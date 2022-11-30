Read full article on original website
This is the Most Famous Christmas Movie About Indiana
There are a lot of Christmas movies out there, but which one is the most famous that is set in Indiana?. 'Tis the season to binge-watch Christmas movies. Whether you pop in a DVD, watch your favorites on a streaming platform, or watch all of the Christmas movies on the Hallmark Channel, there are so many to choose from. There are more movies about Christmas than any other holiday. These movies are set in locations all throughout the country, but which one is the most famous set in Indiana?
Pennsylvania is the #2 state to most likely experience holiday burglaries, here’s why and ways to prevent them
Listen to The Spark every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. In a recent report by porch.com, Pennsylvania ranked as the second highest state...
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, these Pennsylvania towns should be put on your list immediately.
Polygon
The best Christmas movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon, HBO, and more right now
Christmas season is in full swing, and with it comes the annual feast of all things yuletide-themed and appropriately festive on streaming. Christmas is a holiday that’s inspired a wealth of enduring comedies about the value of family, community, love, and selflessness during the darkest and coldest time of the year. It’s also spawned no shortage of films that push at the boundaries of those well-worn tropes, twisting their holly-jolly exterior into cerebral and occasionally macabre stories that probe at the very darkness the holiday is meant to fend off.
The Best Place To Live In Pennsylvania
Moving to a new state can be stressful, but learning the best place to live can help guide your home search. Here's the best place to live in Pennsylvania.
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the Largest Land Owners in Pennsylvania
Today’s society has many ways to invest your money, but land is among the most underestimated. Many people consider it a risky and unprofitable investment, and it is a terrible myth because vacant land can generate greater financial resources. Unsurprisingly, land remains a popular investment among the privileged, with the country’s wealthiest individuals purchasing property at dizzying speed.
Pennsylvania’s Bear Hunting Numbers This Season Are Incredible
New Pennsylvania bear hunting numbers show hunters killed more bears during early archery, muzzleloader, and special firearms seasons than in the four-day rifle period that concluded on Nov. 22. According to a preliminary report from the Pennsylvania Game Commission, hunters killed 1,010 bears in the rifle season and 1,451 in...
Watch these 5 Netflix movies before they leave in December 2022
Each month, Netflix loses a bunch of shows and movies. Here are our top picks for what is leaving Netflix
10 of the Best Drive-Through Holiday Light Displays in Pennsylvania
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over Pennsylvania in the coming weeks. Here's a list of some of the best and biggest light shows throughout the state.
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General Store
Pennsylvania is filled with bustling downtowns and cities filled with places to eat, drink, and shop, but sometimes you need to reconnect with charming towns filled with historic main streets and mom-and-pop shops to find out where the truly delicious food is hiding.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant has Some of the Biggest Cheesesteaks in all of Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is a state abundant with sandwich options. From the infamous cheesesteak to hoagies piled high with salami, ham, and provolone, no matter what you are craving you'll find it somewhere within this state.
7 new Netflix movies in November — here’s what to watch
What is coming to Netflix in November 2022? What will Netflix release in 2022? What to watch on Netflix? What are the Christmas movies on Netflix?
Pennsylvania city bans declawing cats: report
A city in Pennsylvania has officially made declawing cats illegal. The practice has long been consider inhumane, and any city resident who ignores this ban will be hit with a $500 fine. SIMILAR STORIES: Philly metro area No. 1 in U.S. for share of households with cats. LehighValleyNews.com reports how...
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
earnthenecklace.com
Ali Reid Leaving WFMZ-TV: Where Is the Allentown News Anchor Going?
Ali Reid has spent the longest tenure of her career so far, bringing all the latest news coverage to Allentown residents. She’s now moving on to bigger things in the broadcasting industry. Ali Reid announced that she is leaving WFMZ-TV 69 News in Pennsylvania. WFMZ viewers and her social media followers naturally want to know where she is going next. In fact, Reid has made it a puzzle for her followers ahead of her last day at WFMZ, leading them to play a little detective. Find out what she said about her departure from the station here.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, December 1
Christmas has finally come to Amazon Prime Video, with the holiday film Angel Falls Christmas ho ho hoing its way into the Prime Video Top 10 Movies and Shows list for Thursday, Dec. 1. The cheery film stars 90210's Jessica Lowndes and One Tree Hill's Chad Michael Murray as two people who blah blah blah while fake snow cascades down on them... you know how these things go. It was a 2021 holiday film that was on one of those networks you've never heard of, and now it's on Prime. Amazon isn't getting into the Christmas spirit like other streamers, as it doesn't make its own Christmas movies. (Madelaine Petsch's Hotel for the Holidays comes to Amazon's free streaming service Freevee tomorrow, though.) Why so Scroogey, Jeff Bezos?
Ice cream recall: This brand was recalled in 7 states, including Pennsylvania
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Weis Markets has recalled 108 containers of Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream due to undeclared soy and coconut products the dessert might contain, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The product may have been distributed to as many as 197...
‘Cocaine Bear’ is coming: Universal’s wild trailer about a bear on a coke-fueled rampage goes viral
Maybe you missed it this week but Universal Pictures dropped the trailer for “Cocaine Bear,” and it is pretty spectacular. If you did miss it, you are probably thinking to yourself … “Cocaine Bear?”. Yeah, “Cocaine Bear.” And it is exactly what the title suggests —...
Orders for the abortion pills have spiked in Pennsylvania. What women need to know | Opinion
The abortion pill is now the most common abortion procedure in Pennsylvania, accounting for more than half of all abortions in our state. But is the abortion pill as safe as women are led to believe?. The facts show that use of the abortion pill carries serious health risks. Risks...
