detroit has regressed defensively to the bottom of the league.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Raiders Deserve to be Favorites Against Chargers in AFC West Matchup

The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders will throw down in a rematch of their Week 1 matchup that saw the Chargers win by a final score of 24-19. The Raiders playoff hopes are all but dead, but Los Angeles' chances at the postseason are alive and well, but they can ill afford to lose many more games.
FanSided

Best Prop Bets for Jets vs. Vikings in Week 13 (Fade Cousins Against New York's Pass Rush with Darrisaw Out)

The Minnesota Vikings are still right near the top of the NFC despite all of their doubters, Kirk Cousins and Kevin O’Connell have their team at 9-2. The New York Jets are also one of the surprises of the season, but the bigger surprise is that they’ve benched Zach Wilson for Mike White. The New York offense looked much better with White last week and maybe they can improve on their 7-4 record.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

49ers Defense Will End Dolphins Win Streak

The team with the longest win streak in the AFC, the Miami Dolphins, will face-off against the team with the longest win streak in the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers, on Sunday of Week 13. The Dolphins will put their five-game win streak on the line against the 49ers four-game...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Bowl projections and predictions 2022: What bowl game is Texas playing in?

Texas should have a pretty clear idea of what bowl game they will be playing in this year, and it’s definitely a familiar one. The Texas Longhorns are in an interesting position with the 2022 regular season complete. At 8-4, they didn’t reach the heights many hoped after a narrow loss to Alabama. At the same time, the team showed real signs of promise for the future.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

FanSided

298K+
Followers
576K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy