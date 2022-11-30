Read full article on original website
New legislators prepare for 68th Legislative Assembly
There are two newly elected Native American legislators joining the state House of Representatives.
Bipartisan duo targets immigration reform during lame-duck
A bipartisan duo of senators are reviving negotiations for a potential deal on immigration reform — including providing legal status for 2 million Dreamers and billions of dollars for border security — with the hope they can tackle the issue before the new Congress takes effect next year.
Congress considering repeal of military's coronavirus vaccine mandate
Congress may consider legislation later this week that would scrap the Pentagon's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for military service members, Politico reports. Why it matters: A rollback of the policy may be included in the National Defense Authorization Act, which is set to be unveiled Monday, as a compromise between Republicans and Democrats.
News competition bill gets a lifeline
Lawmakers have added a measure to Congress' must-pass defense funding bill that would force Big Tech firms like Google and Meta to pay hundreds of local news outlets for their content, sources tell Axios. Why it matters: Barring last-minute Capitol Hill maneuvering, the news-funding measure is now on track to...
Rail strike move shakes labor's faith in Biden and Walsh
U.S. Labor Secretary and former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh's holidays may not be as merry as he'd anticipated due to the fallout from President Biden's decision to use congressional authority to avert a freight rail worker strike that could have crippled the economy.As Biden's top liaison with organized labor, Walsh had helped negotiate a new contract in September that would have settled the matter. But after a few unions rejected the deal for not granting paid sick days, Walsh's accord fell apart and Democrats had to rush a bill to Biden installing the contract over the unions' objections.Why it matters:...
Scoop: Bipartisan coalition pushes for national strategy on antisemitism
A wide-ranging group across both parties and both chambers of Congress, led by Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-N.V.), is calling on President Biden to develop a unified national strategy to combat antisemitism. Why it matters: It comes on the heels of a barrage of antisemitic comments from rapper Ye, and former...
Lawmakers react to Trump's call to suspend Constitution
Some lawmakers sharply rebuked former President Donald Trump over the weekend, after Trump called for the suspension of the Constitution in order to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Driving the news: Repeating his oft-cited false claims of election fraud in the 2020 election in a Truth Social post...
Jan. 6 police officers honored with Congressional Gold Medals
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police officers who risked their lives on January 6 were honored Tuesday on Capitol Hill. The Metropolitan Police and Capitol Police departments were given the Congressional Gold Medal. Chief Robert Contee brought up his memories of the chaos that day and his officers who were beaten and bruised but who […]
70% of voters want JFK assassination records release, poll shows
More than 70% of voters want to see President Biden release the secret records of John F. Kennedy's assassination, according to a new poll. Why it matters: About 16,000 documents about Kennedy's death have yet to be released, and, experts say, those documents contain the most sensitive material about the 35th president's shocking assassination.
McConnell, McCarthy snubbed for handshakes at Jan. 6 police ceremony
Family members of former Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died a day after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, declined to shake hands with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as they helped present Congressional Gold Medals on Tuesday. Why it matters: Ken...
Nebraska Gov. Ricketts to seek Senate seat held by Sasse
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts (R) confirmed Tuesday that he will seek the Senate seat currently held by Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), who is resigning to lead the University of Florida. Driving the news: "For me, it came down to a single question: How can I best serve the people of...
DHS delays enforcement of REAL ID until 2025
The Department of Homeland Security announced Monday it will delay enforcement of the REAL ID travel requirement for boarding flights in the U.S. by two years until May 2025, citing "the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic." Why it matters: The policy, which passed Congress in 2005, was set to...
Temporary protections for Haitians in the U.S. extended by 18 months
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Monday an extension of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitians in the U.S., shielding them from deportation by an additional 18 months. Why it matters: Political instability, disease outbreaks and gang violence in recent months have forced thousands of Haitians to leave their...
Blinken: U.S. to deal with Israel based on policies, not "individual personalities"
U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken said in a speech at the J Street conference in Washington on Sunday that the Biden administration will engage with the new Israeli government according to its policies, not based on specific ministers. Why it matters: It's the first public and official comment by...
Jan. 6 committee nears criminal referrals
The Jan. 6 select committee is closing in on criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, the panel's chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said Tuesday. Why it matters: The issue is one of the last the committee is trying to nail down before it issues its final report and disbands by the end of the year.
Rep. Andy Biggs challenges McCarthy for speaker
Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), the former chair of the right-wing Freedom Caucus, on Tuesday announced he is running against House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for speaker of the House. Why it matters: Biggs' candidacy gives McCarthy detractors a candidate to rally around, further complicating his already perilous path to...
Democratic governors celebrate 3 key pickups
Democratic governors and governors-elect celebrated their 2022 midterm victories in New Orleans this weekend at the Democratic Governors Association winter meeting. Zoom out: Dems now hold 24 of the 50 governorships after they picked up three Republican-held seats — in Arizona, Maryland and Massachusetts — while losing the governorship in Nevada.
Holder: Hunter Biden should be treated "like any other American" in federal probe
Former attorney general Eric Holder told CBS’ “Face the Nation" Sunday that Hunter Biden should be treated "just like any other American citizen" amid a federal probe. Why it matters: The Washington Post reported in October, citing people familiar with the matter, that federal investigators believe they have sufficient evidence to charge Hunter Biden, son of President Biden, with tax crimes and a false statement related to a gun purchase.
"Don't want to be held hostage": GOP braces for chaotic speaker fight
The certainty projected by supporters of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is fraying as House Republicans prepare for the prospect of a right-wing revolt hobbling his bid for speaker. Why it matters: McCarthy failing to win on the first ballot could theoretically result in a weeks or even months-long...
Putin signs law expanding ban on "LGBT propaganda"
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a new law on Monday expanding the country's prohibition of so-called "LGBT propaganda," the latest crackdown on LGBTQ rights in the country. Driving the news: The new law will prohibit the dissemination of such "propaganda" — or promoting information about LGBTQ people — across "social...
